Mzansi has weighed in on Elaine and Focalistic's latest collaboration titled Boshego

The initial responses to the song show that South African music lovers are not feeling the track

Many even suggested that the talented singer should have worked with top Amapiano hitmaker Kabza De Small

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Elaine and Focalistic's banger Boshego has failed to impress Mzansi music lovers. The stars started trending on social media soon after the song dropped.

South Africans have shared mixed reactions to Elaine and Focalistic’s Amapiano song 'Boshego'. Image: @elaineofficial and @focalistic.

Source: Instagram

Social media users did not mince their words when they were responding to the song. Some blamed Elaine for being desperate for a hit that she allowed herself to feature on any song.

Other Twitter users felt that it would have been better if Elaine had worked with stars like Asibe Happy hitmaker Kabza De Small.

@Sdivo7459 said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"She must just come back and link up with her first producer."

@yergsgniht wrote:

"If we’re being honest Amapiano doesn’t slap the same no more."

@yergsgniht added:

"Elaine should do a song with Drake .not with amapiano artists."

@VuyoVuko commented:

"BruhFading away is such an amazing song man, they seriously disrespecting Elaine off an amapiano songprolly why Nigerians doing better than SAns because our people rather kill Elaine self esteem and confidence and praise terms."

@bless_mathekga noted:

"Elaine Don't Need Amapiano She must Stick With Rnb Her Music Is Perfect ."

@YayaRSA said:

"How is Elaine doing amapiano a downfall ? Elaine is from Pretoria guys, not from New York, it's ok for her to do a collaboration with another SA artist that she wants to do a collab with. Honestly!"

Makhadzi shares fire video from her show in Mozambique, says she is grateful for the love from fans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi is grateful for her legion of fans. The star has been dominating the African and international entertainment scenes with her hit songs and fire performances.

The Mjolo hitmaker, who is prepping her highly anticipated one-woman show at Makuvha stadium on 1 October 2022, recently shared a video from her show in Mozambique.

Taking to her Twitter page, Makhadzi showed gratitude to her thousands of fans in the African country who attended her show. She was even taken aback by how they managed to sing along to one of her unreleased songs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News