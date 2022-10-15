Cassper Nyovest and his industry enemy AKA are always taking their beef a step further, and Mzansi is here for the drama

Mufasa set the streets on fire when he posted a snap of the Lemons (Lemonade) hitmaker holding a bottle of his alcohol brand, Billiato

He then announced that Supa Mega had joined his team as the new brand ambassador of the liquor brand

Cassper Nyovest charted Twitter trends after sharing a snap of AKA holding a bottle of his alcohol brand, Billiato.

Cassper Nyovest had social media buzzing when he hinted that AKA was the new brand ambassador for his alcohol brand. Image: @akaworldwide and @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

Anyone who follows SA hip-hop knows the top rappers don't see eye to eye hence the utter shock when Cassper hinted that he will be working with his enemy.

Taking to his social media pages, the controversial rapper shared the snap and told fans he will be working with AKA. He wrote:

Introducing the new Brand Ambassador of Billiato. Mix it with Lemonade."

Some Twitter users quickly rubbished the post, with many claiming it was photoshopped. Cassper Nyovest was accused of clout chasing by Mzansi social media users.

@Volie Mavimba said:

"It's not all about the beef, it's all about the gin..... The taste of wealth."

@Khaya Comfort Kubeka added:

"Why lemonade though Cass and Mega are playing with us ."

@Tune Phosa added:

"Tell Hybreed that he must polish his Photoshop skills."

@dkbghana wrote:

"8th wonder of the world! Whaaaat? Only Mufasa @casspernyovest can do that ."

@real_amyoli commented:

"I honestly love this. It’s time y’all outgrew the issues of the past. It’s time for new beginnings, features and making money."

@king_tp95 said:

"This has law suit spelled all over it."

