Zikhona Sodlaka has been gracing our TV screens with her talent for years, but it seems this year is different

The star made headlines when she played Mandisa in the popular telenovela The Wife

She also got tongues wagging with her fiery performance in the new Showmax telenovela Blood Psalms

Award-winning South African actress Zikhona Sodlaka is dominating the television screens with her roles, and Mzansi is here for it.

'The Wife' star Zikhona Sodlaka has been praised for her role in the new telenovela, 'Blood Psalms'. Image: @zikhonasondlaka

Source: Instagram

The actress who bagged a Mzansi Viewers' Choice award and a SAFTA nomination for perfectly executing the role of Mandisa in the top telenovela The Wife is back with another show.

Zikhona Sodlaka is already getting flowers for portraying Sithenjwa in the Showmax African fantasy blockbuster Blood Psalms. Speaking in an interview with ZAlebs, Zikhona gave a brief description of her roles.

She started by saying the only similarity between Mandisa and Zikhona is that they are both Xhosa women. She noted that Mandisa is loud, and she is the opposite, shy and quiet. The actress also touched on her new role, saying she loves that it depicts the pre-colonial era, where people could freely move without borders.

The star also urged her followers to watch the series because it tells an authentic African story in different languages. She said:

"It’s a very powerful story that sets women as epic, powerful creatures. It leans a lot towards the times of the Queendom and when the world was led by powerful women."

