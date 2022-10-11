Senzo Meyiwa's wife Mandisa Meyiwa has finished building a home for the late Orlando Pirates goalkeepers children

Senzo Meyiwa's brother Sifiso Meyiwa revealed that Mandisa forked out her own cash and bought material to finish building the house Meyiwa was building when he was gunned down

Sifiso didn't reveal the exact location of the house because of safety reasons but shared that it is around Durban, adding that Mandisa and his brother's kids will now move in to it

Senzo Meyiwa's wife has completed building a home for his children. Mandisa Meyiwa bought material with her own money and finished building the house the late Orlando Pirates goalie was building in Durban when he was gunned down.

The former Bafana Bafana star's brother Sifiso Meyiwa revealed that Mandisa will move into the house. He said she spent a lot of cash in order to complete the house.

Sifiso said Meyiwa's goal was to build a house for his kids so they could grow up in a warm and safe environment but unfortunately got gunned down before realising his dream.

He further told Sunday World that for the past eight years the house was a hub for vagrants. He shared that Mandisa and her kids will now be occupying the house. He did not reveal the exact location of the house because of safety reasons.

ZAlebs reports that Sifiso further shared that Mandisa Meyiwa spent a lot of money in the house. He added that the family will now shift their focus to Meyiwa's murder case not that the house is done.

