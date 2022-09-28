Big Zulu has shared that his newly-signed artist Xowla is building a house for his grandmother and his family

The Nkabi Records boss revealed that Xolwa has only been signed to his record label for less than a year but he's already taking care of his family

The young music producer also took to his timeline to share snaps of his granny in front of the house he is building for her

Big Zulu has taken to his timeline to congratulate his artist for building a home for his granny. The Mali Eningi hitmaker shared that he signed Xowla to Nkabi Records less than a year ago but he's already doing big things.

Big Zulu’s artist Xowla is building a house for his granny. Image: @xowla_istallion, @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

He praised the responsible young man for making sure that he's family has a roof over their heads. Taking to Twitter, Nkabi shared snaps of Xowla's gogo and the house he is building.

Big Zulu asked his fans to congratulate Xowla for being the man of the house at a young age.

Xowla also took to Instagram to share that he's taking care of his granny because she has showed him love since he was born. He also took the plaques that Nkabi Records has been receiving for all the hits he has produced to his old woman. Xolwa captioned his post:

"Took these to gogo, this woman has been in love with me since day 1."

Big Zulu renovates his grandmother's house

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu has inspired many in Mzansi. The rapper took to social media to share that he's rebuilding his grandmother's house from the underground up.

The star is not only looking out for his granny but he also blessed himself with a lux ride. The Mali Eningi hitmaker bought himself a R2 million Range Rover a few days back.

Big Zulu took to Instagram to share a snap of his granny's old mud house and another pic of the progress builders have made while renovating it. He shared that he's blessing his grandma because he was born in her house, reports TshisaLIVE.

