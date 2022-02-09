Big Zulu has inspired many in South Africa by renovating his grandmother's house just days after buying himself a R2 million Range Rover

The rapper posted a snap of his granny's old mud house and another of the progress builders have made in rebuilding the house he was born in

Stars such as Cassper Nyovest, Thembi Seete, Zakwe and Big Zulu's fans have congratulated him for blessing his granny with a place she can be proud of and for the car

Big Zulu has inspired many in Mzansi. The rapper took to social media to share that he's rebuilding his grandmother's house from the underground up.

Big Zulu is renovating his grandmother's house after buying himself a R2m Range Rover. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The star is not only looking out for his granny but he also blessed himself with a lux ride. The Imali Eningi hitmaker bought himself a R2 million Range Rover a few days back.

Big Zulu took to Instagram to share a snap of his granny's old mud house and another pic of the progress builders have made while renovating it. He shared that he's blessing his grandma because he was born in her house, reports TshisaLIVE.

A few days before that, Inkabi posted a snap of himself posing next to his new car.

Stars such as Cassper Nyovest, Thembi Seete, Abdul Khoza, Dawn Thandeka King and Zakwe congratulated the artist for all his good deeds. His fans also flooded his comments section with positive vibes.

beingmrsot wrote:

"My dream car ....congratulations Babas. Well done."

manatha__zulu_princess said:

"BEAST riding a BEAST.... Inkabi igibela Inkabi."

mwana_wa_prudence commented:

"Congratulations big man."

anointed_seipati added:

"You deserve it, you’ve worked so hard. More blessings."

Big Zulu's single 'Inhlupheko' hits Number 1 on iTunes

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu's new song Inhlupheko has hit Number 1 on iTunes. The rapper dropped the track on 12 March, 2021. He features singer Mduduzi Ncube.

The star took to Twitter recently to share a screenshot of iTunes where his new single was sitting comfortably at the Number 1 spot. According to the screenshot, his massive hit Imali Eningi was sitting at Number 2. Inkabi captioned his post:

"Nkabi Nation, Inhlupheko is sitting on number 1, Mali Eningi number 2. The biggest songs in SA. Siyabonga kakhulu. Nkabi Records."

