Hip hop rapper Big Zulu finally got his refreshments at Kaya 959 after he complained about the hospitality at Newzroom Afrika

The star earlier on slammed the news channel for not offering them anything to eat

Many netizens applauded and praised the star as his complaints were heard, and other media outlets listened to him

Big Zulu gets his cookies and tea after the hospitality drama. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The Imali Eningi hitmaker's cry about hospitality at media houses has been heard, and he finally got served some cookies and tea.

Kaya 959 serves Big Zulu some tea and cookies

The 38-year-old record label boss made headlines earlier after he blasted the news channel Newzroom Afrika for their poor hospitality services to their guests who come in early in the morning for interviews.

Recently, the star was wowed by national radio station Kaya 959 for how they hosted him when he arrived at their station and even shared the video on his Twitter and Instagram page and captioned it:

"Shweele Ngiyabonga kakhulu at Khaya FM sebelungisile itiye namkhekhe, catch me live on ngo 10."

See the posts below:

Fans react to Big Zulu's video

Shortly after the star shared the video on social media platforms, many fans and followers responded to it. See some of the comments below:

@Sisa_Magwaza wrote:

"Cha ukhulume kwazwakala."

@RealAmosTabane said:

"Media houses need to treat artists like royalty. Providing tea and coffee with light snacks goes a long way. If a US artist comes to the studio they would have sent a list of their dietary requirements."

@MmuiWabatho commented:

"Khaya FM is definitely better than Newzroom."

realquedj joked:

" They said they don't want problems."

muzisimphiwe401 commented:

"Siyabonga bazwile bhuti."

pablo_66sa mentioned:

"You see BigZulu has done the thing, from now on all media houses will make food for artists thank you Zulu."

Big Zulu speaks on recent album

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Zulu recently released his fourth studio album, Ngises' Congweni, a blend of different genres, including Afro-pop, Maskandi and hip-hop, proving his versatility as an artist.

The English meaning of the album represents an artist who has reached the peak of his artistry (the mountain) in his artistry.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News