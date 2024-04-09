In honour of his birthday, Big Zulu bought himself two trucks and a BMW as gifts

The Inkabi Zezwe member has been known to splurge on some cool vehicles, and his latest investment in trucks impressed many

Mzansi sang Big Zulu's praises for making big moves, with some hoping that the younger generation of artists would follow in his footsteps

Big Zulu gifted himself two trucks and a BMW for his birthday. Images: bigzulu_sa

Big Zulu recently gifted himself two trucks and a new car for his birthday. The Mali Eningi hitmaker shared photos posing with his new toys and received praise from his adoring supporters.

Bg Zulu flaunts his birthday gifts

Big Zulu isn't playing games and recently made a big boy purchase. The rapper and famed celebrity boxer honoured his birthday by buying himself two trucks and a BMW.

Taking to his Instagram page, Zulu shared photos posing with his rides, declaring that they were gifts to himself for his birthday.

Briefly News reported that the Inkabi Zezwe member also splurged on two Mercedes-Benz V Class vehicles for his record label, and it seems he's planning on expanding further than just music.

This adds to his growing fleet of vehicles, including the classic BMW E30, known to Mzansi as the Gusheshe:

"My birthday present. Thank you very much."

Mzansi hails Big Zulu on his big purchases

Netizens are impressed and sang Big Zulu's praises on his new vehicles:

RealXavier011 praised Big Zulu:

"The boy is moving smoothly. Big ups to whoever is motivating him."

ChrisExcel102 was impressed:

"The boy is cruising nicely."

ValentineTrvth wrote:

"Investing in trucks is a smart move; they’ll make him more money than gigs."

mayjack_sa said:

"Hope other artists are taking notes. Congrats, bhuda."

bchinyakata posted:

"Cruising nicely. Investment plus comfort."

djcoachsa responded:

"Congratulations and happy birthday, my leader."

