Big Zulu has earned praise for investing in his record label, Inkabi Records, by purchasing two Mercedes Benz V-Class vehicles estimated to be worth between R1.3 million and R1.8 million

Social media users applauded Big Zulu for his dedication to his record label and artists, emphasizing his commitment to taking care of his team

The move is seen as a positive step in the music industry, although some hope it can be a lasting trend without the drama often associated with such endeavours

Big Zulu is the star he thinks he is. The star's name recently popped up on timelines following the reports that he bought two stunning Mercedes Benz V-Class vehicles for his record label.

Big Zulu buys two vehicles for Inkabi Records

Being a record label owner means you must invest in your label, and make sure your artists and employees are well taken care of. Big Zulu was recently showered with praise following the reports that he parted ways with a couple of millions of Rands to purchase two vehicles for his record label, Inkabi Records.

According to pictures shared on X (Twitter) by the popular Mzansi news page MDN News, Big Zulu bought the two black vehicles estimated to be worth between R1.3 million and R1.8 million for his record label.

Mzansi congratulates Big Zulu on his new whips

One thing about social media, they give credit when it's due. Many people hailed the Imali Eningi hitmaker for the effort he puts into his record label.

@Aria4991 said:

"One thing about Big Zulu, he will take good care of his record label and his artists "

@42781abb4f4f46e added:

"I wish it could stay like this..coz I don't understand why it always ends up with drama."

@busiwe_bubu commented:

"Love this for him"

@Norman62273315 added:

"Well done Big Zulu."

Sjava and Big Zulu unveil long-awaited Butan X Inkabi Zezwe capsule collection, prices revealed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sjava and Big Zulu recently partnered with local streetwear brand, Butan, for a capsule collection. Inkabi Zezwe will have its own once-off apparel range where the traditional Zulu clothing style meets modern streetwear. Most of the items are available on the Butan website.

Sjava and Big Zulu have officially dropped their long-promoted capsule collection. The once-off items include an explorer hat, long-sleeve shirts and a rugby jersey modelled by both Sjava and Big Zulu.

