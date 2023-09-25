Businessman Edwin Sodi threw a 50th birthday bash at his multi-million rand mansion in Bryanston

The birthday bash at his abode, which is speculated to be worth R85 million, was attended by a few prominent people

Netizens reacted with disappointment to the clips and pictures shared online, seeing the many controversies Sodi was embroiled in

It was a celebration of note when businessman Edwin Sodi jumped to the 5th floor.

Edwin Sodi threw a lavish birthday bash for his 50th Birthday, and a few Instagram baddies attended. Image @LubaLesolle

Snaps of Edwin Sodi's birthday bash

Businessman Edwin Sodi threw a 50th birthday bash at his multi-million rand mansion in Bryanston over the weekend. The mansion is speculated to be worth R85 million.

His party was attended by a few prominent people who documented their time at the controversial figure's home.

X user @sanelenkosix shared pictures and videos from the night.

SA reacts to Edwin's party

Netizens reacted with disappointment to the clips and pictures shared online, seeing the many controversies Sodi was embroiled in.

@twanonnymous said:

"Edwin is the only guy who trends without saying anything. He neither not confirms nor denies. He makes money and chows baddies."

@Usisipho_N replied:

"Lol you'd swear the baddies are tired of attending such parties, I only see older women."

@PontshoVisionm asked:

"How are you a multi-millionaire but don't let your circle sign NDAs."

@WonderMahlobo added:

"Another reminder to chase money, not women, because even when ur 50 and you have millions, women will chase you. Just focus on making money."

@bozzie_t said:

"I’d not be bothered by his lavish lifestyle if he was completing those government contracts he gets, the water crisis in Hamaskraal and the asbestos issues are a case in point. And yeah, he also had no business chowing Proverb’s woman, the guy is just too sweet."

Netizens bring up old tweets linking Minnie and Edwin

Minnie Dlamini hogged the headlines for quite some time last week. The soon-to-be divorcee trended after it was alleged that Quinton Jones was looking to get R10 000 spousal support from her.

The actress and Edwin Sodi have been linked before, with people even speculating that he was the reason her marriage ended.

Edwin Sodi embroiled in a tender project

In a previous report from Briefly News, Edwin Sodi was linked to yet another mismanaged million rand tender project.

In the tender, which had gone awry, Sodi was awarded R10.8 million for the contract to help build a primary school in Etwatwa Benoni. Five years later, the project has not been started, and the government claims that it is still in the procurement stage.

