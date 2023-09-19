Minnie Dlamini is currently hogging the news outlets with top stories about her life and news just keeps coming in

The actress and presenter was outed to have been involved with Edwin Sodi, an affair that is rumoured to have ended her marriage

Mzansi is shocked but not surprised at Minnie for dealing with the flamboyant businessman

Mzansi brought back the alleged affair between Minnie Dlamini and Edwin Sodi that supposedly ended her marriage. Images: Instagram: minniedlamini, Twitter (X): MDNnewss

The ending of Minnie Dlamini's marriage came as a shock to many who thought the actress and her estranged husband, Quinton Jones had a fairytale romance. Following the announcement of their divorce, it was revealed that Minnie had an affair with Edwin Sodi. Mzansi couldn't believe just how many top ladies in the industry had been snatched by Sodi.

Mzansi brings up Minnie and Edwin Sodi's affair

Social media users have brought up the story of Minnie Dlamini and Edwin Sodi being involved while the actress was still married to Quinton Jones.

According to MDN News, Jones caught his ex-wife with another man and swiftly filed for divorce, Minnie is said to have initially refused to sign the papers:

Mzansi weighs in on Minnie's alleged affair

Netizens were in disbelief of Edwin Sodi's ability to attract not only Minnie Dlamini but several other local it-girls including allegedly Kefilwe Mabote and DJ Maphorisa's ex-girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo.

mazizwana65 said:

"Edwin ujola nabo bonke."

AyaunderM responded:

"Angeke it’s either uthwele ngabafazi."

RealestRoseGold commented:

"Look it’s a picture of Minnie and a goat!"

iNqama_97 joked:

"Lomjitha has created an unregulated market. FFP has failed to deal with him."

AndileMdingi commented:

"He strikes again!"

taythenomad posted:

"Like infinity stones."

lukholo_lukhs said:

"Edwin Sodi needs a documentary on Netflix at this point."

IAmMweneni added:

"Sodi got a immense catalog!"

Thandiwe_L asked:

"So this man is dating everyone? njani?"

FakeAno added:

"Edwin has been the busiest guy in SA."

simo_sakhe said:

"This man is single-handedly destroying this country."

Minnie takes blame for failed marriage

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Minnie Dlamini's admission to having contributed to her failed marriage.

The actress and presenter was married to her husband Quinton for just about three years and had a child. Their divorce was followed by ongoing drama and more details unfolding.

The publication also revealed Quinton's spousal support demands amid the couple's divorce and custody battle.

