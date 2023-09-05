DJ Maphorisa allegedly clapped back at his former lover, Thuli Phongolo, in a puzzling tweet after all the assault charges were withdrawn

Madumane shared a clip of himself performing at the Galaxy947 Joburg day that was accompanied by a cryptic caption

Some netizens responded to the DJ's tweet with praise, while others were curious about who Phori was subtweeting

Amapiano star DJ Maphorisa recently blasted his ex-lover, Thulisile Phongolo, on Twitter. Image: @thuliphongolo, @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Once again, amapiano giant and producer DJ Maphorisa finds himself at the centre of the public's eye. Phori set tongues wagging shortly after posting a puzzling tweet.

Maphorisa blasts Thuli P on Twitter

Madumane doesn't seem to have forgiven his former lover, Thulisile Phongolo, for dragging him to court for assault charges in May this year.

Maphorisa recently blasted Thuli in a tweet.

Phori tweeted a puzzling tweet, accompanied by a clip of him performing at the Galaxy947 Joburg day this past Saturday, 2 September 2023, which raised eyebrows and fueled speculation.

Maphorisa tweeted:

"Shame you want me to fall so badly, neh."

The tweet has left many speculating about its intended target, and it seems that Thuli Phongolo may be in the crosshairs.

See the tweet below:

As Madumane's puzzling tweet continues to trend, it left many social media users wondering whether this is just yet another plot twist in the ongoing drama between him and Thuli P.

Netizens react to Phori's cryptic tweet

Besides the speculations of this puzzling tweet, netizens responded positively to the clip. Many complimented him and how well he controlled the crowd at the Galaxy947 Joburg day:

Excellentmajola responded:

"Madumane 'is a school of thought' ke lifestyle dai Deng joe. How do we keep a good man down?"

Unclescrooch said:

"No one wants you to fall, you changed many peoples lives."

Reelou1 wrote:

"Love it."

CannabisGauteng said:

"She nearly finished you."

Misah_Mdiza responded:

"Hay you are Big bhuti, and you shall never fall."

Ke_Arturo wrote:

"Phori the Ngwenya."

Maituss20 wrote:

"Never. O tswa kgole thata Abutii."

Manqobangwenya2 said:

"100s of 100s of people are here to support you and your post focuses on the enemy, come on man."

Maphorisa seeks help from the government

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that amapiano star DJ Maphorisa called on the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture to support and assist amapiano artists with their visa applications.

The star said the government needs to come forward and give a helping hand to the artists because applying for a visa is quite expensive, and most can't afford it.

