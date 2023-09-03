Nadia Nakai recently performed in honour of AKA, and she did it with Kairo Forbes by her side

The rapper passed away and is survived by his daughter Kairo Forbes and his life partner before his passing, Nadia Nakai

The Galaxy 947 Joburg Day show had other musicians in attendance, including DA L.E.S, Khuli Chana and more, who performed at the concert in AKA's honour

South African rapper Nadia Nakai took the stage with that late AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter, Kairo Forbes. Nadia and Kairo Forbes went viral after showing people their rehearsal for the Galaxy 917 Joburg Day show dedicated to AKA.

Nadia Nakai and Kairo Forbes performed at Galaxy 947 Joburg Day performance for the late AKA with other Mzansi artists, and Mzansi peeps were touched. Image: nadianakai

Source: Instagram

After the 947 Joburg concert, Nadia Nakai let fans know how Kairo Forbes did. Many people were delighted to see how Nadia continues to remember AKA.

Nadia Nakai takes over 947Joburg stage with Kairo Forbes

947Joburg paid tribute to AKA. Many musicians performed, including Nadia Nakai, Khuli Chana, Its Yanga Chief, Thato Saul, Da Les and more. The stars were joined by Kairo, who. did her rendition of AKA's Company.

Nadia Nakai took to Instagram and told people that Kairo did amazing when she performed for a live audience.

See the video below:

Mzanzi gushes over Nadia Nakai and Kairo Forbes

Fans also gushed after seeing the post of pictures from the event. Many loved seeing Nadia rocking a jacket dedicated to her and AKA. Nadia wore a denim coat with her and Supa Mega plastered on the back, and she was beaming next to Kairo.

gabriella_mofokeng wrote:

"Beautiful moments."

nchimunyajuices said:

"Never thought I would live in a era were AKA was a memory."

mamo_sesi commented:

"She's definitely gonna grow up and be like 'Nadia is my bestfriend.'"

crazymisst's added:

"Unbreakable bond , keep on holding her hand."

tt_that_girl89 gushed:

"So special for you to still honour that bond with his daughter! And shout out to mom for not feeling some kinda way!"

Nadia Nakai continues to mourn, AKA

Nadia Nakai recently tweeted that she can't believe AKA passed away. Read the tweet below:

"I have been taking it easy so far": Nadia Nakai on concerns after viral posts

Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai fans can breathe a massive sigh of relief as the rapper clarified that she is not suicidal.

According to Daily Sun, Nadia said she is okay and has been taking it easy. This was after concerns mounted on the state of her mental health after her tweets.

In addition to that, Nadia also revealed that she has been attending counselling sessions, which have aided her healing progress.

Source: Briefly News