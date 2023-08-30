Nadia Nakai and Kairo Forbes recently left Mzansi chopping onions after they were captured performing AKA's hit song Jika

The video was taken during Nadia Nakai's rehearsal for the upcoming AKA tribute performance at the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day

Social media users couldn't get enough of Kairo and Nadia, they even hailed the More Drugs rapper for loving her late boyfriend's daughter

Kairo Forbes has just proven to Mzansi that AKA's blood flows in her veins. The eight-year-old daughter of the late star showed off her singing skills while singing Supa Mega's 2019 hit Jika.

Nadia Nakai and Kairo Forbes performed AKA's hit song 'Jika' in a touching video. Image: @akaworldwide, @nadianakai and @kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

Kairo and Nadia Nakai vibe to Jika

Nadia Nakai is prepping for the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day this coming weekend where she will be among the stars who will pay tributes to the late great rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

The talented rapper who was recently in Zambia shared videos from her rehearsal alongside the Mega Band. Another video from the rehearsal showed the Amai hitmaker was joined by Kairo Forbes who performed Jika, word for word.

Nadia was sitting next to her slain boyfriend's daughter and hyping her during her brief performance.

Nadia Nakai and Kairo's video leaves SA in their feels

Social media users reacted to Kairo and Nadia's video with mixed reactions. Many said the clip shared by @rapmzansi on TikTok made them emotional because they can't begin to imagine what AKA would have said if he was alive.

@Mining & Logistics Services said:

"I wish your dad could wake up and see this "

@marinda497 wrote:

"Nadia I salute you love her like your own keep it up beautiful ❤️"

@Smooth Operator added:

"Nadia is such a kind a caring mother ❤️‍"

@Robyn Lee commented:

"Her dad smiling from heaven ❤️"

@Aviwe Magalela noted:

"While you are grieving his death you still have the strength to be there for his daughter Nadia you are a rare breed"

