A 4-year-old prodigy is capturing the hearts of Mzansi as she flawlessly sings word-for-word to AKA's Jika, featuring Yanga Chief

What sets her apart is not just her natural ability, but the unwavering support and nurturing she receives from her mother

The heartfelt performances of this tiny songbird have taken social media by storm, captivating audiences with her mesmerising renditions

4-year-old impresses Mzansi by singing word-for-word to AKA's hit song Jika featuring Yanga Chief.

Source: TikTok

A 4-year-old girl has caught the attention of many with her remarkable ability to sing AKA's songs word for word.

Mother nurtures 4-year-old singing talent, impresses with word-for-word AKA lyric

Amanda Nkosi discovered Zenokuhle's love for music at age 2. The mother describes her little one as exceptionally clever, having started talking before taking her first steps. She exposed her daughter to various artists, but AKA's music resonated the most. In the video, the young girl's fondness for his songs became evident this year, just weeks before the artist's untimely passing.

She says:

"We noticed she loved AKA's music when she was 2 years old, she actually started talking before she walked, so she would listen to various artists but we later realized there was just something about AKA, few weeks before his passing I decided to play his music then realised this baby is actually singing the lyrics word for word from there she hasn’t stopped."

Tiny songbird masters AKA's lyrics with the help of a dedicated mother

Recognising her daughter's unique affinity for AKA's music, the mother consciously decided to nurture her talent. With unwavering support and encouragement, she became her daughter's biggest cheerleader. Together, they would listen to AKA's music, practice singing, and hone her skills.

"While singing she would ask what a word means if she doesn’t understand and that’s when she began actioning out the words while singing his songs."

Watch the video below:

4-year-old impresses Mzansi with her knowing word-for-word, AKA song's

Videos of her performances have garnered widespread attention, including praise from fans reminiscing on AKA and how proud he would be.

Peeps shared their comments and loved how bright the little girl was and how it paid homage to the later rapper:

@tumi_wa_kalanyane said:

"Someone is chopping onions in here."

@Truth commented:

"AKA was going to look for her and acknowledge her."

@murielchabalala said:

"She knows the lyrics better than I do."

@Happy Mothapo commented:

"To us who watched more than 3 times."

@Mary Manesa said:

"Baby girl we thank God for using you to heal our hearts."

@Siphethile Maling226 commented:

"AKA is proud in heaven yazini."

@pinkie.m_73 said:

"I wish AKA was still alive to see his number1 fan hle."

