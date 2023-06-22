A young woman took to social media to share a video taken on her graduation day at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Lulu shared how much she wished her late grandmother could be a part of her academic milestone

Many of her online friends flooded her TikTok post with positive and comforting words assuring her that her granny was proud of her

Celebrating major life milestones without the ones we love can be quite disheartening.

One woman took to social media to share the pain of missing her late grandmother on her graduation day at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Netizens offered comforting words to a woman who missed her late grandmother on her graduation day. Image: @luluntobeko0/TikTok

Lulu (@luluntobeko0) posted a video on TikTok showing herself getting dressed in her graduation attire before the special ceremony.

According to Amber Student, a graduation ceremony is not just a mere formality but a celebration of their academic accomplishments and a testament to their grit and determination. It is an opportunity for students to reflect on their journey and the challenges they have overcome to get to this point.

Graduate misses her grandmother on her special day

Reflecting on the bittersweet moment, Lulu wrote:

"I wish my grandmother who raised me was still around to assist me wear my graduation attire... but God had other plans."

Coping with the loss of a close friend or family member may be one of the hardest challenges that many of us face, American Psychological Association states. The sadness typically diminishes in intensity as time passes, but grieving is an important process to overcome these feelings and continue to embrace the time you had with your loved one.

South Africans comfort Lulu

Many of Lulu's followers were touched by her post and responded with heartfelt messages and comforting words.

Crowned Hair Company commented:

"Congratulations Ntombazana uGogo uyakabula la ekhona ."

lizzyvilakazi responded:

"For a minute, I thought uKhanyi Mbau."

kungq wrote:

"She is very proud sthandwa sami. Don't worry, she gives you blessings ❤️."

Lee commented:

"She is smiling down at you ❤as she helps you wear your gown ...she is right there, babe ."

Blessed by God wrote:

"She's looking down on you. She's very proud of you ."

sexykerr11 said:

"Congratulations, hun grandma is there beside you cheering you on."

Falan Farr replied:

"She got you ."

