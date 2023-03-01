The sighting of a white taxi driver shocked people on social media, and his attitude did not disappoint

The driver was recorded swearing at a pedestrian while he was casually roaming the streets of Gauteng

The TikTok video made South Africans die with laughter, and many said he had typical mageza manners

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A white taxi driver swore at a pedestrian, and his typical attitude amused SA. Image: @zannthemann

Source: TikTok

Mzansi taxi drivers are known for their rude and no-nonsense attitude and are feared by most of the public. A white taxi driver lived up to the reputation of his peers and told a pedestrian that was taunting him to "voetsek".

Video of white taxi driver goes viral on TikTok

The TikTok video posted by @zannthemann gave SA netizens a good laugh. Not only were they surprised to see a white taxi driver, but they also loved how he embodied the aggressive spirit of his fellow taxi drivers.

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Reactions to rude white taxi driver

The clip got over 225 000 views from Mzansi people who exchanged banter about taxi drivers' behaviour in the comments.

@mnisibb posted:

"His attitude meets the minimum requirements of the career."

@zane861390 said:

"Give him his taxi, Brentwood, gun, etc. He qualifies."

@1valla1 stated:

"He tells you msunu wako and you leave it there, kak taxi driver."

@cpttbongs commented:

"No one is mentioning anything about the funny whistle."

@des123gtm stated:

"So swearing is part of that job."

@kelvincbanda added:

"He's rude just like any other mageza."

@mosetnini03 wrote:

"He has the mageza attitude and the mageza driving style."

@veronicaphakathi1 said:

"Minimum requirements already met, you don't need to have PRP. Just buy a driver's license."

Johannesburg driver gives 'riveting' traffic commentary as taxi cuts bakkie driver off on William Nicol drive

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Johannesburg driver shared a TikTok post where he gave commentary during traffic on William Nicol drive. A taxi driver tries to weave in and out to force his way onto another lane, and the encounter is recalled like a football match.

The man recording the video noticed the taxi trying to make its move on the bakkie. "This is absolutely riveting stuff."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News