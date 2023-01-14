A vibey family has become internet famous for their unique birthday song and electrifying energy

The happy bunch can be seen celebrating another family member in a recent TikTok video posted by @kutlo.maseko

One of the family members opened up about how the cool song has become a tradition in celebrating all of their birthdays

A woman celebrates her 59th birthday with her family. Image: @kutlo.maseko/TikTok

A lovely family has been spreading positivity on social media with their joyful spirit while celebrating each other's birthdays.

Briefly News reached out to them about their viral song that has won many hearts online. A representative for the family said their rendition of the classic birthday song was created by their mother and has become a signature song during celebrations.

"It has been a tradition, but we have been sharing on Facebook under my sister's account. After we saw that a lot of people were interested in our "Happy birthday" content we decided to post the song on Tiktok. It's a tradition that every birthday we rotate, but mostly we gather at our parent's house to come and share either lunch or supper and cake."

Reflecting on their feel-good viral video that was posted on December 26, 2022, celebrating their 8-year-old family member, they said:

"It caught us by surprise, and while we were scrolling through the comments we saw how privileged we are to have the gift of family that celebrates one another since a lot are longing to have family that will be able to celebrate them."

The tight bunch expressed that they believe music and family-oriented content can change SA better.

"Music has the element of uniting people and making them happy. Since we live in a world that is so divided and an economy that is constrained it's easy for an individual to be frustrated, hence such content is needed to calm people down, to laugh and relax a bit. As we all know that a happy nation becomes a prosperous nation."

The lit Mzansi family posts another TikTok video

Recently they celebrated a family member turning 59, and Mzansi is loving the video which currently has over 140K views on TikTok.

