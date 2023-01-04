A vibey family grabbed the attention of many local TikTokkers with their cheerful and loving spirit

The close-knit bunch celebrated an 8-year-old's birthday and people couldn't get enough of their rendition of the happy birthday song

Mzansi posted hundreds of comments about the fun song and some suggested that Spur restaurants should take notes

A little girl had the perfect birthday surrounded by all her loved ones who ensured that she felt special.

All her family members gathered in the living room to sing for her before she made her wish and blew out her number eight candle.

The family's fresh spin on the birthday song amused many people on social media and they loved that the little girl was being showered with love.

The video posted by @kutlo.maseko is on 100K views and Mzansi adored the wholesome TikTok.

Some netizens even commented that the clip left them a bit envious because they wish they had tight bonds with their own families.

Watch the video below.

@iluv.ora said:

"Spur was found shaking."

@tshepiseemise wrote:

"Some families are just a vibe!"

@carolinenkoe mentioned:

"Bathong I want this type of happiness for my future kids."

@lebonkosi asked:

"Spur hasn’t said anything since this dropped?"

@hey_black_child posted:

"I am showing this video to my family so that they learn that first song."

@tpee96 shared:

"It's my birthday today too and that song made me feel special too. Thank you so much."

@gogothebe suggested:

"Please sell the song at Spur. I like going there for my birthday, but I am tired of the same old ayeyeyeye."

@issablvckflxme wrote:

"This little girl is surrounded by so much love.❤️"

