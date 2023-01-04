Mbalenhle Mavimbela surprised her fans with her latest career move as an entertainer by trying out being a DJ

The actress posted a video on Instagram capturing the seconds before she took the stage in front of thousands of people

Her Insta followers commented on her post with excitement and pride and many wished her well in her new career

Mbalenhle Mavimbela is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to exploring all her talents in the entertainment industry.

The actress of the popular Showmax series The Wife revealed on her social media that she's now a DJ and shared pictures and a video from her first gig.

In the short clip, Mbalenhle can be seen looking nervous and excited seconds before dazzling fans with her superstardom presence.

Thrilled about kicking off the new year on a high note, the screen siren captioned the clip by saying:

"Yoh I’m so grateful for the love, your continued support means a lot. I love you and Happy New Year."

Mzansi's social media users were over the moon for her and many expressed that she was going to flourish as a DJ.

@itso.wethu wrote:

"This year will be another year of congratulations for you! You'll be bigger!"

@emily_mathye.26 said:

"Congratulations my baby, you are so loved to keep on shining more work and more blessings, proud of you."

@_tshowakazi_saneh posted:

"Shine my love, shine."

@miss_lelato posted:

"Oh, Mbali. Goosebumps watching this. May your star continue to shine."

@nonku.gcuma107 mentioned:

"You are a natural, you were born for this."

@zikhonasodlaka shared:

"I’m so happy for you."

@nqobile4033

"DJ Mbalenhle is our new DJ of 2023 danko."

@siya.bongapatience commented:

"Another year of congratulations my baby. Keep well and stay humble and beautiful inside and out with God Almighty Himself as your conqueror leader, director and foundation of this journey."

‘The Wife’ actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela to launch wine range, fans cheer her bold move: “Love this for her”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Mbalenhle Mavimbela is taking steps to secure herself financially beyond the entertainment industry.

The actress will launch her range of wines at a luxurious event on the 1 December. Speaking to Drum, the actress said she put in the time to do her due diligence about wines.

