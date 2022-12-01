Mbalenhle Mavimbela is spreading her horizons beyond acting and will be dabbling in the wine business

The actress will be launching her wine range on Thursday night at a seemingly exclusive and fancy event

Her fans from The Wife took to social media to applaud her on her new business venture and wish her well

Mbalenhle Mavimbela will be launching her wine range on Friday.

Source: Instagram

Mbalenhle Mavimbela is taking steps to secure herself financially beyond the entertainment industry.

The actress will launch her range of wines at a luxurious event on the 1 December. Speaking to Drum, the actress said she put in the time to do her due diligence about wines.

She said owning her product was vital and not just serving as a brand ambassador, so she researched many wineries in Cape Town to prepare.

The star of The Wife stated that her new brand is called Moments and her character in the popular show nudged her into going into business.

"Moments is basically inspired by Hlomu. It is not farfetched for a restaurant owner to have a wine range too. Even the name Moments comes from wanting people to feel like they are sharing their moments with me."

Mbalenhle shared that she'll be releasing Merlot and a red blend, and the wines will be available to purchase online.

"I am first introducing the red wine, and next year I will launch the white wine. What I particularly like about Moments is that it is great for everyone to enjoy, not just the ladies. Men generally do not like sweet wines, so with Moments, we were able to strike a balance, and it’s in the middle."

Read Mzansi's comments on the news below:

@Busi63229737 said:

"Congratulations to the young lady up we go. P.S please get experienced lawyers to interpret the T&Cs of any partnerships or collaborations."

@Black_heather3 wrote:

"I wish her all the success, congratulations Mbali."

@iss_mamii posted:

"Love this for her. Congratulations."

@bongimasuku tweeted:

"The way I love her. May God continue to bless her. Congratulations babe."

@BuhleNdlovu_ stated:

"Safa utshwala."

@Matarhomos shared:

"I wish it was rooibos tea."

@nomsathomo wrote:

"Ooh this we love."

