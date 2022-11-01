Mbalenhle Mavimbela gave supporters a rare look into just how well it pays to be an actor in South Africa, as she's convinced she'll soon be a millionaire

The beloved actres became known to Mzansi on The Wife, and her career has been flourishing thanks to her amazing acting skills

Mbalenhle was on Kaya 959, where she got into how well she's doing financially with the hosts Dineo Ranka and Sol Phenduka

Mbalenhle Mavimbela, popularly known as Mahlomu from The Wife, talked about her success in the South African acting industry. The actress got candid about her finances on Kaya 959 Breakfast with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela was open in her Kaya 959 and talked about being close to millionaire status. Image: @mbalenhle_m

Dineo prodded into the actress's financial life and got an answer. Netizens reacted to seeingMbalenhle out of character as Hlomu congratulated her on finding success.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela shares financial success on Kaya 959

Zalebs reports that Mbalenhle told Dineo and Sol that she thinks she will be a millionaire in the upcoming year. In a Kaya FM interview, Dineo asked the actress how financially she was doing in terms of money, and the actress said:

"I still have a chance to become a millionaire, I haven’t made my first million, but maybe next year. I think I am very close.”

Fans commented with reactions to her interview. Many netizens were filled with compliments for her personality.

Karabo commented:

"For some reason, lately I Google the networth of actors in series, movies and sitcoms that I enjoy, and it's so heartwarming to hear that South Africans are starting to earn good money- well deserved!"

Zethembe Mlambo commented:

"I love it when our actors and actresses do not complain about how much they get paid!."

Leon ndhlozi commented:

"Hlomu is such a beautiful soul, lover her humility. She needs to watch more interviews and improve on how to answer questions and think fast. Love love her."

Palesa Rakhodile commented:

"I just love how Mbalenhle is honest she is about her journey , still willing to be a student and and learn."

Mrs Makhonjwa commented:

"Mbalenhle she is so humble, shy and down to heart. I love her."

Damaged commented:

"Her smile, she’s so beautiful. We have amazing people in the entertainment industry."♥

