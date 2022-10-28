Zola Nombona shared some amazing news on social media about her latest business partnership

The actress let her followers know that she's the official ambassador for Foschini with a meaningful advert

Celebrities such as Thuso Mbedu showed Zola a lot of love as they reacted to her Foschini ad that she shot in South Africa

Zola Nombona bagged a huge campaign with Foschini. The stunning actress is the clothing brand's new ambassador, and she was beyond excited.

Zola Nombona is an official fashion ambassador for Foschini, which has left many supporters proud of the actress. Image Instagram/@znombona

Fans of the actress could not stop raving about her. The video for the campaign was beautifully shot, and it caught many peeps eye.

Zola Nombona for Foschini

Foschini is working with Zola, who shared a video marketing her latest deal with them. The ad celebrates her Xhosa heritage, and in the video, she can be heard saying:

"Returning home, I am lost for words to best describe my excitement. Going back to the comfort of family. A time to relax and reset. Where little moments become big memories. A place that I always carry with me. It is nice to be home"

According to ZAlebs, the video highlighted her heritage, and her monologue reminded peeps of their own home. People noticed that the ad was shot in Matatiele, the actress' home

Zola's Twitter followers were completely impressed as they complimented her on making a meaningful advert and fans who come from Matatiele were especially proud. Actress Thuso Mbedu and Mmabtho Montsho also shared their reactions in the tweets below:

@Qwabekazi commented:

"Congratulations Sisi. this is beautifully shot as well."

@Iam_Chosen95 commented:

"Oh my goodness! Authentic. Beautiful. Eye-catching. Bold. Majestical."

@_ayola__ commented:

"This is why I obsess so much about branding. Foschini is killing it. TFG is changing the game right now."

@Ntandz commented:

"I’m so proud of this moment! Congratulations mama!"

@MissNokcy commented:

"This ad was shot at my village eBethesda, that’s my home right at the beginning of the video .Thank you for putting us on the map sisi and congratulations #FromMatatieleToTheTop"

