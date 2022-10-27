Shudufhadzo Musida is taking on Paris in style with a trendy look that impressed many people online

The former Miss SA shared receipts of her day out in the city of love looking flirty and ever beautiful

Mzansi posted loving comments on Shudufhadzo's Instagram video and said they couldn't get over her walk

Shudufadzo Musida struts the streets of Paris in a trendy outfit. Image: @shudufhadzomusida

Shudufhadzo Musida is currently in Paris, and the pictures and videos from her trip are heating up her followers' social media pages.

The pageant queen stepped out on the streets of Paris dressed in a white flirty dress and topped off the look with brown knee-high boots. She kept her accessories minimal, leaving room for her natural beauty to shine through.

Shudu's followers shared that her video is on repeat because of her sassy signature walk, and some people said that they love how she carries herself with so much grace.

As of yet, it's not clear whether the former Miss SA is in Paris for business or pleasure, and netizens are glued to her page to see what she has in store.

Watch the Instagram video below:

@zimi_mabunzi said:

"One thing about you, you will walk for us sisi, and we love it."

@nkumbulo_mthuli mentioned:

"When I grow up, I wanna walk like Shudu."

@nzumbu_cigwa wrote:

"My favourite of all times. ❤️❤️❤️"

@lord_linda_would stated:

"GODDESS! "

@polybrito20 added:

"So gorgeous."

@ms_fhiwie posted:

"Flaunt it, wena girl."

@con_nectempire commented:

"Yassss Queen!"

@thevanguard_uhuru mentioned:

"That's one massive walk, and it's not called catwalk for nothing."

