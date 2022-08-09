Zola Nombona, an actress, took to Instagram to celebrate Women's Day by stripping down to make a bold statement on this significant day for Mzansi women

Nombona hopes that by posting the photos, she will inspire more women to shine brightly and stand tall

South Africans have flocked to her comments section to applaud her for using her platform to inspire ordinary women to do good with the power they possess

Zola Nombona is commemorating Women's Month on social media with stunning images.

Zola Nombona's latest post has set tongues wagging on her social media accounts. Image: @znombona

Source: Instagram

By stripping down, Nombona demonstrated that she owns her body and has control over everything she owns. She did this in the hopes of inspiring the next woman to take control of her own life. according to Zola women should not shy away from embracing their light and flaws.

The actress shared the photos with her followers, who were eager to take notes and apply the inspirational post tips and advice to their own lives.

Zola's followers and fellow celebrities like Real Housewives of Durban cast member Laconco and YouTuber Mpoomy Ledwaba have since rushed to the comments section to commend the actress for her bravery.

@hermajesty_thebrave said:

"Absolutely gorgeous happy women’s day queen ❤️"

@yangamene wrote:

"Frame 2 pls!! "

@chazlula shared:

"Oh my word we don’t deserve u! "

@felo.nator posted:

"Such a beautiful soul❤️"

@thabilemash commented:

"To all the women taking up space❤️"

@_laconco replied:

"Ayi Zola! happy women’s day hun."

@zandisilenhlapo added:

"Yes WOMAN! ❤️❤️"

Another celebrity that has taken to her timeline to share a powerful message on this women's day is former Scandal actress Stephanie Ndlovu. The soon-to-be mother wished a happy Women's Day to all her followers, whom she said meant the world to her. On Instagram Stephanie shared the following:

"5 years of evolution. Fearfully & Wonderfully made, marvellous are His works. Happy Women’s Day to all my fellow Superhuman Rockstars. You are everything❤️"

