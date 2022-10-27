Zola Nombona shared with her followers the amazing news that she signed on to be a brand ambassador for Foschini

The actress posted her refreshing campaign with the fashion company, and its authenticity resonated with the viewers

Netizens congratulated the star for keeping the partnership rooted in her true identity and for breaking boundaries

Zola Nombona signs a new deal with retail brand Foschini.

Zola Nombona took to her social media to announce that she is officially a brand ambassador for the retail clothing group Foschini. The actress posted her first campaign with the fashion company called Buyel'eKhaya translated as returning home.

The former Generations: The Legacy star said that the partnership was a dream come true and that she is excited to join the Foschini family because the brand represents who she is.

"My dream has come full circle. From the little girl from Matatiele with a big dream to watching it all come true has been a fulfilling journey. I am so blessed to have the opportunity to tell my story with Foschini."

People on social media loved that she kept it authentic and had Foschini document her homecoming in the rural area of Matatiele, where she grew up. They said it made the campaign relatable to the average South African.

Watch Zola's complete video below:

Read a few comments below:

@SiweManana_ posted:

" I love this Zola. Very relatable for any rural girl. How can we closely follow the campaign?"

@PitsiAfrica mentioned:

"I think this is the next level of brand partnerships, content rooted in the story."

@LukisangThatel1 wrote:

"Congratulations Zola. I didn't know that you come from Matatiele."

@linda_mtoba commented:

"Mntase, I could cry! Look at God and hard work. You’re so deserving! ❤️❤️"

@Phumzajack tweeted:

"Oh my God, you are representing everyone with this concept, it’s beautiful."

@ntando_zikalala_ shared:

"I am so happy and proud of you! Congratulations Mama!"

@zipho_dwa added:

"It feel like that was short. I wanted more, there’s something about iKhaya"

