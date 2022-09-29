Generations: The Legacy team has taken to social media to announce that Zola Nombona is finally exiting the popular soapie

The talented actress played the character of Pamela Khoza and kept South Africans entertained every day

Netizens have rushed to the comments section to bid farewell to Zola Nombona's character and express sadness for the departure

Zola Nombona has officially left Mzansi's legendary and popular soapie Generations: The Legacy. She portrayed Pamela Khoza, who enthralled viewers from Monday to Friday at 8 p.m. with her character's twists and turns.

Taking to Facebook, the official account of Generations: The Legacy announced that the character Pam has been written off from the soapie.

Generations: The Legacy shared the following post on Facebook:

Generations: The Legacy viewers are heartbroken

Fans who were emotionally attached to the character and expected more from it immediately took to the comments section to express their sadness. They said the heartbreaking words below:

@Vanessa Van Van Shutu said:

"Great actress. I will miss her"

@Susan Mablessing Motsoeneng shared:

"How I love her and her beauty and the way she dresses. I'm gonna miss her."

@Laina Navaya Nyamunda posted:

"Loved everything about her. She portrayed the character very well."

@Akhona Singata replied:

"We lost a great talent because of lazy writers and poor management. Zola Nombona is a great actress. She deserves a show that will make her a star."

@Terrica Jones commented:

"I love her character development. Bravo miss!"

@Brandon Ntuli also said:

"What a huge loss for generations the legacy."

@Zvikomborero Chans also shared:

"I'm gonna miss her so much. After Tshidi, she was now giving us a reason to look forward to watching the show "

@Benevolence Kuvandika added:

"You were amazing Zola. You made Pam your own craft. Good work. We watched GTL because of you. Wishing you all the best in your journey."

Zola Nombona is leaving ‘Generations: The Legacy’

Briefly News previously reported that According to reports, Zola Nombona is leaving Generations: The Legacy. The actress has been a regular on the SABC 1 soap for the past year. She joined the show's star-studded cast in May of last year.

In the popular soap opera, the award-winning actress plays Pamela Khoza. Her manager, Ntando Zikalala, confirmed her departure. She stated that Zola's decision to leave the soap is due to "new offers she wants to try out."

According to ZAlebs, she will be leaving the show on good terms. The article continues by stating that Zola Nombona reassured her concerned fans last year that she would not be leaving the show. That was after she detailed her experience with the telenovela in a lengthy post.

Source: Briefly News