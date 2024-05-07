Mozambik menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Are you craving a taste of Afro-Portuguese cuisine, sizzling peri-peri chicken, seafood, and flavorful curries? Then, look no further than the Mozambik restaurants in South Africa. But before you head out, you might be curious about Mozambik's menu and prices.

Mozambik is a must-visit for anyone seeking a taste of adventure. It has a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere with friendly staff. The restaurant offers African, Portuguese, and seafood cuisines and special vegetarian-friendly and gluten-free diets. Meals include lunch, dinner, and brunch. So, what is the Mozambik menu in 2024 like?

Mozambik's menu and prices

Mozambik restaurant menu prices in South Africa are affordable, enabling everyone to satisfy their appetite. Below are the various menus they have and their rates:

Starters

Explore Mozambik's tantalising first-course meals, featuring Coco-loco winglets, fish cakes, chicken livers, calamari, and more. They are perfect for your culinary adventure.

Varieties Prices Coco-loco winglets 4 R52 | 8 R95 | 12 R145 Fish cakes R79 Giblets R78 Chicken livers R69 Olives stuffed with cashews R69 Haloumi R78 Chicken trinchado R78 Beef trinchado R99 Snails R99 Chourico in Porto sauce R98 Squid heads R82 Calamari R98 Garlic butter snails R89 Peppadew and cheese rissoles R66 Chicken rissoles R62 Prawn rissoles R79 Rissole trio R68 Prawn Bilene R135 Mussels de Xai-Xai R95 Beef starter platter R315 Starter platter (chicken) R290

Fish main

They offer grilled fish with garlic, lemon, and herbs or Peri-Peri sauce. There are Linefish and Kingklip. Other fish dishes are Hake, which costs R109, and Hake Zambeziana, costing R125.

Calamari

Those craving for calamari are included. Here is a starter menu for you.

Varieties Prices Calamari R189 Calamari and livers R149 Calamari, Chourico, Olives R225

Prawn stars

Enjoy Mozambik's signature dish, prawns. For more flavour, the prawns are marinated in paprika and olive oil.

Varieties Prices 10 mediums R169 20 mediums R295 30 mediums (2 sides) R425 40 mediums (2 sides) R535 6 queens R215 8 queens R265 16 queens (2 sides) R495

Chicken mains

Mozambik offers different sizes of flame-grilled chicken. The chicken is yummy and can be served with sauce. Below is the menu!

Quarter chicken

If you long for chicken taste, the restaurant has a package. With at least R85, you can satisfy your appetite.

Varieties Prices Plain or spicy Moz-BBQ basting R85 Moz Peri-Peri Dry Rub R85 Garlic, Lemon & Herb, or Peri-Peri R95 Zambeziana coconut or Meninas sauce (no chilli) R105

Half chicken

Mozambik offers a variety of mouth-watering dishes, sides, chicken, and grills. Check out a variant of their chicken menu here:

Varieties Prices Plain or spicy Moz-BBQ basting R145 Moz Peri-Peri Dry Rub R145 Garlic, Lemon & Herb, or Peri-Peri R159 Zambeziana coconut or Meninas sauce (no chilli) R169

Full chicken

Their meals are freshly cooked with fresh ingredients. This chicken option is perfect for your family or group:

Varieties Prices Plain or spicy Moz-BBQ basting R250 Moz Peri-Peri Dry Rub R250 Garlic, Lemon & Herb, or Peri-Peri R280 Zambeziana coconut or Meninas sauce (no chilli) R289

Chicken De Meninas

Enjoy these partially deboned half chicken in Mozambik. The taste is worth the price:

Varieties Prices Plain or spicy Moz-BBQ basting R155 Moz Peri-Peri Dry rub R155 Garlic, Lemon & Herb, or Peri-Peri R175 Zambeziana coconut or Meninas sauce (no chilli) R180 Chicken Trinchado R140 Filete de Manica R99

Grill

BBQ, honey mustard, and spicy sauce coat tender grilled ribs. You can use different sides to enjoy your meal.

Grilled steak

The taste of Mozambik's grilled steak is a perfect blend of meatiness, smokiness, and juiciness. Check out these varieties:

Varieties Prices 200g sirloin R129 200g fillet R189 300g sirloin R175 300g fillet R259

Portuguese style

You do not have to travel overseas before you enjoy life abroad. This grilled steak with a savoury and rich taste is worth tasting:

Varieties Prices 200g sirloin R137 200g fillet R189 300g sirloin R175 300g fillet R259

Mozambik steak

Varieties Prices 200g sirloin R159 200g fillet R215 300g sirloin R205 300g fillet R275 Beef trinchado R199 500g ribs R235 1kg ribs R425

Sauces

Here is a list of the sauces used to add extra flavours to your preferred meal. The prices are also worth the products:

Varieties Prices Pepper R40 Garlic R40 Bilene R45 Trinchado R40

Pregos

Made with chicken, pregos are also available for you to choose from. Below are the options:

Varieties Prices Steak prego fillet R145 Chicken prego R85 Porto chicken prego R99 Crunchy chicken prego R89 Coco-loco chicken prego R90

Espetada

This menu has varieties for you to choose from. They are carefully prepared to give you the best experience:

Varieties Prices Chicken R145 Beef R195 Chicken & prawn R175 Calamari R255

Sides

You can have the below sides with any dish of your choice. The value you will get will make you to order the next time:

Varieties Prices Coconut rice R30 Chickpeas R28 Side veg R30 Mashed potato R28 Side salad R35 Chips R30 Pap & Ushatini R30 Cheesy garlic roll R45

Combo sensations

Want to try something different? No need to worry—these combos will give you the extraordinary taste you desire. They are served with garlic, lemon, herbs, or Peri-Peri sauce.

Varieties Prices Quarter chicken & calamari R185 Quarter chicken & 6 med prawns R185 Calamari & 6 med prawns R189 Half chicken & calamari R249 Half chicken & 6 med prawns R249 Hake & calamari R195 Hake & 6 med prawns R195 200g sirloin & 6 med prawns R209 Ribs & 6 med prawns R210 Upgrade medium prawns to 4 queen prawns R45

Salad

This is a must-try on your meal! Each variety leaves you with a lasting experience:

Varieties Prices Moz table salad R89 Moz chicken salad with cashews R125 Moz prawn salad R79

Platters

Here are some Mozambik platters. The prices may be high, but the value is worth it:

Varieties Prices Sharing platter for 2 R495 Seafood platter for 2 R425 Fresh catch for 2 R340 Mixed grill R235

Vegetarian

Vegetarians can also enjoy good meals at Mozambik. Below are options to choose from

Varieties Prices Veg & haloumi curry R139 Veg curry R115 Peri-Peri chickpeas R69 Melanzane de Manica R98

Mozambikan curries

Mozambikan curries are creamy and meant for either prawn or chicken. Check out the prices:

Varieties Prices Chicken curry R1350 Prawn curry R195 Chicken & prawn curry R165

Dessert menu

After a good meal, Mozambik serves its customers rich and tasty desserts. The prices of their desserts are below:

Varieties Prices Double-decker R79 Ice cream & chocolate sauce R35 Chocolate volcano R82 Chocolate rissoles R41 Passionate lemon cheesecake R82 Strawberry pavlova R45 Malva pudding R70

Mozambik kiddies menu

Your kids can enjoy yummy meals and drinks at Mozambik at affordable prices. Each meal sold has its corner, like Ellie's fish, Dee Dee's chicken strips, and Coco's prawn spears. Here is the kiddies' menu:

Varieties Prices Kiddies Sir Fruit Juice R20 Kiddies Soda Floats R35 Kiddies Milkshakes R30 4 crumbled BBQ winglets and side R68 250g tender pork riblets and a side R118 2 crispy fish fingers served with MozMayo & a side R76 Fried chicken strips served with MozMayo & a side R63 Classic 23cm pizza with a tomato sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese R75 5 medium prawns served with a side R89 Fried calamari tubes served with MozMayo & a side R96

Mozambik drinks menu

Whether you want wine, alcohol, or soft drinks, Mozambik got you covered. Here is the menu for drinks.

White blend

The available varieties are Boschendal boschen blanc, Graca, and Cape portrait. Each costs R151, R120, and R152, respectively.

Chenin blanc

Boschendal rachelsfontein sells for R151, while Du toitskloof sells for R149. Also, Spier sells for R154.

Chardonnay

The available options are Durbanville Hills, sold for R185. Fransch Hoek cellar, sold at R60.

Sauvignon Blanc

This wine, with its bright greenish-yellow colour, is well-balanced and fruity. The available options are these:

Varieties Prices Alvis drift R171 Durbanville Hills R68 Durbanville Hills R185 Du toitskloof R55 Du toitskloof R149 Franschhoek cellar R164 Spier R167 Porcupine Ridge R140

Red wine

Explore a diverse range of red wines from the Mozambik restaurant. Depending on your choice, below are available options:

Cabernet Sauvignon

The available options are Nederburg cab sauv classic and Franschhoek cellar. The prices are between R142 and R188.

Merlot

This is one of the world's most popular red wines. The variants at the restaurants are the following:

Varieties Price Alvi's drift R166 Douglas Green R58 Douglas Green R155 Excelsior R174 Durbanville Hills R68 Durbanville Hills R185

Blend

Do you prefer a wine with a blend of different flavours? Check these out:

Varieties Prices Railroad red blend R137 Alto rouge R249 Du toitskloof R149 Cape portrait R152

Rose

Rose wine is one of the top-selling wine brands, and the Mozambik menu in South Africa contains them in different flavours. These are the available options:

Varieties Prices Boschendal blanc de noir R55 Boschendal blanc de noir R151 Nederburg R44 Nederburg R119

Specialty cocktails

If you want a cocktail with a different taste vibe, check this out. The taste outweighs the price:

Varieties Prices Strawberry sherbet schmooze R35 Frozen candy cane R42 Passion fruit daquiri R24 Passion fruit daquiri R45

Specialty gin cocktails

Here are cocktails with a mixture of alcohol. Remember to order based on the taste you desire:

Varieties Prices Hocus poke it sours R69 Gin blom R69 Bees knees R55 Popped cherry R60 Pashgin R49 Just ging R79

Jugs

Mozambik offers drinks in jugs with unique tastes. Below is the menu:

Varieties Prices Katemba R45 Katemba R99 Bacardi rum & raspberry R65 Bacardi rum & raspberry R149 Snakebite R59 Snakebite R139 Green mamba R59 Green mamba R119 Sangria R55 Sangria R139

Cocktails

Quench your thirst and get satisfaction with this menu of cocktails. The prices are affordable:

Varieties Prices Caipirinha R65 Cosmopolitan R42 Strawberry Daiquiri R47 Strawberry Daiquiri R75 Frozen Margarita R55 Pemba Coloda R31 Pemba Coloda R85 Bacardi Long Island R85 Bacardi long mojito R40 Bacardi long mojito R62 Mango Daiquiri R44 Mango Daiquiri R69 Bacardi Strawberry Mojito R65

Shooters

Make your choice from these varieties! The prices are budget-friendly:

Varieties Prices Springbok R20 Mozam Toilet R20 Brain Haemorrhage R16 The Mo R24 Chocolate Cake R24 Moz Pickle Back R28

Beers and ciders

Mozambik gives its customers different brands of beers and ciders at affordable prices. Below is the list:

Varieties Prices Amstel Lager R30 Carling Black Label R29 Castle Free R28 Castle Lager R26 Castle Lite R28 Corona R38 Flying Fish R32 Hansa Pilsner R26 Heineken R36 Heineken Zero R33 Sol R35 Stella Artois R34 Windhoek R32

Ciders

Ciders come in varieties depending on an individual's interest. Make your choice from the list below:

Varieties Prices Brutal Fruit R32 Hunters Dry R33 Hunters Gold R33 Savanna Dry R38 Savanna Light R38 Savanna Zero R38 Strongbow R38

Buckets

These drinks are served in buckets with ice. They are quite expensive but give you the taste you desire.

Varieties Prices Savannah Bucket R110 Corona Bucket R155 Sol Bucket R150

Energizer cocktails

Do you want cocktails that boost energy? Here is the menu for you:

Varieties Prices Watermelon Gin Bull R50 Rumbull R79 Ocean Blue R95 Zest for Life R84 Sunset Gin Bull R86

Is Mozambik a franchise?

Mozambik is a franchise. It began as a single venture in 2005 by Luis Ferreira and expanded with Brett Michielin joining in 2006 and Ryan Stewart in 2008. Together, they aimed to create family-oriented restaurants to share Mozambique's culinary delights.

What is Mozambik restaurant known for?

Mozambik is renowned for its signature Afro-Porto cuisine with a Mozambique touch. Led by Chef Brett Michielin, the menu offers diverse flavours, from classic prawns and ribs to their famous chicken. It is known for providing a "taste of escape."

How many Mozambik restaurants are there?

There are 31 stores around South Africa, but Mozambik also has two international stores. The restaurant can be found in Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana. A branch in the US was also considered.

What is the Mozambik prawn special on Wednesday?

It is a prawntastic Wednesday where customers can get eight medium-sized prawns with a side for only R99 every Wednesday. Aside from this, other Mozambik menu specials include these:

Monday kids eat free

Pensioners perks - get 20% off your bill every Tuesday

Authentic Mozambikan Chicken Espetada for R99

The Mozambik menu caters to all ages and offers meals at affordable prices. This makes it a good choice for those seeking the Afro-Porto taste.

