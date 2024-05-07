Global site navigation

Mozambik menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Services

Mozambik menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

by  Favour Adeaga

Are you craving a taste of Afro-Portuguese cuisine, sizzling peri-peri chicken, seafood, and flavorful curries? Then, look no further than the Mozambik restaurants in South Africa. But before you head out, you might be curious about Mozambik's menu and prices.

Mozambik menu
Mozambik menu. Photo: @MozambikCenturionMall on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Mozambik is a must-visit for anyone seeking a taste of adventure. It has a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere with friendly staff. The restaurant offers African, Portuguese, and seafood cuisines and special vegetarian-friendly and gluten-free diets. Meals include lunch, dinner, and brunch. So, what is the Mozambik menu in 2024 like?

Mozambik's menu and prices

Mozambik restaurant menu prices in South Africa are affordable, enabling everyone to satisfy their appetite. Below are the various menus they have and their rates:

Starters

Explore Mozambik's tantalising first-course meals, featuring Coco-loco winglets, fish cakes, chicken livers, calamari, and more. They are perfect for your culinary adventure.

VarietiesPrices
Coco-loco winglets4 R52 | 8 R95 | 12 R145
Fish cakesR79
Giblets R78
Chicken liversR69
Olives stuffed with cashewsR69
Haloumi R78
Chicken trinchadoR78
Beef trinchadoR99
Snails R99
Chourico in Porto sauceR98
Squid headsR82
Calamari R98
Garlic butter snailsR89
Peppadew and cheese rissolesR66
Chicken rissolesR62
Prawn rissolesR79
Rissole trioR68
Prawn BileneR135
Mussels de Xai-XaiR95
Beef starter platterR315
Starter platter (chicken)R290

Read also

Aman Kitchen Bar menu and prices in South Africa (2024)

Fish main

They offer grilled fish with garlic, lemon, and herbs or Peri-Peri sauce. There are Linefish and Kingklip. Other fish dishes are Hake, which costs R109, and Hake Zambeziana, costing R125.

Calamari

Those craving for calamari are included. Here is a starter menu for you.

VarietiesPrices
CalamariR189
Calamari and liversR149
Calamari, Chourico, OlivesR225

Prawn stars

Peri-Peri prawns
Peri-Peri prawns. Photo: @MozambikCenturionMall on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Enjoy Mozambik's signature dish, prawns. For more flavour, the prawns are marinated in paprika and olive oil.

VarietiesPrices
10 mediumsR169
20 mediumsR295
30 mediums (2 sides)R425
40 mediums (2 sides)R535
6 queensR215
8 queensR265
16 queens (2 sides)R495

Chicken mains

Mozambik offers different sizes of flame-grilled chicken. The chicken is yummy and can be served with sauce. Below is the menu!

Quarter chicken

If you long for chicken taste, the restaurant has a package. With at least R85, you can satisfy your appetite.

Read also

MAMASAMBA menu and prices for 2024 in South Africa

VarietiesPrices
Plain or spicy Moz-BBQ bastingR85
Moz Peri-Peri Dry RubR85
Garlic, Lemon & Herb, or Peri-PeriR95
Zambeziana coconut or Meninas sauce (no chilli)R105

Half chicken

Mozambik offers a variety of mouth-watering dishes, sides, chicken, and grills. Check out a variant of their chicken menu here:

VarietiesPrices
Plain or spicy Moz-BBQ bastingR145
Moz Peri-Peri Dry RubR145
Garlic, Lemon & Herb, or Peri-PeriR159
Zambeziana coconut or Meninas sauce (no chilli)R169

Full chicken

Their meals are freshly cooked with fresh ingredients. This chicken option is perfect for your family or group:

VarietiesPrices
Plain or spicy Moz-BBQ bastingR250
Moz Peri-Peri Dry RubR250
Garlic, Lemon & Herb, or Peri-PeriR280
Zambeziana coconut or Meninas sauce (no chilli)R289

Chicken De Meninas

Chicken and prawns
Chicken and prawns. Photo: @MozambikCenturionMall on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Enjoy these partially deboned half chicken in Mozambik. The taste is worth the price:

VarietiesPrices
Plain or spicy Moz-BBQ bastingR155
Moz Peri-Peri Dry rubR155
Garlic, Lemon & Herb, or Peri-PeriR175
Zambeziana coconut or Meninas sauce (no chilli)R180
Chicken TrinchadoR140
Filete de ManicaR99

Read also

Happy Island prices & attraction guide in SA (updated for 2024)

Grill

BBQ, honey mustard, and spicy sauce coat tender grilled ribs. You can use different sides to enjoy your meal.

Grilled steak

The taste of Mozambik's grilled steak is a perfect blend of meatiness, smokiness, and juiciness. Check out these varieties:

VarietiesPrices
200g sirloinR129
200g fillet R189
300g sirloinR175
300g fillet R259

Portuguese style

You do not have to travel overseas before you enjoy life abroad. This grilled steak with a savoury and rich taste is worth tasting:

VarietiesPrices
200g sirloinR137
200g fillet R189
300g sirloinR175
300g fillet R259

Mozambik steak

VarietiesPrices
200g sirloinR159
200g fillet R215
300g sirloinR205
300g filletR275
Beef trinchadoR199
500g ribsR235
1kg ribsR425

Sauces

Mozambik Peri-Peri sauce
Mozambik Peri-Peri sauce. Photo: @MozambikCenturionMall on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Here is a list of the sauces used to add extra flavours to your preferred meal. The prices are also worth the products:

Read also

The Nines menu and prices in Cape Town (updated for 2024)

VarietiesPrices
PepperR40
GarlicR40
Bilene R45
TrinchadoR40

Pregos

Made with chicken, pregos are also available for you to choose from. Below are the options:

VarietiesPrices
Steak prego filletR145
Chicken pregoR85
Porto chicken pregoR99
Crunchy chicken pregoR89
Coco-loco chicken pregoR90

Espetada

This menu has varieties for you to choose from. They are carefully prepared to give you the best experience:

VarietiesPrices
ChickenR145
BeefR195
Chicken & prawnR175
CalamariR255

Sides

You can have the below sides with any dish of your choice. The value you will get will make you to order the next time:

VarietiesPrices
Coconut riceR30
ChickpeasR28
Side vegR30
Mashed potatoR28
Side saladR35
ChipsR30
Pap & UshatiniR30
Cheesy garlic rollR45

Combo sensations

Want to try something different? No need to worry—these combos will give you the extraordinary taste you desire. They are served with garlic, lemon, herbs, or Peri-Peri sauce.

Read also

Parrots menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

VarietiesPrices
Quarter chicken & calamariR185
Quarter chicken & 6 med prawnsR185
Calamari & 6 med prawnsR189
Half chicken & calamariR249
Half chicken & 6 med prawnsR249
Hake & calamariR195
Hake & 6 med prawnsR195
200g sirloin & 6 med prawnsR209
Ribs & 6 med prawnsR210
Upgrade medium prawns to 4 queen prawns R45

Salad

This is a must-try on your meal! Each variety leaves you with a lasting experience:

VarietiesPrices
Moz table saladR89
Moz chicken salad with cashews R125
Moz prawn saladR79

Platters

Here are some Mozambik platters. The prices may be high, but the value is worth it:

VarietiesPrices
Sharing platter for 2 R495
Seafood platter for 2 R425
Fresh catch for 2R340
Mixed grillR235

Vegetarian

Vegetarians can also enjoy good meals at Mozambik. Below are options to choose from

Read also

Cabo Beach Club menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

VarietiesPrices
Veg & haloumi curryR139
Veg curryR115
Peri-Peri chickpeasR69
Melanzane de ManicaR98

Mozambikan curries

Mozambikan curries are creamy and meant for either prawn or chicken. Check out the prices:

VarietiesPrices
Chicken curryR1350
Prawn curryR195
Chicken & prawn curry R165

Dessert menu

Dessert
Mozambik Dessert. Photo: @MozambikCenturionMall on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

After a good meal, Mozambik serves its customers rich and tasty desserts. The prices of their desserts are below:

VarietiesPrices
Double-decker R79
Ice cream & chocolate sauceR35
Chocolate volcanoR82
Chocolate rissoles R41
Passionate lemon cheesecakeR82
Strawberry pavlovaR45
Malva puddingR70

Mozambik kiddies menu

Your kids can enjoy yummy meals and drinks at Mozambik at affordable prices. Each meal sold has its corner, like Ellie's fish, Dee Dee's chicken strips, and Coco's prawn spears. Here is the kiddies' menu:

VarietiesPrices
Kiddies Sir Fruit JuiceR20
Kiddies Soda FloatsR35
Kiddies MilkshakesR30
4 crumbled BBQ winglets and sideR68
250g tender pork riblets and a sideR118
2 crispy fish fingers served with MozMayo & a side R76
Fried chicken strips served with MozMayo & a sideR63
Classic 23cm pizza with a tomato sauce base topped with mozzarella cheeseR75
5 medium prawns served with a sideR89
Fried calamari tubes served with MozMayo & a side R96

Read also

Fishaways menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Mozambik drinks menu

Whether you want wine, alcohol, or soft drinks, Mozambik got you covered. Here is the menu for drinks.

White blend

The available varieties are Boschendal boschen blanc, Graca, and Cape portrait. Each costs R151, R120, and R152, respectively.

Chenin blanc

Boschendal rachelsfontein sells for R151, while Du toitskloof sells for R149. Also, Spier sells for R154.

Chardonnay

The available options are Durbanville Hills, sold for R185. Fransch Hoek cellar, sold at R60.

Sauvignon Blanc

This wine, with its bright greenish-yellow colour, is well-balanced and fruity. The available options are these:

VarietiesPrices
Alvis driftR171
Durbanville HillsR68
Durbanville HillsR185
Du toitskloofR55
Du toitskloofR149
Franschhoek cellarR164
SpierR167
Porcupine RidgeR140

Red wine

Explore a diverse range of red wines from the Mozambik restaurant. Depending on your choice, below are available options:

Cabernet Sauvignon

The available options are Nederburg cab sauv classic and Franschhoek cellar. The prices are between R142 and R188.

Read also

Mugg & Bean menu and prices in South Africa (2024)

Merlot

This is one of the world's most popular red wines. The variants at the restaurants are the following:

VarietiesPrice
Alvi's driftR166
Douglas GreenR58
Douglas GreenR155
ExcelsiorR174
Durbanville HillsR68
Durbanville HillsR185

Blend

Do you prefer a wine with a blend of different flavours? Check these out:

VarietiesPrices
Railroad red blendR137
Alto rougeR249
Du toitskloofR149
Cape portraitR152

Rose

Rose wine is one of the top-selling wine brands, and the Mozambik menu in South Africa contains them in different flavours. These are the available options:

VarietiesPrices
Boschendal blanc de noirR55
Boschendal blanc de noirR151
NederburgR44
NederburgR119

Specialty cocktails

If you want a cocktail with a different taste vibe, check this out. The taste outweighs the price:

VarietiesPrices
Strawberry sherbet schmoozeR35
Frozen candy caneR42
Passion fruit daquiriR24
Passion fruit daquiriR45

Read also

RocoMamas menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Specialty gin cocktails

Here are cocktails with a mixture of alcohol. Remember to order based on the taste you desire:

VarietiesPrices
Hocus poke it sours R69
Gin blomR69
Bees kneesR55
Popped cherryR60
PashginR49
Just gingR79

Jugs

Mozambik offers drinks in jugs with unique tastes. Below is the menu:

VarietiesPrices
KatembaR45
KatembaR99
Bacardi rum & raspberryR65
Bacardi rum & raspberryR149
SnakebiteR59
SnakebiteR139
Green mambaR59
Green mambaR119
SangriaR55
SangriaR139

Cocktails

Mozambik cocktails
Mozambik cocktails. Photo: @MozambikCenturionMall on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Quench your thirst and get satisfaction with this menu of cocktails. The prices are affordable:

VarietiesPrices
CaipirinhaR65
CosmopolitanR42
Strawberry DaiquiriR47
Strawberry DaiquiriR75
Frozen MargaritaR55
Pemba ColodaR31
Pemba ColodaR85
Bacardi Long IslandR85
Bacardi long mojitoR40
Bacardi long mojitoR62
Mango DaiquiriR44
Mango DaiquiriR69
Bacardi Strawberry MojitoR65

Read also

Pedros menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Shooters

Make your choice from these varieties! The prices are budget-friendly:

VarietiesPrices
SpringbokR20
Mozam ToiletR20
Brain HaemorrhageR16
The MoR24
Chocolate CakeR24
Moz Pickle BackR28

Beers and ciders

Mozambik gives its customers different brands of beers and ciders at affordable prices. Below is the list:

VarietiesPrices
Amstel LagerR30
Carling Black LabelR29
Castle FreeR28
Castle LagerR26
Castle LiteR28
CoronaR38
Flying FishR32
Hansa PilsnerR26
HeinekenR36
Heineken ZeroR33
SolR35
Stella ArtoisR34
WindhoekR32

Ciders

Ciders come in varieties depending on an individual's interest. Make your choice from the list below:

VarietiesPrices
Brutal FruitR32
Hunters DryR33
Hunters GoldR33
Savanna DryR38
Savanna LightR38
Savanna ZeroR38
StrongbowR38

Buckets

These drinks are served in buckets with ice. They are quite expensive but give you the taste you desire.

Read also

Mochachos menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

VarietiesPrices
Savannah BucketR110
Corona BucketR155
Sol BucketR150

Energizer cocktails

Mozambik cocktail
Mozambik cocktail. Photo. @MozambikCenturionMall on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Do you want cocktails that boost energy? Here is the menu for you:

VarietiesPrices
Watermelon Gin BullR50
RumbullR79
Ocean BlueR95
Zest for LifeR84
Sunset Gin BullR86

Is Mozambik a franchise?

Mozambik is a franchise. It began as a single venture in 2005 by Luis Ferreira and expanded with Brett Michielin joining in 2006 and Ryan Stewart in 2008. Together, they aimed to create family-oriented restaurants to share Mozambique's culinary delights.

What is Mozambik restaurant known for?

Mozambik is renowned for its signature Afro-Porto cuisine with a Mozambique touch. Led by Chef Brett Michielin, the menu offers diverse flavours, from classic prawns and ribs to their famous chicken. It is known for providing a "taste of escape."

How many Mozambik restaurants are there?

There are 31 stores around South Africa, but Mozambik also has two international stores. The restaurant can be found in Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana. A branch in the US was also considered.

Read also

Pizza Perfect menu and prices for 2024 in South Africa

What is the Mozambik prawn special on Wednesday?

It is a prawntastic Wednesday where customers can get eight medium-sized prawns with a side for only R99 every Wednesday. Aside from this, other Mozambik menu specials include these:

  • Monday kids eat free
  • Pensioners perks - get 20% off your bill every Tuesday
  • Authentic Mozambikan Chicken Espetada for R99

The Mozambik menu caters to all ages and offers meals at affordable prices. This makes it a good choice for those seeking the Afro-Porto taste.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: Updated Steers menu and prices in South Africa

Read also

Ocean Basket’s menu and prices in South Africa for 2024

As published on Briefly, Steers is one of the most popular QSR chains in South Africa. It offers a variety of food, from flame-grilled burgers to juicy chicken and tender ribs.

The fast-service restaurant brand offers affordable takeaways and diners of mouth-watering meals and drinks. Check the updated list of Steers menu and prices to guide your quest for tastebud satisfaction.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel