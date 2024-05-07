Mozambik menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Are you craving a taste of Afro-Portuguese cuisine, sizzling peri-peri chicken, seafood, and flavorful curries? Then, look no further than the Mozambik restaurants in South Africa. But before you head out, you might be curious about Mozambik's menu and prices.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Mozambik's menu and prices
- Starters
- Fish main
- Calamari
- Prawn stars
- Chicken mains
- Grill
- Sauces
- Pregos
- Espetada
- Sides
- Combo sensations
- Salad
- Platters
- Vegetarian
- Mozambikan curries
- Dessert menu
- Mozambik kiddies menu
- Mozambik drinks menu
- Is Mozambik a franchise?
- What is Mozambik restaurant known for?
- How many Mozambik restaurants are there?
- What is the Mozambik prawn special on Wednesday?
Mozambik is a must-visit for anyone seeking a taste of adventure. It has a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere with friendly staff. The restaurant offers African, Portuguese, and seafood cuisines and special vegetarian-friendly and gluten-free diets. Meals include lunch, dinner, and brunch. So, what is the Mozambik menu in 2024 like?
Mozambik's menu and prices
Mozambik restaurant menu prices in South Africa are affordable, enabling everyone to satisfy their appetite. Below are the various menus they have and their rates:
Starters
Explore Mozambik's tantalising first-course meals, featuring Coco-loco winglets, fish cakes, chicken livers, calamari, and more. They are perfect for your culinary adventure.
|Varieties
|Prices
|Coco-loco winglets
|4 R52 | 8 R95 | 12 R145
|Fish cakes
|R79
|Giblets
|R78
|Chicken livers
|R69
|Olives stuffed with cashews
|R69
|Haloumi
|R78
|Chicken trinchado
|R78
|Beef trinchado
|R99
|Snails
|R99
|Chourico in Porto sauce
|R98
|Squid heads
|R82
|Calamari
|R98
|Garlic butter snails
|R89
|Peppadew and cheese rissoles
|R66
|Chicken rissoles
|R62
|Prawn rissoles
|R79
|Rissole trio
|R68
|Prawn Bilene
|R135
|Mussels de Xai-Xai
|R95
|Beef starter platter
|R315
|Starter platter (chicken)
|R290
Fish main
They offer grilled fish with garlic, lemon, and herbs or Peri-Peri sauce. There are Linefish and Kingklip. Other fish dishes are Hake, which costs R109, and Hake Zambeziana, costing R125.
Calamari
Those craving for calamari are included. Here is a starter menu for you.
|Varieties
|Prices
|Calamari
|R189
|Calamari and livers
|R149
|Calamari, Chourico, Olives
|R225
Prawn stars
Enjoy Mozambik's signature dish, prawns. For more flavour, the prawns are marinated in paprika and olive oil.
|Varieties
|Prices
|10 mediums
|R169
|20 mediums
|R295
|30 mediums (2 sides)
|R425
|40 mediums (2 sides)
|R535
|6 queens
|R215
|8 queens
|R265
|16 queens (2 sides)
|R495
Chicken mains
Mozambik offers different sizes of flame-grilled chicken. The chicken is yummy and can be served with sauce. Below is the menu!
Quarter chicken
If you long for chicken taste, the restaurant has a package. With at least R85, you can satisfy your appetite.
|Varieties
|Prices
|Plain or spicy Moz-BBQ basting
|R85
|Moz Peri-Peri Dry Rub
|R85
|Garlic, Lemon & Herb, or Peri-Peri
|R95
|Zambeziana coconut or Meninas sauce (no chilli)
|R105
Half chicken
Mozambik offers a variety of mouth-watering dishes, sides, chicken, and grills. Check out a variant of their chicken menu here:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Plain or spicy Moz-BBQ basting
|R145
|Moz Peri-Peri Dry Rub
|R145
|Garlic, Lemon & Herb, or Peri-Peri
|R159
|Zambeziana coconut or Meninas sauce (no chilli)
|R169
Full chicken
Their meals are freshly cooked with fresh ingredients. This chicken option is perfect for your family or group:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Plain or spicy Moz-BBQ basting
|R250
|Moz Peri-Peri Dry Rub
|R250
|Garlic, Lemon & Herb, or Peri-Peri
|R280
|Zambeziana coconut or Meninas sauce (no chilli)
|R289
Chicken De Meninas
Enjoy these partially deboned half chicken in Mozambik. The taste is worth the price:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Plain or spicy Moz-BBQ basting
|R155
|Moz Peri-Peri Dry rub
|R155
|Garlic, Lemon & Herb, or Peri-Peri
|R175
|Zambeziana coconut or Meninas sauce (no chilli)
|R180
|Chicken Trinchado
|R140
|Filete de Manica
|R99
Grill
BBQ, honey mustard, and spicy sauce coat tender grilled ribs. You can use different sides to enjoy your meal.
Grilled steak
The taste of Mozambik's grilled steak is a perfect blend of meatiness, smokiness, and juiciness. Check out these varieties:
|Varieties
|Prices
|200g sirloin
|R129
|200g fillet
|R189
|300g sirloin
|R175
|300g fillet
|R259
Portuguese style
You do not have to travel overseas before you enjoy life abroad. This grilled steak with a savoury and rich taste is worth tasting:
|Varieties
|Prices
|200g sirloin
|R137
|200g fillet
|R189
|300g sirloin
|R175
|300g fillet
|R259
Mozambik steak
|Varieties
|Prices
|200g sirloin
|R159
|200g fillet
|R215
|300g sirloin
|R205
|300g fillet
|R275
|Beef trinchado
|R199
|500g ribs
|R235
|1kg ribs
|R425
Sauces
Here is a list of the sauces used to add extra flavours to your preferred meal. The prices are also worth the products:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Pepper
|R40
|Garlic
|R40
|Bilene
|R45
|Trinchado
|R40
Pregos
Made with chicken, pregos are also available for you to choose from. Below are the options:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Steak prego fillet
|R145
|Chicken prego
|R85
|Porto chicken prego
|R99
|Crunchy chicken prego
|R89
|Coco-loco chicken prego
|R90
Espetada
This menu has varieties for you to choose from. They are carefully prepared to give you the best experience:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Chicken
|R145
|Beef
|R195
|Chicken & prawn
|R175
|Calamari
|R255
Sides
You can have the below sides with any dish of your choice. The value you will get will make you to order the next time:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Coconut rice
|R30
|Chickpeas
|R28
|Side veg
|R30
|Mashed potato
|R28
|Side salad
|R35
|Chips
|R30
|Pap & Ushatini
|R30
|Cheesy garlic roll
|R45
Combo sensations
Want to try something different? No need to worry—these combos will give you the extraordinary taste you desire. They are served with garlic, lemon, herbs, or Peri-Peri sauce.
|Varieties
|Prices
|Quarter chicken & calamari
|R185
|Quarter chicken & 6 med prawns
|R185
|Calamari & 6 med prawns
|R189
|Half chicken & calamari
|R249
|Half chicken & 6 med prawns
|R249
|Hake & calamari
|R195
|Hake & 6 med prawns
|R195
|200g sirloin & 6 med prawns
|R209
|Ribs & 6 med prawns
|R210
|Upgrade medium prawns to 4 queen prawns
|R45
Salad
This is a must-try on your meal! Each variety leaves you with a lasting experience:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Moz table salad
|R89
|Moz chicken salad with cashews
|R125
|Moz prawn salad
|R79
Platters
Here are some Mozambik platters. The prices may be high, but the value is worth it:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Sharing platter for 2
|R495
|Seafood platter for 2
|R425
|Fresh catch for 2
|R340
|Mixed grill
|R235
Vegetarian
Vegetarians can also enjoy good meals at Mozambik. Below are options to choose from
|Varieties
|Prices
|Veg & haloumi curry
|R139
|Veg curry
|R115
|Peri-Peri chickpeas
|R69
|Melanzane de Manica
|R98
Mozambikan curries
Mozambikan curries are creamy and meant for either prawn or chicken. Check out the prices:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Chicken curry
|R1350
|Prawn curry
|R195
|Chicken & prawn curry
|R165
Dessert menu
After a good meal, Mozambik serves its customers rich and tasty desserts. The prices of their desserts are below:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Double-decker
|R79
|Ice cream & chocolate sauce
|R35
|Chocolate volcano
|R82
|Chocolate rissoles
|R41
|Passionate lemon cheesecake
|R82
|Strawberry pavlova
|R45
|Malva pudding
|R70
Mozambik kiddies menu
Your kids can enjoy yummy meals and drinks at Mozambik at affordable prices. Each meal sold has its corner, like Ellie's fish, Dee Dee's chicken strips, and Coco's prawn spears. Here is the kiddies' menu:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Kiddies Sir Fruit Juice
|R20
|Kiddies Soda Floats
|R35
|Kiddies Milkshakes
|R30
|4 crumbled BBQ winglets and side
|R68
|250g tender pork riblets and a side
|R118
|2 crispy fish fingers served with MozMayo & a side
|R76
|Fried chicken strips served with MozMayo & a side
|R63
|Classic 23cm pizza with a tomato sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese
|R75
|5 medium prawns served with a side
|R89
|Fried calamari tubes served with MozMayo & a side
|R96
Mozambik drinks menu
Whether you want wine, alcohol, or soft drinks, Mozambik got you covered. Here is the menu for drinks.
White blend
The available varieties are Boschendal boschen blanc, Graca, and Cape portrait. Each costs R151, R120, and R152, respectively.
Chenin blanc
Boschendal rachelsfontein sells for R151, while Du toitskloof sells for R149. Also, Spier sells for R154.
Chardonnay
The available options are Durbanville Hills, sold for R185. Fransch Hoek cellar, sold at R60.
Sauvignon Blanc
This wine, with its bright greenish-yellow colour, is well-balanced and fruity. The available options are these:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Alvis drift
|R171
|Durbanville Hills
|R68
|Durbanville Hills
|R185
|Du toitskloof
|R55
|Du toitskloof
|R149
|Franschhoek cellar
|R164
|Spier
|R167
|Porcupine Ridge
|R140
Red wine
Explore a diverse range of red wines from the Mozambik restaurant. Depending on your choice, below are available options:
Cabernet Sauvignon
The available options are Nederburg cab sauv classic and Franschhoek cellar. The prices are between R142 and R188.
Merlot
This is one of the world's most popular red wines. The variants at the restaurants are the following:
|Varieties
|Price
|Alvi's drift
|R166
|Douglas Green
|R58
|Douglas Green
|R155
|Excelsior
|R174
|Durbanville Hills
|R68
|Durbanville Hills
|R185
Blend
Do you prefer a wine with a blend of different flavours? Check these out:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Railroad red blend
|R137
|Alto rouge
|R249
|Du toitskloof
|R149
|Cape portrait
|R152
Rose
Rose wine is one of the top-selling wine brands, and the Mozambik menu in South Africa contains them in different flavours. These are the available options:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Boschendal blanc de noir
|R55
|Boschendal blanc de noir
|R151
|Nederburg
|R44
|Nederburg
|R119
Specialty cocktails
If you want a cocktail with a different taste vibe, check this out. The taste outweighs the price:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Strawberry sherbet schmooze
|R35
|Frozen candy cane
|R42
|Passion fruit daquiri
|R24
|Passion fruit daquiri
|R45
Specialty gin cocktails
Here are cocktails with a mixture of alcohol. Remember to order based on the taste you desire:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Hocus poke it sours
|R69
|Gin blom
|R69
|Bees knees
|R55
|Popped cherry
|R60
|Pashgin
|R49
|Just ging
|R79
Jugs
Mozambik offers drinks in jugs with unique tastes. Below is the menu:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Katemba
|R45
|Katemba
|R99
|Bacardi rum & raspberry
|R65
|Bacardi rum & raspberry
|R149
|Snakebite
|R59
|Snakebite
|R139
|Green mamba
|R59
|Green mamba
|R119
|Sangria
|R55
|Sangria
|R139
Cocktails
Quench your thirst and get satisfaction with this menu of cocktails. The prices are affordable:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Caipirinha
|R65
|Cosmopolitan
|R42
|Strawberry Daiquiri
|R47
|Strawberry Daiquiri
|R75
|Frozen Margarita
|R55
|Pemba Coloda
|R31
|Pemba Coloda
|R85
|Bacardi Long Island
|R85
|Bacardi long mojito
|R40
|Bacardi long mojito
|R62
|Mango Daiquiri
|R44
|Mango Daiquiri
|R69
|Bacardi Strawberry Mojito
|R65
Shooters
Make your choice from these varieties! The prices are budget-friendly:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Springbok
|R20
|Mozam Toilet
|R20
|Brain Haemorrhage
|R16
|The Mo
|R24
|Chocolate Cake
|R24
|Moz Pickle Back
|R28
Beers and ciders
Mozambik gives its customers different brands of beers and ciders at affordable prices. Below is the list:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Amstel Lager
|R30
|Carling Black Label
|R29
|Castle Free
|R28
|Castle Lager
|R26
|Castle Lite
|R28
|Corona
|R38
|Flying Fish
|R32
|Hansa Pilsner
|R26
|Heineken
|R36
|Heineken Zero
|R33
|Sol
|R35
|Stella Artois
|R34
|Windhoek
|R32
Ciders
Ciders come in varieties depending on an individual's interest. Make your choice from the list below:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Brutal Fruit
|R32
|Hunters Dry
|R33
|Hunters Gold
|R33
|Savanna Dry
|R38
|Savanna Light
|R38
|Savanna Zero
|R38
|Strongbow
|R38
Buckets
These drinks are served in buckets with ice. They are quite expensive but give you the taste you desire.
|Varieties
|Prices
|Savannah Bucket
|R110
|Corona Bucket
|R155
|Sol Bucket
|R150
Energizer cocktails
Do you want cocktails that boost energy? Here is the menu for you:
|Varieties
|Prices
|Watermelon Gin Bull
|R50
|Rumbull
|R79
|Ocean Blue
|R95
|Zest for Life
|R84
|Sunset Gin Bull
|R86
Is Mozambik a franchise?
Mozambik is a franchise. It began as a single venture in 2005 by Luis Ferreira and expanded with Brett Michielin joining in 2006 and Ryan Stewart in 2008. Together, they aimed to create family-oriented restaurants to share Mozambique's culinary delights.
What is Mozambik restaurant known for?
Mozambik is renowned for its signature Afro-Porto cuisine with a Mozambique touch. Led by Chef Brett Michielin, the menu offers diverse flavours, from classic prawns and ribs to their famous chicken. It is known for providing a "taste of escape."
How many Mozambik restaurants are there?
There are 31 stores around South Africa, but Mozambik also has two international stores. The restaurant can be found in Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana. A branch in the US was also considered.
What is the Mozambik prawn special on Wednesday?
It is a prawntastic Wednesday where customers can get eight medium-sized prawns with a side for only R99 every Wednesday. Aside from this, other Mozambik menu specials include these:
- Monday kids eat free
- Pensioners perks - get 20% off your bill every Tuesday
- Authentic Mozambikan Chicken Espetada for R99
The Mozambik menu caters to all ages and offers meals at affordable prices. This makes it a good choice for those seeking the Afro-Porto taste.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.
READ ALSO: Updated Steers menu and prices in South Africa
As published on Briefly, Steers is one of the most popular QSR chains in South Africa. It offers a variety of food, from flame-grilled burgers to juicy chicken and tender ribs.
The fast-service restaurant brand offers affordable takeaways and diners of mouth-watering meals and drinks. Check the updated list of Steers menu and prices to guide your quest for tastebud satisfaction.
Source: Briefly News