MAMASAMBA menu and prices for 2024 in South Africa

MAMASAMBA is a culinary delight for foodies, thanks to its modern design, unique décor, and memorable dishes. A visit to the award-winning restaurant and bar lounge makes for an unforgettable dining experience, with relaxing beats that add to the venue's lively atmosphere. What is MAMASAMBA's menu and prices as of 2024?
Visiting a restaurant offers customers the chance to take a night off from the time-consuming cooking process and the added benefit of catching up with loved ones over a delicious meal. The MAMASAMBA menu offers a range of tasty meals to delight your taste buds, with something for everyone.
MAMASAMBA's atmosphere adds to the experience, with its décor designed to transport you into a space with natural tranquillity contrasted against a modern, contemporary design. What does MAMASAMBA's menu offer, and how much does their unique, fine-dining experience cost?
MAMASAMBA's menu and prices
MAMASAMBA Rosebank's menu includes an à la carte, dessert, drinks, carnaval menu, and a set menu of the available dishes. What kind of meals can you expect from this high-end establishment?
À la carte
The à la carte menu offers a variety of dishes, ranging from tasty appetisers and delectable, fresh sushi to meat dishes grilled to perfection. These are the types of dishes you can look forward to when visiting MAMASAMBA:
Small plates
The small plates menu allows customers to grab a small appetiser before deciding on their main or provide a satisfying starter if their appetite is small. Here is what is available on this menu:
|Small plates
|Price
|BBQ broccoli
|R75
|Dos guacamole and tortillas
|R95
|Jalapeño and corn croquetas
|R80
|Pork belly chicharrones
|R95
|Crispy squid jaela
|R125
|Panko chicken bao bun
|R85
|Fried street corn
|R80
|Lomo saltado sticks
|R125
|BBQ chicken sticks
|R95
|Oysters:Passionfruit tiger's milkSmoked sake, chili ponzuNaked
|85/24085/24070/210
|White fish ceviche
|R125
|Tuna triadito
|R145
|Melon ceviche
|R95
|Salmon sashimi
|R175
|Braised oxtail tacos
|R125
|Lamb barbacoa tacos
|R120
|Crayfish and yellowtail taquitos
|R190
SAMBA sushi
The à la carte menu also provides delicious sushi, from sashimi tacos and Baja rolls to a sticks and sushi platter. Here are the options:
|Sushi
|Price
|Sticks and sushi platter
|R395
|Sushi moriawase
|R1,175
|Acevichado rainbow roll
|R105/R185
|Acevichado veg roll
|R95/R165
|Rock shrimp roll
|R185
|Maya-mi roll
|R170
|SAMBA futu maki
|R125
|Sashimi tacos
|R140
|Uchu nigiri
|R150
|Bonita rosas
|R95
|Baja roll
|R150
|Adobo roll
|R170
|Crispy squid California
|R175
|Salmon totopo roll
|R155
|Panko prawn urumaki
|R155
|Miso wagyu urumaki
|R160
|Yuzu salmon urumaki
|R145
Barbacoa grill
The barbacoa grill section of the menu includes delectable grilled dishes, including exotic fish cuisine and rich red meats. Here are all of the options:
|Barbacoa grill
|Price
|Ember roasted cauliflower
|R125
|Josper fired linefish
|R290
|Salmon Gochujang
|R325
|Mussels moquesa
|R195
|Prawns a la plancha
|R595
|Rib-eye bravas
|R325
|Coal-fired fillet
|R315
|Mexicola ribs
|R340
|Miso BBQ lamb chops
|R345
|Cachaça BBQ chicken
|R235
|Wagu t-bone
|R795
Dessert
MAMASAMBA's menu also includes an array of delicious desserts, from mezcal and lime pie to sorbet and dessert wine and port. Here is the full list of desserts:
|Dessert
|Price
|mezcal and lime pie
|R125
|SAMBA churros
|R85
|Mango panna cotta
|R90
|Alfajores ice cream sando
|R110
|Chocolate natillas de leche
|R110
|SAMBA treats
|R140
|Trio de helados
|R80
|Sorbet
|R39
|Dessert wine and port:Jordan Mellifera RieslingBeaumont Cape Vintage PortMarques de Borba Late Harvest
|R95R60R170
Carnaval
MAMASAMBA's carnaval menu provides mouth-watering dishes designed to share. Here are the delicious options to choose from:
|Carnaval
|Price
|Chicken and prawn skewers
|R550
|Lamb rump picahna
|R695
|Rib-eye, chorizo, and fillet skewer
|R745
|Seafood platter
|R795
|Barbacoa platter
|R895
Mama's woks and casa ensaladas
The restaurant also offers delicious wok meals for those looking for a fresh Asian meal. They also offer fresh salads, from beef and seafood to vegetable options. Here are the tasty meals to choose from:
|Dish
|Price
|BBQ aubergine and sweet potato
|R175
|Bang bang chicken
|R185
|Salmon Katsu
|R195
|Lomo soltado
|R185
|Calamares salad
|R165
|Salmon volcano salad
|R195
|Pumpkin and sweet potato salad
|R155
|Beef takati salad
|R185
Sides
Top your meal with a tempting side dish, from perfectly roasted vegetables to fresh salads. Finish it with one of the delicious cocktails from MAMASAMBA's drinks menu to top off the dining experience. Here are the side options:
|Side
|Price
|Batatas fritas (chipotle mayo)
|R45
|Sweet potato bravas (wasabi mayo)
|R45
|Ember roasted vegetables (chili ponzu)
|R50
|Mixta salad
|R45
What is included in a restaurant menu?
Since each establishment is different, restaurants offer no set offerings. However, most provide appetisers, main meals, desserts, and a drinks menu. LiberEat suggests tips like including allergens on your menus and including images of the dish with its pricing.
Who designed MAMASAMBA?
MAMASAMBA is an award-winning establishment with various important players who contributed to bringing the venue's concept and atmosphere to life. Warren Murley and Marc Roberts lead the kitchen.
Warren Murley and Marc Roberts are known for La Boqueria and Proud Mary. Award-winning designer Tristan du Plessis curated the restaurant's distinctive design.
The MAMASAMBA menu provides a variety of Latin-American-inspired dishes, with bold flavours bursting from each dish. The prices reflect the quality of the food, but it is considered a high-end restaurant.
