MAMASAMBA menu and prices for 2024 in South Africa

MAMASAMBA is a culinary delight for foodies, thanks to its modern design, unique décor, and memorable dishes. A visit to the award-winning restaurant and bar lounge makes for an unforgettable dining experience, with relaxing beats that add to the venue's lively atmosphere. What is MAMASAMBA's menu and prices as of 2024?

MAMASAMBA is a popular restaurant in Rosebank fusing Latin-American flavours. Photo: MAMASAMBA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Visiting a restaurant offers customers the chance to take a night off from the time-consuming cooking process and the added benefit of catching up with loved ones over a delicious meal. The MAMASAMBA menu offers a range of tasty meals to delight your taste buds, with something for everyone.

MAMASAMBA's atmosphere adds to the experience, with its décor designed to transport you into a space with natural tranquillity contrasted against a modern, contemporary design. What does MAMASAMBA's menu offer, and how much does their unique, fine-dining experience cost?

MAMASAMBA's menu and prices

MAMASAMBA Rosebank's menu includes an à la carte, dessert, drinks, carnaval menu, and a set menu of the available dishes. What kind of meals can you expect from this high-end establishment?

À la carte

The à la carte menu offers a variety of dishes, ranging from tasty appetisers and delectable, fresh sushi to meat dishes grilled to perfection. These are the types of dishes you can look forward to when visiting MAMASAMBA:

Small plates

The menu includes light appetisers such as meat-filled tacos and pork belly chicharrones. Photo: MAMASAMBA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The small plates menu allows customers to grab a small appetiser before deciding on their main or provide a satisfying starter if their appetite is small. Here is what is available on this menu:

Small plates Price BBQ broccoli R75 Dos guacamole and tortillas R95 Jalapeño and corn croquetas R80 Pork belly chicharrones R95 Crispy squid jaela R125 Panko chicken bao bun R85 Fried street corn R80 Lomo saltado sticks R125 BBQ chicken sticks R95 Oysters: Passionfruit tiger's milk Smoked sake, chili ponzu Naked 85/240 85/240 70/210 White fish ceviche R125 Tuna triadito R145 Melon ceviche R95 Salmon sashimi R175 Braised oxtail tacos R125 Lamb barbacoa tacos R120 Crayfish and yellowtail taquitos R190

SAMBA sushi

The sushi menu has a wide range of delectable dishes. Photo: MAMASAMBA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The à la carte menu also provides delicious sushi, from sashimi tacos and Baja rolls to a sticks and sushi platter. Here are the options:

Sushi Price Sticks and sushi platter R395 Sushi moriawase R1,175 Acevichado rainbow roll R105/R185 Acevichado veg roll R95/R165 Rock shrimp roll R185 Maya-mi roll R170 SAMBA futu maki R125 Sashimi tacos R140 Uchu nigiri R150 Bonita rosas R95 Baja roll R150 Adobo roll R170 Crispy squid California R175 Salmon totopo roll R155 Panko prawn urumaki R155 Miso wagyu urumaki R160 Yuzu salmon urumaki R145

Barbacoa grill

The barbacoa grill menu offers everything from vegetables to seafood and delicious red meat. Photo: MAMASAMBA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The barbacoa grill section of the menu includes delectable grilled dishes, including exotic fish cuisine and rich red meats. Here are all of the options:

Barbacoa grill Price Ember roasted cauliflower R125 Josper fired linefish R290 Salmon Gochujang R325 Mussels moquesa R195 Prawns a la plancha R595 Rib-eye bravas R325 Coal-fired fillet R315 Mexicola ribs R340 Miso BBQ lamb chops R345 Cachaça BBQ chicken R235 Wagu t-bone R795

Dessert

MAMASAMBA's menu includes an array of delicious desserts starting from R39. Photo: MAMASAMBA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

MAMASAMBA's menu also includes an array of delicious desserts, from mezcal and lime pie to sorbet and dessert wine and port. Here is the full list of desserts:

Dessert Price mezcal and lime pie R125 SAMBA churros R85 Mango panna cotta R90 Alfajores ice cream sando R110 Chocolate natillas de leche R110 SAMBA treats R140 Trio de helados R80 Sorbet R39 Dessert wine and port: Jordan Mellifera Riesling Beaumont Cape Vintage Port Marques de Borba Late Harvest R95 R60 R170

Carnaval

The restaurant’s meat skewers for sharing began from R550. Photo: MAMASAMBA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

MAMASAMBA's carnaval menu provides mouth-watering dishes designed to share. Here are the delicious options to choose from:

Carnaval Price Chicken and prawn skewers R550 Lamb rump picahna R695 Rib-eye, chorizo, and fillet skewer R745 Seafood platter R795 Barbacoa platter R895

Mama's woks and casa ensaladas

Enjoy a variety of fresh salads and other dishes under Mama's woks and casa ensaladas. Photo: (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The restaurant also offers delicious wok meals for those looking for a fresh Asian meal. They also offer fresh salads, from beef and seafood to vegetable options. Here are the tasty meals to choose from:

Dish Price BBQ aubergine and sweet potato R175 Bang bang chicken R185 Salmon Katsu R195 Lomo soltado R185 Calamares salad R165 Salmon volcano salad R195 Pumpkin and sweet potato salad R155 Beef takati salad R185

Sides

Top your meal with a tempting side dish, from perfectly roasted vegetables to fresh salads. Finish it with one of the delicious cocktails from MAMASAMBA's drinks menu to top off the dining experience. Here are the side options:

Side Price Batatas fritas (chipotle mayo) R45 Sweet potato bravas (wasabi mayo) R45 Ember roasted vegetables (chili ponzu) R50 Mixta salad R45

What is included in a restaurant menu?

Since each establishment is different, restaurants offer no set offerings. However, most provide appetisers, main meals, desserts, and a drinks menu. LiberEat suggests tips like including allergens on your menus and including images of the dish with its pricing.

Who designed MAMASAMBA?

MAMASAMBA is an award-winning establishment with various important players who contributed to bringing the venue's concept and atmosphere to life. Warren Murley and Marc Roberts lead the kitchen.

Warren Murley and Marc Roberts are known for La Boqueria and Proud Mary. Award-winning designer Tristan du Plessis curated the restaurant's distinctive design.

The MAMASAMBA menu provides a variety of Latin-American-inspired dishes, with bold flavours bursting from each dish. The prices reflect the quality of the food, but it is considered a high-end restaurant.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: How to change the name on property title deeds in South Africa

The name on a property title deed determines who legally creates property. It is the most important document regarding property ownership. Briefly.co.za wrote about changing the name on a title deed when necessary.

Can you change a title deed from the comfort of your own home? This article details everything you need to know about the process.

Source: Briefly News