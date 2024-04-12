Global site navigation

MAMASAMBA menu and prices for 2024 in South Africa
Services

MAMASAMBA menu and prices for 2024 in South Africa

by  Justine De Lange

MAMASAMBA is a culinary delight for foodies, thanks to its modern design, unique décor, and memorable dishes. A visit to the award-winning restaurant and bar lounge makes for an unforgettable dining experience, with relaxing beats that add to the venue's lively atmosphere. What is MAMASAMBA's menu and prices as of 2024?

restaurant Rosebank
MAMASAMBA is a popular restaurant in Rosebank fusing Latin-American flavours. Photo: MAMASAMBA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Visiting a restaurant offers customers the chance to take a night off from the time-consuming cooking process and the added benefit of catching up with loved ones over a delicious meal. The MAMASAMBA menu offers a range of tasty meals to delight your taste buds, with something for everyone.

MAMASAMBA's atmosphere adds to the experience, with its décor designed to transport you into a space with natural tranquillity contrasted against a modern, contemporary design. What does MAMASAMBA's menu offer, and how much does their unique, fine-dining experience cost?

MAMASAMBA's menu and prices

MAMASAMBA Rosebank's menu includes an à la carte, dessert, drinks, carnaval menu, and a set menu of the available dishes. What kind of meals can you expect from this high-end establishment?

Read also

Happy Island prices & attraction guide in SA (updated for 2024)

À la carte

The à la carte menu offers a variety of dishes, ranging from tasty appetisers and delectable, fresh sushi to meat dishes grilled to perfection. These are the types of dishes you can look forward to when visiting MAMASAMBA:

Small plates

MAMASAMBA menu Rosebank
The menu includes light appetisers such as meat-filled tacos and pork belly chicharrones. Photo: MAMASAMBA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The small plates menu allows customers to grab a small appetiser before deciding on their main or provide a satisfying starter if their appetite is small. Here is what is available on this menu:

Small platesPrice
BBQ broccoliR75
Dos guacamole and tortillasR95
Jalapeño and corn croquetasR80
Pork belly chicharronesR95
Crispy squid jaelaR125
Panko chicken bao bunR85
Fried street cornR80
Lomo saltado sticksR125
BBQ chicken sticksR95
Oysters:Passionfruit tiger's milkSmoked sake, chili ponzuNaked85/24085/24070/210
White fish cevicheR125
Tuna triaditoR145
Melon cevicheR95
Salmon sashimiR175
Braised oxtail tacosR125
Lamb barbacoa tacosR120
Crayfish and yellowtail taquitosR190

Read also

Parrots menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

SAMBA sushi

MAMASAMBA photos
The sushi menu has a wide range of delectable dishes. Photo: MAMASAMBA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The à la carte menu also provides delicious sushi, from sashimi tacos and Baja rolls to a sticks and sushi platter. Here are the options:

SushiPrice
Sticks and sushi platterR395
Sushi moriawaseR1,175
Acevichado rainbow rollR105/R185
Acevichado veg rollR95/R165
Rock shrimp rollR185
Maya-mi rollR170
SAMBA futu makiR125
Sashimi tacosR140
Uchu nigiriR150
Bonita rosasR95
Baja rollR150
Adobo rollR170
Crispy squid CaliforniaR175
Salmon totopo rollR155
Panko prawn urumakiR155
Miso wagyu urumakiR160
Yuzu salmon urumakiR145

Barbacoa grill

MAMASAMBA menu Rosebank prices
The barbacoa grill menu offers everything from vegetables to seafood and delicious red meat. Photo: MAMASAMBA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The barbacoa grill section of the menu includes delectable grilled dishes, including exotic fish cuisine and rich red meats. Here are all of the options:

Barbacoa grillPrice
Ember roasted cauliflowerR125
Josper fired linefishR290
Salmon GochujangR325
Mussels moquesaR195
Prawns a la planchaR595
Rib-eye bravasR325
Coal-fired filletR315
Mexicola ribsR340
Miso BBQ lamb chopsR345
Cachaça BBQ chickenR235
Wagu t-boneR795

Read also

Tiger's Milk menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Dessert

MAMASAMBA’s menu price
MAMASAMBA's menu includes an array of delicious desserts starting from R39. Photo: MAMASAMBA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

MAMASAMBA's menu also includes an array of delicious desserts, from mezcal and lime pie to sorbet and dessert wine and port. Here is the full list of desserts:

DessertPrice
mezcal and lime pieR125
SAMBA churrosR85
Mango panna cottaR90
Alfajores ice cream sandoR110
Chocolate natillas de lecheR110
SAMBA treatsR140
Trio de heladosR80
SorbetR39
Dessert wine and port:Jordan Mellifera RieslingBeaumont Cape Vintage PortMarques de Borba Late HarvestR95R60R170

Carnaval

MAMASAMBA's menu specials
The restaurant’s meat skewers for sharing began from R550. Photo: MAMASAMBA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

MAMASAMBA's carnaval menu provides mouth-watering dishes designed to share. Here are the delicious options to choose from:

CarnavalPrice
Chicken and prawn skewersR550
Lamb rump picahnaR695
Rib-eye, chorizo, and fillet skewerR745
Seafood platterR795
Barbacoa platterR895

Mama's woks and casa ensaladas

MAMASAMBA photos
Enjoy a variety of fresh salads and other dishes under Mama's woks and casa ensaladas. Photo: (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The restaurant also offers delicious wok meals for those looking for a fresh Asian meal. They also offer fresh salads, from beef and seafood to vegetable options. Here are the tasty meals to choose from:

Read also

Fishaways menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

DishPrice
BBQ aubergine and sweet potatoR175
Bang bang chickenR185
Salmon KatsuR195
Lomo soltadoR185
Calamares saladR165
Salmon volcano saladR195
Pumpkin and sweet potato saladR155
Beef takati saladR185

Sides

Top your meal with a tempting side dish, from perfectly roasted vegetables to fresh salads. Finish it with one of the delicious cocktails from MAMASAMBA's drinks menu to top off the dining experience. Here are the side options:

SidePrice
Batatas fritas (chipotle mayo)R45
Sweet potato bravas (wasabi mayo)R45
Ember roasted vegetables (chili ponzu)R50
Mixta saladR45

What is included in a restaurant menu?

Since each establishment is different, restaurants offer no set offerings. However, most provide appetisers, main meals, desserts, and a drinks menu. LiberEat suggests tips like including allergens on your menus and including images of the dish with its pricing.

Who designed MAMASAMBA?

MAMASAMBA is an award-winning establishment with various important players who contributed to bringing the venue's concept and atmosphere to life. Warren Murley and Marc Roberts lead the kitchen.

Read also

Wimpy menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Warren Murley and Marc Roberts are known for La Boqueria and Proud Mary. Award-winning designer Tristan du Plessis curated the restaurant's distinctive design.

The MAMASAMBA menu provides a variety of Latin-American-inspired dishes, with bold flavours bursting from each dish. The prices reflect the quality of the food, but it is considered a high-end restaurant.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: How to change the name on property title deeds in South Africa

The name on a property title deed determines who legally creates property. It is the most important document regarding property ownership. Briefly.co.za wrote about changing the name on a title deed when necessary.

Can you change a title deed from the comfort of your own home? This article details everything you need to know about the process.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel