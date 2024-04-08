Tiger's Milk menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
What started as an expression of a love for food for a specific niche, dude food, became a brand with over 25 outlets across South Africa. Tiger's Milk stands out because of its diverse menus and price range. The franchise offers meals and drinks and targets a diverse audience. These details about Tiger's Milk menu and prices provide glimpses of what to expect from the franchise.
Since December 2014, Tiger's Milk has established itself as a bar and restaurant offering meals meant for dudes. However, over the years, it has diversified its menu, expanding its reach. The franchise's restaurants also have distinct interiors, making them the perfect date locations. These Tiger's Milk menu and prices in South Africa provide insight into what to expect from the franchise.
Tiger's Milk menu and prices in South Africa
Regardless of the meal, occasion or time of day, Tiger's Milk has many food options and drinks. Reel in the restaurant's unique ambience as you enjoy the tasty dishes and drinks.
Tiger's Milk breakfast menu
The Tiger's Milk restaurant offers the following meals in its breakfast section. The franchise serves breakfast until 11 am.
|Menu item
|Price
|Classic breakfast
|R75
|Green benie
|R50
|Frittata tiger
|R55
|Avo on toast
|R60
|Eggs on toast
|R45
|Pan breakfast
|R55
|Tannie se oats
|R65
|Hit and run
|R75
|Viva le egg
|R75
|Livers on toast
|R60
Young ones
The kiddies' section has the following options for breakfast. The meals in this section are available for kids aged 12 years and below.
|Menu item
|Price
|Scrambles and sausage
|R30
|Eggies on toast
|R25
Extras
The Tiger's Milk restaurant breakfast menu has an extras section, providing access to the foods making up the breakfast combos the restaurant puts together. These options allow you to curate your breakfast combo based on your preference.
|Menu item
|Price
|Ciabatta
|R10
|Free range egg
|R10
|Fresh cherry tomatoes
|R15
|Rye bread
|R15
|Hollandaise
|R20
|Mushrooms
|R20
|Halloumi
|R30
|Sliced avo
|R25
|Bacon
|R30
|Beef sausages
|R25
|Vegan sausages
|R45
|Lamb sausages
|R45
|Bratwurst
|R45
Starters
The franchise has the following items on its starters section of the menu:
|Menu item
|Price
|Calamari
|R90
|Chicken wings
|R90
|Amazeballs
|R80
|Mac 'n' cheese bacon bomb
|R65
|Party parcels
|R85
|Big fat Greek flatbread
|R85
|Lamb attack
|R60
|Tiger's Milk bunny chow
|R115
|Chipotle chicken livers
|R80
|Ham & cheese toastie
|R65
Eat your greens
Tiger's Milk restaurant menu also supports healthy choices like salads. These are the options in the salad section:
|Menu items
|Price
|Caesar salad
|R110
|Halloumi salad
|R125
|Chorizo calamari
|R155
|Feta and avo
|R115
|Poke the tiger
|R160
|Tiger's waldorf
|R165
|Kapow chow
|R155
Burgers
Tiger's Milk restaurant is known for its signature burgers. These are the burgers, what they are made of, and their prices. The burgers come with a side of your choice.:
|Menu items
|Price
|Stepchild
|R100
|Sauce burger
|R120
|Evil twin
|R130
|Bask-in-beer & cheese
|R135
|Rockstar
|R135
|Smash that chicken
|R120
|Coma
|R170
|Moaning @ midnight
|R155
|Triple bypass
|R140
|The double cheese
|R155
|Pretender beyond burger
|R165
|Borderline
|R110
|Jalapeno cheeze whizz
|R145
|Oink oink
|R185
Sides
You can have burgers, steaks, or other dishes with these sides.
|Menu item
|Price
|Hand-cut fries
|R35
|Sweet potato fries
|R35
|Zucchini fries
|R35
|Onion rings
|R35
|Roasted butternut and feta
|R35
|Chargrilled corn on the cob
|R35
|Fresh side salad
|R35
|Tiger's milk tangy slaw
|R35
|+ Add Aioli: Plain, roasted garlic, truffle, Japanese mayo, baconnaise, chipotle, chakalaka mayo
|R15
Pizzas
The pizza section has the following options to select from.
|Menu item
|Price
|Bianca
|R80
|Margherita
|R100
|Pepperoni threesome
|R125
|The darling
|R135
|Vegetarian
|R125
|Fabulous
|R135
|Saucy Mexican
|R140
|Plant power
|R115
|Raging bull
|R170
|F.A.B.U.L.O.S
|R135
Extras
If you are particular about the components of your pizza, these are the extras you could have included.
|Menu item
|Price
|Bacon
|R30
|Gluten-free pizza base (25 cm)
|R35
|Southern fried chicken breast
|R35
|Mexican mice | chicken breast
|R35
|Vegan patty
|R40
|Mexican chicken strips
|R45
|Beef patty
|R49
|Vegan cheese
|R35
Tex-Mex
If you want to try out Mexican dishes, these are the options that Tiger's Milk offers:
|Menu item
|Price
|Flat dish nachos
|R95
|Veggie tacos
|R100
|Chicken tacos
|R90
|Lamb tacos
|R100
|Pulled pork tacos
|R120
|Fish tacos
|R100
|Cancun flop, Beef+ R20 | pork +15 | veg | chicken
|R145
|De Carne
|R120
|De Cordero
|R110
|De Pollo
|R110
|Vegetarian
|R110
Main meal
Tiger's Milk serves the following main meals with a side of your choice:
|Menu item
|Price
|Sticky pork ribs | 300g
|R190
|Calamari
|R165
|Fire-in-the-hole
|R140
|Ribbed for your pleasure
|R245
|Tiger's milk ceviche
|R150
Steaks
These are the common steak options that Tiger's Milk offers alongside a side of your choice.
|Menu item
|Price
|Tomahawk | 1kg (Sliced beef steak with a choice of 2 sides)
|R400
|Sirloin on the bone 400g
|R235
|Fillet 200g | 300g
|R160 | R205
|Sirloin 200g | 300g
|R135 | R175
|Beef rump 200g | 300g
|R135 | R175
|Lamb rump 300g
|R195
Specialty steaks
Treat yourself to tasty steak dishes by trying out these options:
|Menu item
|Price
|Flame-grilled beef sirloin
|R303
|Flame-grilled beef fillet
|R391
|Flame-grilled beef rump
|R275
For the table
The options in this section of the Tiger's Milk menu allow you to treat yourself to cheesy or crunchy meals.
|Menu item
|Price
|AK-47 fries
|R130
|Ribs and wings
|R455
|Hot mess
|R345
Sauces
Order these sauces as condiments to your meals.
|Menu item
|Price
|Peri-peri | bird’s eye peri-peri | cheese | Chimichurri | truffle mushroomgreen peppercorn
|R30
|Harissa | leek & biltong
|R40
|Blue cheese
|R45
Young ones
This is the kids' menu for the main meals. It is available for kids aged below 11 years and below.
|Menu item
|Price
|Margarita pizza
|R50
|Ciabatta cheese toastie
|R35
|Chicken strips and chips
|R60
Desserts
After a starter and the main meal, it is only fair to have a few bitings of a cheeky treat from the dessert option.
|Menu item
|Price
|Peppermint crisp tart
|R85
|Be a billionaire
|R55
|Drunk malva
|R70
|The wortel
|R65
|Bar on cheesecake
|R95
Tiger's Milk drinks menu
Tiger's Milk has a wide range of drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic. The restaurant option has a few, while the bar section has most.
Milkshakes
These are the flavours of milkshakes on the menu.
|Menu item
|Price
|Classic chocolate
|R38
|Sweet strawberry
|R38
|Simply vanilla
|R38
|Coffee kick
|R38
|Deadly bar one
|R48
|Killer nutty caramel
|R48
|Outrageous oreo
|R48
Loaded shakes
The Tiger's Milk drinks menu has the following loaded shakes:
|Menu item
|Price
|Kit kat
|R109
|Rolo & smarties
|R109
|Peppermint crisp
|R109
Hot beverages
Order any of these hot beverages at whatever time.
|Menu items
|Price
|Americano
|R28
|Cappuccino | red cappuccino
|R32
|Cortado
|R26
|Flat white
|R32
|Single espresso | red espresso
|R24
|Double espresso
|R28
|Macchiato
|R26
|Hot chocolate
|R29
|Chai latte (make it dirty +R27)
|R25
|Iced dirty chai
|R45
|Ceylon | rooibos | earl grey | green tea | mint
|R21
Specialty in hot beverages
Consider these options if you intend to add a twist of flavour to your hot beverages.
|Menu item
|Price
|Rum hot chocolate
|R42
|African flat white
|R37
|Eye of a tiger
|R24
|Chococino
|R35
|Oat milk
|+R25
|Almond milk
|+R25
Cold drinks
Order any cold drinks as an addition to your meal or whenever you visit a Tiger's Milk restaurant.
|Menu item
|Price
|Sodas I 200 ml
|R26
|'Tizers
|R47
|Reddbull energy drink
|R47
|Juices
|R35
|Tomato cocktail
|R57
|Rock shandy
|R39
|Still mineral water250ml | 750ml
|R24 | R46
|Sparkling mineral water 250ml | 750ml
|R24 | R46
Tiger's Milk bar section
The Tiger's Milk bar menu offers endless options, from alcoholic to non-alcoholic beverages like:
- Cocktails
- Beers and ciders
- Draughts on tap
- Hard Seltzers
- Champagne
- Red wines
- White wines
- Dessert wines
- Non-alcoholic wines
- Rum
- Tequila
- Vodka
- Gin
- Brandy/cognac
- Whisky/scotch
Why is it called Tiger's Milk?
The Tiger's Milk brand name originated from an idea by Michael Townsend, its founder. He devised a craft beer for his restaurant collection and thought of the name for his bar and restaurant.
What time is happy hour at Tigers Milk?
Tiger's Milk often has happy hour deals on select drinks at specific Tiger's Milk branches. Details about these deals are usually shared on the brand's social media platforms.
What are Tiger's Milk specials on Monday?
As of March 2024, there are no updates on special deals on Tiger's Milk. Nevertheless, the brand's social media platforms often post posters and details of Tiger's Milk menu specials.
For inquiries about the specials, reach out via these Tiger's Milk contact platforms:
Are kids allowed at Tigers milk?
Yes, the franchise allows kids at its restaurant. There is a kiddies section for breakfast and pizzas.
What is Tuesday special at Tiger's Milk?
Tiger's Milk offers regular deals on meals and drinks. Currently, there are no Tiger's Milk menu specials on Tuesdays. However, updates on the specials are communicated on the brand's social media platforms.
These details about the Tiger's Milk menu and prices highlight the meals the franchise serves and their price points. If you are keen on the brand's offers, check out its social media pages for updates.
