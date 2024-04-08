Tiger's Milk menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

What started as an expression of a love for food for a specific niche, dude food, became a brand with over 25 outlets across South Africa. Tiger's Milk stands out because of its diverse menus and price range. The franchise offers meals and drinks and targets a diverse audience. These details about Tiger's Milk menu and prices provide glimpses of what to expect from the franchise.

Tiger's Milk menu and prices in South Africa. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Bryanston) (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Since December 2014, Tiger's Milk has established itself as a bar and restaurant offering meals meant for dudes. However, over the years, it has diversified its menu, expanding its reach. The franchise's restaurants also have distinct interiors, making them the perfect date locations. These Tiger's Milk menu and prices in South Africa provide insight into what to expect from the franchise.

Tiger's Milk menu and prices in South Africa

Regardless of the meal, occasion or time of day, Tiger's Milk has many food options and drinks. Reel in the restaurant's unique ambience as you enjoy the tasty dishes and drinks.

Tiger's Milk breakfast menu

Tiger's Milk breakfast menu options. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Bryanston) (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The Tiger's Milk restaurant offers the following meals in its breakfast section. The franchise serves breakfast until 11 am.

Menu item Price Classic breakfast R75 Green benie R50 Frittata tiger R55 Avo on toast R60 Eggs on toast R45 Pan breakfast R55 Tannie se oats R65 Hit and run R75 Viva le egg R75 Livers on toast R60

Young ones

The kiddies' section has the following options for breakfast. The meals in this section are available for kids aged 12 years and below.

Menu item Price Scrambles and sausage R30 Eggies on toast R25

Extras

The Tiger's Milk restaurant breakfast menu has an extras section, providing access to the foods making up the breakfast combos the restaurant puts together. These options allow you to curate your breakfast combo based on your preference.

Menu item Price Ciabatta R10 Free range egg R10 Fresh cherry tomatoes R15 Rye bread R15 Hollandaise R20 Mushrooms R20 Halloumi R30 Sliced avo R25 Bacon R30 Beef sausages R25 Vegan sausages R45 Lamb sausages R45 Bratwurst R45

Starters

Tiger's Milk starters menu and prices. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Bryanston) (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The franchise has the following items on its starters section of the menu:

Menu item Price Calamari R90 Chicken wings R90 Amazeballs R80 Mac 'n' cheese bacon bomb R65 Party parcels R85 Big fat Greek flatbread R85 Lamb attack R60 Tiger's Milk bunny chow R115 Chipotle chicken livers R80 Ham & cheese toastie R65

Eat your greens

Tiger's Milk restaurant menu also supports healthy choices like salads. These are the options in the salad section:

Menu items Price Caesar salad R110 Halloumi salad R125 Chorizo calamari R155 Feta and avo R115 Poke the tiger R160 Tiger's waldorf R165 Kapow chow R155

Burgers

Tiger's Milk burgers. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Village Square) (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Tiger's Milk restaurant is known for its signature burgers. These are the burgers, what they are made of, and their prices. The burgers come with a side of your choice.:

Menu items Price Stepchild R100 Sauce burger R120 Evil twin R130 Bask-in-beer & cheese R135 Rockstar R135 Smash that chicken R120 Coma R170 Moaning @ midnight R155 Triple bypass R140 The double cheese R155 Pretender beyond burger R165 Borderline R110 Jalapeno cheeze whizz R145 Oink oink R185

Sides

You can have burgers, steaks, or other dishes with these sides.

Menu item Price Hand-cut fries R35 Sweet potato fries R35 Zucchini fries R35 Onion rings R35 Roasted butternut and feta R35 Chargrilled corn on the cob R35 Fresh side salad R35 Tiger's milk tangy slaw R35 + Add Aioli: Plain, roasted garlic, truffle, Japanese mayo, baconnaise, chipotle, chakalaka mayo R15

Pizzas

Tiger's Milk pizza flavours. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Bryanston) (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The pizza section has the following options to select from.

Menu item Price Bianca R80 Margherita R100 Pepperoni threesome R125 The darling R135 Vegetarian R125 Fabulous R135 Saucy Mexican R140 Plant power R115 Raging bull R170 F.A.B.U.L.O.S R135

Extras

If you are particular about the components of your pizza, these are the extras you could have included.

Menu item Price Bacon R30 Gluten-free pizza base (25 cm) R35 Southern fried chicken breast R35 Mexican mice | chicken breast R35 Vegan patty R40 Mexican chicken strips R45 Beef patty R49 Vegan cheese R35

Tex-Mex

Tiger's Milk tacos. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Village Square) (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

If you want to try out Mexican dishes, these are the options that Tiger's Milk offers:

Menu item Price Flat dish nachos R95 Veggie tacos R100 Chicken tacos R90 Lamb tacos R100 Pulled pork tacos R120 Fish tacos R100 Cancun flop, Beef+ R20 | pork +15 | veg | chicken R145 De Carne R120 De Cordero R110 De Pollo R110 Vegetarian R110

Main meal

Tiger's Milk main meals menu. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Bryanston) (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Tiger's Milk serves the following main meals with a side of your choice:

Menu item Price Sticky pork ribs | 300g R190 Calamari R165 Fire-in-the-hole R140 Ribbed for your pleasure R245 Tiger's milk ceviche R150

Steaks

Tiger's Milk steaks. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Village Square) (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

These are the common steak options that Tiger's Milk offers alongside a side of your choice.

Menu item Price Tomahawk | 1kg (Sliced beef steak with a choice of 2 sides) R400 Sirloin on the bone 400g R235 Fillet 200g | 300g R160 | R205 Sirloin 200g | 300g R135 | R175 Beef rump 200g | 300g R135 | R175 Lamb rump 300g R195

Specialty steaks

Treat yourself to tasty steak dishes by trying out these options:

Menu item Price Flame-grilled beef sirloin R303 Flame-grilled beef fillet R391 Flame-grilled beef rump R275

For the table

The options in this section of the Tiger's Milk menu allow you to treat yourself to cheesy or crunchy meals.

Menu item Price AK-47 fries R130 Ribs and wings R455 Hot mess R345

Sauces

Order these sauces as condiments to your meals.

Menu item Price Peri-peri | bird’s eye peri-peri | cheese | Chimichurri | truffle mushroom green peppercorn R30 Harissa | leek & biltong R40 Blue cheese R45

Young ones

This is the kids' menu for the main meals. It is available for kids aged below 11 years and below.

Menu item Price Margarita pizza R50 Ciabatta cheese toastie R35 Chicken strips and chips R60

Desserts

Tiger's Milk dessert menu. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Bryanston) (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

After a starter and the main meal, it is only fair to have a few bitings of a cheeky treat from the dessert option.

Menu item Price Peppermint crisp tart R85 Be a billionaire R55 Drunk malva R70 The wortel R65 Bar on cheesecake R95

Tiger's Milk drinks menu

Tiger's Milk has a wide range of drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic. The restaurant option has a few, while the bar section has most.

Milkshakes

These are the flavours of milkshakes on the menu.

Menu item Price Classic chocolate R38 Sweet strawberry R38 Simply vanilla R38 Coffee kick R38 Deadly bar one R48 Killer nutty caramel R48 Outrageous oreo R48

Loaded shakes

Tiger's Milk loaded shakes. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Bryanston) (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The Tiger's Milk drinks menu has the following loaded shakes:

Menu item Price Kit kat R109 Rolo & smarties R109 Peppermint crisp R109

Hot beverages

Order any of these hot beverages at whatever time.

Menu items Price Americano R28 Cappuccino | red cappuccino R32 Cortado R26 Flat white R32 Single espresso | red espresso R24 Double espresso R28 Macchiato R26 Hot chocolate R29 Chai latte (make it dirty +R27) R25 Iced dirty chai R45 Ceylon | rooibos | earl grey | green tea | mint R21

Specialty in hot beverages

Consider these options if you intend to add a twist of flavour to your hot beverages.

Menu item Price Rum hot chocolate R42 African flat white R37 Eye of a tiger R24 Chococino R35 Oat milk +R25 Almond milk +R25

Cold drinks

Order any cold drinks as an addition to your meal or whenever you visit a Tiger's Milk restaurant.

Menu item Price Sodas I 200 ml R26 'Tizers R47 Reddbull energy drink R47 Juices R35 Tomato cocktail R57 Rock shandy R39 Still mineral water 250ml | 750ml R24 | R46 Sparkling mineral water 250ml | 750ml R24 | R46

Tiger's Milk bar section

The Tiger's Milk bar menu offers endless options, from alcoholic to non-alcoholic beverages like:

Cocktails

Beers and ciders

Tiger's Milk drinks menu. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Bryanston) (modified by author)

Source: Facebook Draughts on tap

Draughts on tap Hard Seltzers

Champagne

Red wines

White wines

Dessert wines

Non-alcoholic wines

Rum

Tequila

Vodka

Gin

Brandy/cognac

Whisky/scotch

Why is it called Tiger's Milk?

The Tiger's Milk brand name originated from an idea by Michael Townsend, its founder. He devised a craft beer for his restaurant collection and thought of the name for his bar and restaurant.

What time is happy hour at Tigers Milk?

Tiger's Milk often has happy hour deals on select drinks at specific Tiger's Milk branches. Details about these deals are usually shared on the brand's social media platforms.

What are Tiger's Milk specials on Monday?

As of March 2024, there are no updates on special deals on Tiger's Milk. Nevertheless, the brand's social media platforms often post posters and details of Tiger's Milk menu specials.

For inquiries about the specials, reach out via these Tiger's Milk contact platforms:

Are kids allowed at Tigers milk?

Yes, the franchise allows kids at its restaurant. There is a kiddies section for breakfast and pizzas.

What is Tuesday special at Tiger's Milk?

Tiger's Milk offers regular deals on meals and drinks. Currently, there are no Tiger's Milk menu specials on Tuesdays. However, updates on the specials are communicated on the brand's social media platforms.

These details about the Tiger's Milk menu and prices highlight the meals the franchise serves and their price points. If you are keen on the brand's offers, check out its social media pages for updates.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Top buffet restaurants in Sandton (updated)

Briefly.co.za compiled a list of the top 15 best buffet restaurants in South Africa. The list factors in brands that are determined to give you value for money while giving you an epic dining experience. If you are in Sandton, this list provides the options to check out.

Apart from the price points, this list of the best buffet restaurants in Sandton takes into account the brand's reviews and reputations. The list also touches on the meals they offer.

Source: Briefly News