Tiger's Milk menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
by  Priscillah Mueni

What started as an expression of a love for food for a specific niche, dude food, became a brand with over 25 outlets across South Africa. Tiger's Milk stands out because of its diverse menus and price range. The franchise offers meals and drinks and targets a diverse audience. These details about Tiger's Milk menu and prices provide glimpses of what to expect from the franchise.

Tiger's Milk menu and prices in South Africa. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Bryanston) (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Since December 2014, Tiger's Milk has established itself as a bar and restaurant offering meals meant for dudes. However, over the years, it has diversified its menu, expanding its reach. The franchise's restaurants also have distinct interiors, making them the perfect date locations. These Tiger's Milk menu and prices in South Africa provide insight into what to expect from the franchise.

Regardless of the meal, occasion or time of day, Tiger's Milk has many food options and drinks. Reel in the restaurant's unique ambience as you enjoy the tasty dishes and drinks.

Tiger's Milk breakfast menu

Tiger's Milk breakfast menu
Tiger's Milk breakfast menu options. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Bryanston) (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The Tiger's Milk restaurant offers the following meals in its breakfast section. The franchise serves breakfast until 11 am.

Menu itemPrice
Classic breakfast R75
Green benie R50
Frittata tiger R55
Avo on toast R60
Eggs on toast R45
Pan breakfast R55
Tannie se oats R65
Hit and run R75
Viva le egg R75
Livers on toast R60

Young ones

The kiddies' section has the following options for breakfast. The meals in this section are available for kids aged 12 years and below.

Menu itemPrice
Scrambles and sausage R30
Eggies on toast R25

Extras

The Tiger's Milk restaurant breakfast menu has an extras section, providing access to the foods making up the breakfast combos the restaurant puts together. These options allow you to curate your breakfast combo based on your preference.

Menu itemPrice
CiabattaR10
Free range eggR10
Fresh cherry tomatoesR15
Rye breadR15
HollandaiseR20
MushroomsR20
HalloumiR30
Sliced avoR25
BaconR30
Beef sausagesR25
Vegan sausagesR45
Lamb sausagesR45
BratwurstR45

Starters

Tiger's Milk starters
Tiger's Milk starters menu and prices. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Bryanston) (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The franchise has the following items on its starters section of the menu:

Menu itemPrice
Calamari R90
Chicken wings R90
Amazeballs R80
Mac 'n' cheese bacon bomb R65
Party parcels R85
Big fat Greek flatbread R85
Lamb attack R60
Tiger's Milk bunny chow R115
Chipotle chicken livers R80
Ham & cheese toastie R65

Eat your greens

Tiger's Milk restaurant menu also supports healthy choices like salads. These are the options in the salad section:

Menu itemsPrice
Caesar saladR110
Halloumi saladR125
Chorizo calamari R155
Feta and avo R115
Poke the tiger R160
Tiger's waldorf R165
Kapow chow R155

Burgers

Tiger's Milk burgers menu
Tiger's Milk burgers. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Village Square) (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Tiger's Milk restaurant is known for its signature burgers. These are the burgers, what they are made of, and their prices. The burgers come with a side of your choice.:

Menu itemsPrice
Stepchild R100
Sauce burger R120
Evil twin R130
Bask-in-beer & cheese R135
RockstarR135
Smash that chicken R120
Coma R170
Moaning @ midnight R155
Triple bypass R140
The double cheese R155
Pretender beyond burger R165
Borderline R110
Jalapeno cheeze whizz R145
Oink oink R185

Sides

You can have burgers, steaks, or other dishes with these sides.

Menu itemPrice
Hand-cut friesR35
Sweet potato friesR35
Zucchini friesR35
Onion ringsR35
Roasted butternut and fetaR35
Chargrilled corn on the cobR35
Fresh side saladR35
Tiger's milk tangy slawR35
+ Add Aioli: Plain, roasted garlic, truffle, Japanese mayo, baconnaise, chipotle, chakalaka mayoR15

Pizzas

Tiger's Milk pizza menu
Tiger's Milk pizza flavours. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Bryanston) (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The pizza section has the following options to select from.

Menu itemPrice
Bianca R80
Margherita R100
Pepperoni threesome R125
The darling R135
Vegetarian R125
Fabulous R135
Saucy Mexican R140
Plant power R115
Raging bull R170
F.A.B.U.L.O.SR135

Extras

If you are particular about the components of your pizza, these are the extras you could have included.

Menu itemPrice
Bacon R30
Gluten-free pizza base (25 cm)R35
Southern fried chicken breastR35
Mexican mice | chicken breastR35
Vegan pattyR40
Mexican chicken stripsR45
Beef patty R49
Vegan cheeseR35

Tex-Mex

Tiger's Milk Mexican dishes
Tiger's Milk tacos. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Village Square) (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

If you want to try out Mexican dishes, these are the options that Tiger's Milk offers:

Menu itemPrice
Flat dish nachos R95
Veggie tacos R100
Chicken tacos R90
Lamb tacosR100
Pulled pork tacos R120
Fish tacos R100
Cancun flop, Beef+ R20 | pork +15 | veg | chicken R145
De Carne R120
De Cordero R110
De PolloR110
VegetarianR110

Main meal

Tiger's Milk main meals
Tiger's Milk main meals menu. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Bryanston) (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Tiger's Milk serves the following main meals with a side of your choice:

Menu itemPrice
Sticky pork ribs | 300g R190
Calamari R165
Fire-in-the-holeR140
Ribbed for your pleasure R245
Tiger's milk ceviche R150

Steaks

Tiger's Milk steaks menu
Tiger's Milk steaks. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Village Square) (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

These are the common steak options that Tiger's Milk offers alongside a side of your choice.

Menu itemPrice
Tomahawk | 1kg (Sliced beef steak with a choice of 2 sides) R400
Sirloin on the bone 400gR235
Fillet 200g | 300gR160 | R205
Sirloin 200g | 300gR135 | R175
Beef rump 200g | 300gR135 | R175
Lamb rump 300gR195

Specialty steaks

Treat yourself to tasty steak dishes by trying out these options:

Menu itemPrice
Flame-grilled beef sirloinR303
Flame-grilled beef fillet R391
Flame-grilled beef rumpR275

For the table

The options in this section of the Tiger's Milk menu allow you to treat yourself to cheesy or crunchy meals.

Menu itemPrice
AK-47 fries R130
Ribs and wings R455
Hot messR345

Sauces

Order these sauces as condiments to your meals.

Menu itemPrice
Peri-peri | bird’s eye peri-peri | cheese | Chimichurri | truffle mushroomgreen peppercorn R30
Harissa | leek & biltong R40
Blue cheese R45

Young ones

This is the kids' menu for the main meals. It is available for kids aged below 11 years and below.

Menu itemPrice
Margarita pizzaR50
Ciabatta cheese toastieR35
Chicken strips and chipsR60

Desserts

Tiger's Milk dessert
Tiger's Milk dessert menu. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Bryanston) (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

After a starter and the main meal, it is only fair to have a few bitings of a cheeky treat from the dessert option.

Menu itemPrice
Peppermint crisp tartR85
Be a billionaireR55
Drunk malva R70
The wortelR65
Bar on cheesecakeR95

Tiger's Milk drinks menu

Tiger's Milk has a wide range of drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic. The restaurant option has a few, while the bar section has most.

Milkshakes

These are the flavours of milkshakes on the menu.

Menu itemPrice
Classic chocolateR38
Sweet strawberryR38
Simply vanillaR38
Coffee kickR38
Deadly bar oneR48
Killer nutty caramelR48
Outrageous oreoR48

Loaded shakes

Tiger's Millk desserts
Tiger's Milk loaded shakes. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Bryanston) (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The Tiger's Milk drinks menu has the following loaded shakes:

Menu itemPrice
Kit katR109
Rolo & smartiesR109
Peppermint crispR109

Hot beverages

Order any of these hot beverages at whatever time.

Menu itemsPrice
AmericanoR28
Cappuccino | red cappuccinoR32
CortadoR26
Flat whiteR32
Single espresso | red espressoR24
Double espressoR28
MacchiatoR26
Hot chocolateR29
Chai latte (make it dirty +R27)R25
Iced dirty chaiR45
Ceylon | rooibos | earl grey | green tea | mintR21

Specialty in hot beverages

Consider these options if you intend to add a twist of flavour to your hot beverages.

Menu itemPrice
Rum hot chocolateR42
African flat whiteR37
Eye of a tigerR24
ChococinoR35
Oat milk +R25
Almond milk+R25

Cold drinks

Order any cold drinks as an addition to your meal or whenever you visit a Tiger's Milk restaurant.

Menu itemPrice
Sodas I 200 ml R26
'TizersR47
Reddbull energy drinkR47
JuicesR35
Tomato cocktailR57
Rock shandyR39
Still mineral water250ml | 750mlR24 | R46
Sparkling mineral water 250ml | 750mlR24 | R46

Tiger's Milk bar section

The Tiger's Milk bar menu offers endless options, from alcoholic to non-alcoholic beverages like:

  • Cocktails
  • Beers and ciders
  • Tiger's Milk drinks
    Tiger's Milk drinks menu. Photo: @Tiger's Milk (Bryanston) (modified by author)
    Source: Facebook
    Draughts on tap
  • Hard Seltzers
  • Champagne
  • Red wines
  • White wines
  • Dessert wines
  • Non-alcoholic wines
  • Rum
  • Tequila
  • Vodka
  • Gin
  • Brandy/cognac
  • Whisky/scotch

Why is it called Tiger's Milk?

The Tiger's Milk brand name originated from an idea by Michael Townsend, its founder. He devised a craft beer for his restaurant collection and thought of the name for his bar and restaurant.

What time is happy hour at Tigers Milk?

Tiger's Milk often has happy hour deals on select drinks at specific Tiger's Milk branches. Details about these deals are usually shared on the brand's social media platforms.

What are Tiger's Milk specials on Monday?

As of March 2024, there are no updates on special deals on Tiger's Milk. Nevertheless, the brand's social media platforms often post posters and details of Tiger's Milk menu specials.

For inquiries about the specials, reach out via these Tiger's Milk contact platforms:

Are kids allowed at Tigers milk?

Yes, the franchise allows kids at its restaurant. There is a kiddies section for breakfast and pizzas.

What is Tuesday special at Tiger's Milk?

Tiger's Milk offers regular deals on meals and drinks. Currently, there are no Tiger's Milk menu specials on Tuesdays. However, updates on the specials are communicated on the brand's social media platforms.

These details about the Tiger's Milk menu and prices highlight the meals the franchise serves and their price points. If you are keen on the brand's offers, check out its social media pages for updates.

