Grand Pavilion menu and prices in Cape Town (updated for 2024)

Are you in Cape Town and looking for a blend of a luxurious yet laid-back dining experience? The Grand Pavilion offers that and more. Situated along the lush shores of the Atlantic Ocean, the majestic views of the monumental beachfront will have you scrolling through the Grand Pavilion menu and prices for an additional dish or drink.

Grand Pavilion guarantees to take your meal from great to sublime as you soak in the dazzling Sea Point and cascading ocean waves. Meanwhile, check out the Grand Pavilion menu and prices in 2024 for the latest additions and overall price points of the meals and drinks.

Grand Pavilion menu and prices in 2024

The Grand Pavilion offers diversity in experiences. Whether you are after a private dining experience or would like to enjoy the outdoors, these are classy fine dining options to choose from.

Pavilion dining

Soak in the quintessential Cape Town after at the Grand Pavilion's dining area. Enjoy the delectable on the Grand Pavilion Cape Town sea point menu as you take in the calming Cape Town breeze.

Grand Harry's

Experience the opulence of the Grand Dining Hall for an adventurous gastronomical experience. The star of the show is the diversity of the Grand Pavilion menu, which offers a vast selection of meats and fresh seafood.

The Pavilion bar

The Pavilion bar has a beach-style relaxed atmosphere, more like a luxury yacht. It is the perfect escape away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Treat yourself to a cold drink as you ease yourself into the arms of luxury.

Harry's bar

The Harry's bar thrusts you into a vintage haven for a more private experience. Enjoy its ambience and classical music as you sip on your favourite drink.

Grand Pavilion Cape Town menu

These are the food options available on the Grand Pavilion menu. They are available for all the dining locations at the Grand Pavilion.

Starters

Set the tone for your fine dining experience by ordering any of these starters:

Menu item Price Menu item Price Edamame beans R75 West coast mussels R120/190 Tempura prawns R180 Crispy calamari R145/245 Spicy edamame beans R95 House ceviche R175 Oysters R180 Beef Carpaccio R125 Asian oysters R200 Truffle and parmesan gnocchi R125/195

Salads

Salad lovers have these options to choose from in the Grand Pavilion menu.

Menu item Price Grand Pavilion table salad R150 Parmesan avo salad R115 Caesar salad R135 Burrata salad R260

Vegan dishes

The Grand Pavilion also has a decent vegan menu section. It includes the day's pasta, often written on the restaurant's board. These are the other vegan dishes in the Grand Pavilion menu:

Menu item Price Garden salad R145 7 Spice tofu steak R165

Main dishes

The main dishes section offers the following options:

Menu item Price Grilled calamari R145 R265 Mediterranean seafood linguini R285 Creamy seafood linguini R285 Prawn linguini R285 Mozambican style prawn R460 200g fillet R350 400g Sirloin on the bone R360 300g rime ribeye R360 Karoo lamb cutlet R370

Sides

These are the accompaniments that come with the main dishes.

Menu item Price Baby spinach R65 Garlic mash R70 Salad green R60 Seasonal veg R55 Summer rice R45 Zucchini Fries R65 Charred brocollini R60 Charred roasted butternut R60 Chips R55

Sauces

Spruce up your meals with any of these sauces:

Menu item Price Truffle infused béarnaise sauce R45 Pepper sauce R35 Truffle-infused mushroom sauce R40 Lemon and herb butter sauce R35 Mozambican-style sauce (mild/hot) R40

Desserts

The dessert section has the following options:

Menu item Price Dark chocolate fondant R145 Tonka bean-infused creme brulee R105 Panna cotta R120 Cheesecake R140 Dark chocolate torte R120

Signature sushi

The Grand Pavilion sushi menu has the following signature options:

Menu item Price Menu item Price Grand Pavilion Snow Dragon roll R225 Seared tuna roll R220 Triangle roll R195 Signature salmon roses R195 Signature 4x4 R270 Sashimi salad R210 R230 Fried futomaki roll R160 Tuna tataki R165 Teriyaki rainbow stack R158 Salmon tataki R185 Crunch roll R160 Poke bowl R185

Sushi

The other sushi options include:

Menu item Price Signature plate R460 Gold plate R380 Gold plate (salmon only) R480 Diamond plate R440 Diamond plate (salmon only) R580 Platinum plate R850

Classic sushi

The Grand Pavilion sushi menu also allows ordering any of these classic sushi dishes. This option lets you decide what to include in your classic sushi.

Bam bam roll (wrapped in cucumber)

Order any of the following condiments to make your preferred bam bam roll.

Menu item Price Avo R95 Salmon R125 Tuna R115 Tempura prawn R125

Roses

The roses are made up of these condiments:

Menu item Price Salmon roses R160 Tuna roses R140

California rolls

California rolls are made from these condiments:

Menu item Price Salmon R145 Tuna R135 Vegetarian R105

Rainbow roll

Have you rainbow roll made out of these condiments:

Menu item Price Salmon R185 Tuna R165 Prawn R155 Vegetarian R140

Fashion sandwiches

Choose to have your fashion sandwich made from any of these condiments:

Menu item Price Salmon R135 Tuna R125 Prawn R130 Vegetarian R95

Hand rolls

The Grand Pavilion sushi menu has the option to order a handroll made of:

Menu item Price Salmon R135 Tuna R125 Prawn R130 Vegetarian R90

Nigiri

Order two nigiri made of any of these condiments:

Menu item Price Salmon R95 Tuna R85 Prawn R90

Sashimi

Order 4 sashimis made of:

Menu item Price Salmon R190 Seared tuna R180 Tuna R170

Maki

Order 6 makis made of:

Menu item Price Salmon R115 Tuna R105 Prawn R110 Cucumber R80 Avocado R85

Bean curd nigiri

Order two bean curd nigiri comprising:

Menu item Price Spicy Salmon R125 Tuna R115 Prawn R120 Vegetarian R90

Grand Pavilion drinks menu

The Grand Pavilion Cape Town drinks menu has a wide range of alcoholic drinks to appeal to different tastes. They include wines, champagnes, whiskeys, gin, rum, vodka, and cocktails.

Whiskey cocktails

Menu item Price Rye sours R95 Rooibos and honey Collins R105 Yuzu old fashioned R110 Passion X R130 Kiwitini R140 Yuzu sweet & sour R145

Rum cocktails

These are the rum cocktails served on the Grand Pavilion menu:

Menu item Price Shaken strawberry daiquiri R85 Shaken pina colada R85 Shipwrecked R105 Blueberry spice island R125

Tequila cocktails

Tequila lovers have the following cocktails to choose from:

Menu item Price Red pepper sunrise R110 Patronic R120 Raspberry and honey punch R135 Place of dreams R145 Paloma R145 Blood orange and strawberry Tiquito R145 Pomelo margarita R185

Gin cocktail

The Grand Pavilion bar section offers the following gin cocktails:

Menu item Price Watermelon gin bull R75 Negroni R85 Road trip R95 Cover club R110 The Beverly Hills Bramble R110

Vodka cocktail

Grand Pavilion drinks section offers these four vodka cocktails:

Menu item Price Pornstar martini R95 The berry on top R105 The grand spice route R110 The cure R130 Rasberry fizzpop R145 The Kerzner R150 Euphoric recall R165

Other cocktails

Explore these other cocktails curated at the bar section.

Menu item Price The Mule R85 Aperol spritz R90 Strawberry diamond R90 Bellin R100 Breakfast martini R110

Mocktail

These mocktails are the perfect substitute for alcoholic drinks.

Menu item Price Granadilla lolly R65 Green tea and elderflower martini R65 Pineapple Express R65 Mixed berry spritz R75

Gin

The Grand Pavilion drinks menu offers the following gin options:

Menu item Price Bombay Sapphire R910 Bombay Bramble R990 Bulldog gin R1,090

Tequila

Order any of these tequila options:

Menu item Price Espolon Blanco R1,450 Espolon Reposado R1,580 Patron Silver R1,800 Patron Repaosado R2,150 Don Julio Reposado R2,500 Patron Anejo R2,650 Clase Azul Reposado R8,000

Rum

Order any of these two rum brands:

Menu item Price Bacardi 8 yr R850 Bacardi 10yr R1,950

Whiskey

Whiskey lovers have the following brands to choose from.

Menu item Price Singleton 12yr R1,500 Teelings small batch R1,500 Dewars 15yr R1,650 Aultmore 12yr R2,550 Craigellachie 13yr R3,300

Vodka

The Grand Pavilion drinks menu offers the following vodka options:

Menu item Price Skyy Core R750 Skyy Infusions R750 Skyy 90 R1,300 Grey Goose R1,650

Cognac

Cognac lovers have these three options to choose from:

Menu item Price Bisquit Dubouche VS R1,400 D’Usse VSOP R2,250 D’Usse XO R8,050

Champagne

Enjoy fresh, light citrus flavours with a fine biscotti. The champagne brands give a petillante crunch on the plate.

Menu items Price Menu items Price Ace Armande de Brignac Gold R10,800 Moët & Chandon Nectar Rosé R2,500 Dom Pérignon Vintage R6,500 MUMM, Demi Sec R2,000 Dom Pérignon Rosé Luminous R13,000 MUMM, Brut R2,300 Louis Roederer Cristal R11,500 MUMM, Brut Rosé R2,100 Moët & Chandon NV R1,850 Veuve Cliquot Rich R2,500 Moët & Chandon Rosé R2,200 Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label R2,000 Moët & Chandon Nectar R2,100 Veuve Cliquot Rosé R2,300

Bubbles

The Grand Pavilion drinks menu offers the following bubble brands served in bottles or glasses.

Menu item Price Graham Beck Brut (R125) R510 Graham Beck Brut Rosé (R125) R510 Hazendal MCC 23.5 Blanc de Blanc R595 L’Ormarins Private Cuvée R1200 Pongracz Brut (R110) R455 Pongracz Brut Nectar R460 Pongracz Brut Rosé (R110) R455 Simonsig Kaapse Vonkel (R125) R520 Steenberg 1682 Chardonnay Cap Classique NV R590 Simonsig Kaapse Vonkel Rosé (R125) R520 Steenberg 1682 Pinot Noir Cap Classique NV R590

Prosecco

The menu offers these two prosecco brands:

Menu item Price Martini Prosecco (R140) R570 Martini Rose R570

Sauvignon blanc

White wine lovers have the following options to choose from in the Grand Pavilion drinks menu. Some brands are served as a glass, others as a whole bottle:

Menu item Price Bruce Jack R320 Constantia Royale (R130) R405 D'Aria Songbird R440 Durbanville Hills (R80) R245 Ghost Corner R740 House Sauvignon Blanc (R70) R240 IDUN Cabriole R450 Iona Sauvignon Blanc R420 Lomond Estate R295 Mischa Estate R365 Spier Seaward (R110) R345 Springfield Life From Stone R370 Steenberg The Black Swan (R225) R720

Chenin blanc

Order any of these brands from the Grand Pavilion drinks menu. Some are served as a glass, while others are only as a bottle.

Menu item Price Menu item Price House Chenin Blanc (R60) R200 Fleur du Cap (R90) R295 Babylonstoren (R100) R320 Ken Forrester The FMC R1,550 Carinus Chenin 2021 R505 Opstal R335 Cavalli Chenin Filly R450 Remhoogte First Light R260 Ernst Gouws & Co (R95) R295 Spier 21 Gables R690

Chardonnay

The Grand Pavilion menu offers the following Chardonnay brands:

Menu item Price Menu item Price Diemersdal Unwoode R290 Journey’s End Haystack R295 Durbanville Hills Collector (R80) R245 La Petite Ferme R430 Christina van Loveren R435 Matthew van Heerden R880 Creation R520 Spier Seaward (R85) R330 Crystallum The Agnes R750 Thelema (R155) R485 Glen Carlou R420 Quoin Rock R850

Chardonnay/ Pinot Noir

The Grand Pavilion menu offers these two brands under this category:

Menu item Price Haute Cabrière R295 Spier Signature (R75) R240

White blends and other cultivars

Order these brands on the Grand Pavilion drinks menu to explore your wine pallets.

Menu item Price Altydgedacht Gewürztraminer (R120) R370 De Morgenzon Maestro White R570 Idiom Viogniere R520 La Petite Ferme Viognier R370 Leeuwenkuil Reserve White R370 Nitida Coronata Integration R760 Sophie Germanier (V)* (R75) R250 Spier Creative Block 2 (R115) R360 Tera Del Capo Pinot Grigio R240

Rose

Rose lovers have the following options in the Grand Pavilion drinks menu:

Menu item Price House Rosé (R75) R250 Bacco Prelude R490 Château d’Esclans Whispering Angel R920 De Grendel R260 Hermanuspietersfontein Bloos R280 Nederburg Grenache (R85) R270 Super Single Vineyards Saamloop R320

Pinot noir

Red wine lovers have these options in the Grand Pavilion drinks menu:

Menu item Price House Pinot Noir R320 Ernst Gouws & Co R550 Creation R940 Crystallum Peter Max R710 De Grendel Heritage Range Op Die Berg R465 Hamilton Russel R1,450 Lourensford Dome R370 Muratie Paul Cannitz (R225) R995 Paul Cluver (R120) R380

Pinotage

Pinotage is South Africa's signature red wine grape, and these are the brands the Grand Pavilion drinks menu offers under this category:

Menu item Price House Pinotage (R85) R310 Diemersdal (R115) R365 Diemersfontein R410 Lanzerac R530 Lyngrove Platinum R710 Spier 21 Gables R830 Vriesenhof (R100) R310 Wildekrans R435 Zonnebloem R310

Shiraz

Shiraz is one of the most popular red wines, and these are the options offered by the Grand Pavilion.

Menu item Price Menu item Price Cavalli (R100) R320 La Petite Ferme R530 De Grendel Range R540 Lomond Estate Range Syrah (R115) R360 Durbanville Hills R245 Quoin Rock R1,050 Ernst Gouws & Co R365 Ridgeback (R175) R550 Haskell Pillars R850 Saronsberg Provenance (R95) R330 Idun Eternelle R525 Van Loveren Christina R650

Merlot

Merlot lovers have the following options on the menu:

Menu item Price Menu item Price De Grendel Range R455 Mischa La Familie R370 Durbanville Hills Collectors (R130) R410 Remhoogte Aspect R485 Haskell Dombeya R360 Spier Signature (R80) R260 Hermanuspietersfontein Posmeester R305 Steenberg (R195) R610 Idun R385 Vergelegen Reserve R660

Cabernet Sauvignon

Classic red wine lovers have the following choices from the Grand Pavilion drinks menu:

Menu item Price Menu item Price Ernie Els Big Easy (R110) R340 Plaisir de Merle R740 Glen Carlou Gravel Quarry R1,050 Rust en Vrede Estate R1,050 Journey’s End V4 R570 Springfield Whole berry R495 Kanonkop R1,250 Warwick First Lady (R90) R310 Nederburg Winemaster R285 Zevenwacht R410

Bordeaux left bank blend styles

These are the brands offered under this category:

Menu item Price House Blend (R80) R300 IDUN Choregraphie Bordeaux Blend R625 Meerlust Rubicon R1,050 Simonsig Tiara R685 Spier Creative Block Red Blend R565

Bordeaux right bank blend styles

The Grand Pavilion offers these three brands under this category:

Menu item Price De Toren Fusion V R1,600 Nederburg Double Barrel Reserve R330 Rupert & Rothchild Classique R505

Rhone style blends

Explore these French red wines offered in the Grand Pavilion drinks menu:

Menu item Price Holden Manz Vernissage (R110) R350 La Motte Pierneef Syrah Viognier R730 Nederburg HH The Motorcycle Marvel (R185) R585 Zonnebloem SMV R330

Cape blends

Enjoy these brands in this category:

Menu item Price Idiom R950 Kanonkop Kadette (R105) R335 Sophie Germanier Cab Sav Merlot Shiraz (V)* R290 Wildekrans Cape Blend Barrel select R1,000

Other red cultivars

Enjoy these brands under this category:

Menu item Price Altydgedacht Barbera R535 Steenberg Nebbiolo R785 Waterford Estate, the Jem R4,500

Dessert

The Grand Pavilion drinks menu offers the following dessert wines:

Menu item Price Klein Constantia Vin de Constance (R250) R2,200 Nederburg WM Noble Late Harvest (R45) R345

Grand Pavilion dress code

There is no set dress code for the Grand Pavilion restaurant. Depending on the dining experience you are going for, you can dress up or down.

How do I email Grand Pavilion?

Make your reservations and Grand Pavilion bookings through any of these contact platforms:

Physical address: 277 Beach Road | Sea Point | Cape Town

277 Beach Road | Sea Point | Cape Town Website

Email: info@grandpavilion.co.za

info@grandpavilion.co.za Telephone number: 021 206 6360

021 206 6360 WhatsApp: +27 82 220 5240

The Grand Pavilion menu and prices provide glimpses of the luxurious yet laid-back establishment nestled in the heart of Seapoint in Cape Town. Immerse yourself in the exquisite dining experience with various food and drink options.

