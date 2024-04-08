Global site navigation

Grand Pavilion menu and prices in Cape Town (updated for 2024)
Grand Pavilion menu and prices in Cape Town (updated for 2024)

by  Priscillah Mueni

Are you in Cape Town and looking for a blend of a luxurious yet laid-back dining experience? The Grand Pavilion offers that and more. Situated along the lush shores of the Atlantic Ocean, the majestic views of the monumental beachfront will have you scrolling through the Grand Pavilion menu and prices for an additional dish or drink.

Grand Pavilion menu
Sushi and a bowl of prawns and pasta served at the Grand Pavilion Cape Town. Photo: @Grand Pavilion (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Grand Pavilion guarantees to take your meal from great to sublime as you soak in the dazzling Sea Point and cascading ocean waves. Meanwhile, check out the Grand Pavilion menu and prices in 2024 for the latest additions and overall price points of the meals and drinks.

Grand Pavilion menu and prices in 2024

The Grand Pavilion offers diversity in experiences. Whether you are after a private dining experience or would like to enjoy the outdoors, these are classy fine dining options to choose from.

Pavilion dining

Soak in the quintessential Cape Town after at the Grand Pavilion's dining area. Enjoy the delectable on the Grand Pavilion Cape Town sea point menu as you take in the calming Cape Town breeze.

Grand Harry's

Experience the opulence of the Grand Dining Hall for an adventurous gastronomical experience. The star of the show is the diversity of the Grand Pavilion menu, which offers a vast selection of meats and fresh seafood.

The Pavilion bar

The Pavilion bar has a beach-style relaxed atmosphere, more like a luxury yacht. It is the perfect escape away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Treat yourself to a cold drink as you ease yourself into the arms of luxury.

Harry's bar

The Harry's bar thrusts you into a vintage haven for a more private experience. Enjoy its ambience and classical music as you sip on your favourite drink.

Grand Pavilion Cape Town menu

These are the food options available on the Grand Pavilion menu. They are available for all the dining locations at the Grand Pavilion.

Starters

Grand Pavilion starters
Grand Pavilion starters menu and prices. Photo: @Grand Pavilion (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Set the tone for your fine dining experience by ordering any of these starters:

Menu itemPriceMenu itemPrice
Edamame beansR75West coast mussels R120/190
Tempura prawnsR180Crispy calamari R145/245
Spicy edamame beansR95House ceviche R175
OystersR180Beef Carpaccio R125
Asian oysters R200Truffle and parmesan gnocchi R125/195

Salads

Salad lovers have these options to choose from in the Grand Pavilion menu.

Menu itemPrice
Grand Pavilion table salad R150
Parmesan avo saladR115
Caesar saladR135
Burrata saladR260

Vegan dishes

The Grand Pavilion also has a decent vegan menu section. It includes the day's pasta, often written on the restaurant's board. These are the other vegan dishes in the Grand Pavilion menu:

Menu itemPrice
Garden saladR145
7 Spice tofu steakR165

Main dishes

Grand Pavilion main dishes
Grand Pavilion seafood and lamb. Photo: @Grand Pavilion (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The main dishes section offers the following options:

Menu itemPrice
Grilled calamariR145 R265
Mediterranean seafood linguiniR285
Creamy seafood linguiniR285
Prawn linguini R285
Mozambican style prawn R460
200g fillet R350
400g Sirloin on the bone R360
300g rime ribeyeR360
Karoo lamb cutletR370

Sides

These are the accompaniments that come with the main dishes.

Menu itemPrice
Baby spinach R65
Garlic mashR70
Salad green R60
Seasonal veg R55
Summer riceR45
Zucchini FriesR65
Charred brocollini R60
Charred roasted butternut R60
ChipsR55

Sauces

Spruce up your meals with any of these sauces:

Menu itemPrice
Truffle infused béarnaise sauce R45
Pepper sauceR35
Truffle-infused mushroom sauceR40
Lemon and herb butter sauce R35
Mozambican-style sauce (mild/hot) R40

Desserts

The dessert section has the following options:

Menu itemPrice
Dark chocolate fondantR145
Tonka bean-infused creme brulee R105
Panna cotta R120
Cheesecake R140
Dark chocolate torte R120

Signature sushi

Grand Pavilion sushi menu
Grand Pavilion sushi menu and prices. Photo: @Grand Pavilion (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The Grand Pavilion sushi menu has the following signature options:

Menu itemPriceMenu itemPrice
Grand Pavilion Snow Dragon rollR225Seared tuna roll R220
Triangle roll R195Signature salmon roses R195
Signature 4x4 R270Sashimi salad R210 R230
Fried futomaki roll R160Tuna tataki R165
Teriyaki rainbow stack R158Salmon tatakiR185
Crunch roll R160Poke bowl R185

Sushi

The other sushi options include:

Menu itemPrice
Signature plateR460
Gold plateR380
Gold plate (salmon only)R480
Diamond plateR440
Diamond plate (salmon only)R580
Platinum plateR850

Classic sushi

The Grand Pavilion sushi menu also allows ordering any of these classic sushi dishes. This option lets you decide what to include in your classic sushi.

Bam bam roll (wrapped in cucumber)

Grand Pavilion sushi
Grand Pavilion sushi. Photo: @Grand Pavilion (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Order any of the following condiments to make your preferred bam bam roll.

Menu itemPrice
AvoR95
SalmonR125
TunaR115
Tempura prawnR125

Roses

The roses are made up of these condiments:

Menu itemPrice
Salmon roses R160
Tuna rosesR140

California rolls

California rolls are made from these condiments:

Menu itemPrice
Salmon R145
TunaR135
VegetarianR105

Rainbow roll

Have you rainbow roll made out of these condiments:

Menu itemPrice
SalmonR185
Tuna R165
PrawnR155
VegetarianR140

Fashion sandwiches

Choose to have your fashion sandwich made from any of these condiments:

Menu itemPrice
SalmonR135
Tuna R125
Prawn R130
VegetarianR95

Hand rolls

The Grand Pavilion sushi menu has the option to order a handroll made of:

Menu itemPrice
Salmon R135
TunaR125
PrawnR130
Vegetarian R90

Nigiri

Order two nigiri made of any of these condiments:

Menu itemPrice
SalmonR95
TunaR85
PrawnR90

Sashimi

Order 4 sashimis made of:

Menu itemPrice
Salmon R190
Seared tuna R180
Tuna R170

Maki

Order 6 makis made of:

Menu itemPrice
Salmon R115
Tuna R105
Prawn R110
Cucumber R80
Avocado R85

Bean curd nigiri

Order two bean curd nigiri comprising:

Menu itemPrice
Spicy Salmon R125
Tuna R115
Prawn R120
VegetarianR90

Grand Pavilion drinks menu

Grand Pavilion drinks menu
Grand Pavilion cocktails. Photo: @Grand Pavilion (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The Grand Pavilion Cape Town drinks menu has a wide range of alcoholic drinks to appeal to different tastes. They include wines, champagnes, whiskeys, gin, rum, vodka, and cocktails.

Whiskey cocktails

Menu itemPrice
Rye soursR95
Rooibos and honey Collins R105
Yuzu old fashioned R110
Passion X R130
Kiwitini R140
Yuzu sweet & sour R145

Rum cocktails

These are the rum cocktails served on the Grand Pavilion menu:

Menu itemPrice
Shaken strawberry daiquiriR85
Shaken pina colada R85
Shipwrecked R105
Blueberry spice island R125

Tequila cocktails

Tequila lovers have the following cocktails to choose from:

Menu itemPrice
Red pepper sunrise R110
Patronic R120
Raspberry and honey punch R135
Place of dreams R145
Paloma R145
Blood orange and strawberry TiquitoR145
Pomelo margarita R185

Gin cocktail

Grand Pavilion cocktails
Grand Pavilion gin cocktails. Photo: @Grand Pavilion (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The Grand Pavilion bar section offers the following gin cocktails:

Menu itemPrice
Watermelon gin bull R75
Negroni R85
Road trip R95
Cover club R110
The Beverly Hills BrambleR110

Vodka cocktail

Grand Pavilion drinks section offers these four vodka cocktails:

Menu itemPrice
Pornstar martiniR95
The berry on topR105
The grand spice routeR110
The cure R130
Rasberry fizzpopR145
The Kerzner R150
Euphoric recall R165

Other cocktails

Explore these other cocktails curated at the bar section.

Menu itemPrice
The MuleR85
Aperol spritzR90
Strawberry diamondR90
BellinR100
Breakfast martiniR110

Mocktail

Grand Pavilion mocktail
Grand Pavilion mocktails. Photo: @Grand Pavilion (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

These mocktails are the perfect substitute for alcoholic drinks.

Menu itemPrice
Granadilla lolly R65
Green tea and elderflower martini R65
Pineapple ExpressR65
Mixed berry spritz R75

Gin

The Grand Pavilion drinks menu offers the following gin options:

Menu itemPrice
Bombay SapphireR910
Bombay BrambleR990
Bulldog ginR1,090

Tequila

Order any of these tequila options:

Menu itemPrice
Espolon BlancoR1,450
Espolon ReposadoR1,580
Patron SilverR1,800
Patron RepaosadoR2,150
Don Julio ReposadoR2,500
Patron AnejoR2,650
Clase Azul ReposadoR8,000

Rum

Order any of these two rum brands:

Menu itemPrice
Bacardi 8 yrR850
Bacardi 10yr R1,950

Whiskey

Whiskey lovers have the following brands to choose from.

Menu itemPrice
Singleton 12yr R1,500
Teelings small batch R1,500
Dewars 15yr R1,650
Aultmore 12yr R2,550
Craigellachie 13yr R3,300

Vodka

The Grand Pavilion drinks menu offers the following vodka options:

Menu itemPrice
Skyy Core R750
Skyy InfusionsR750
Skyy 90 R1,300
Grey Goose R1,650

Cognac

Cognac lovers have these three options to choose from:

Menu itemPrice
Bisquit Dubouche VS R1,400
D’Usse VSOP R2,250
D’Usse XOR8,050

Champagne

Grand Pavilion bar
Grand Pavilion champagnes. Photo: @Grand Pavilion (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Enjoy fresh, light citrus flavours with a fine biscotti. The champagne brands give a petillante crunch on the plate.

Menu itemsPriceMenu itemsPrice
Ace Armande de Brignac GoldR10,800Moët & Chandon Nectar RoséR2,500
Dom Pérignon VintageR6,500MUMM, Demi Sec R2,000
Dom Pérignon Rosé LuminousR13,000MUMM, BrutR2,300
Louis Roederer CristalR11,500MUMM, Brut RoséR2,100
Moët & Chandon NVR1,850Veuve Cliquot RichR2,500
Moët & Chandon RoséR2,200Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label R2,000
Moët & Chandon NectarR2,100Veuve Cliquot Rosé R2,300

Bubbles

The Grand Pavilion drinks menu offers the following bubble brands served in bottles or glasses.

Menu itemPrice
Graham Beck Brut(R125) R510
Graham Beck Brut Rosé (R125) R510
Hazendal MCC 23.5 Blanc de Blanc R595
L’Ormarins Private Cuvée R1200
Pongracz Brut (R110) R455
Pongracz Brut Nectar R460
Pongracz Brut Rosé (R110) R455
Simonsig Kaapse Vonkel(R125) R520
Steenberg 1682 Chardonnay Cap Classique NV R590
Simonsig Kaapse Vonkel Rosé(R125) R520
Steenberg 1682 Pinot Noir Cap Classique NV R590

Prosecco

The menu offers these two prosecco brands:

Menu itemPrice
Martini Prosecco(R140) R570
Martini Rose R570

Sauvignon blanc

White wine lovers have the following options to choose from in the Grand Pavilion drinks menu. Some brands are served as a glass, others as a whole bottle:

Menu itemPrice
Bruce JackR320
Constantia Royale(R130) R405
D'Aria SongbirdR440
Durbanville Hills(R80) R245
Ghost CornerR740
House Sauvignon Blanc(R70) R240
IDUN CabrioleR450
Iona Sauvignon BlancR420
Lomond EstateR295
Mischa Estate R365
Spier Seaward(R110) R345
Springfield Life From Stone R370
Steenberg The Black Swan(R225) R720

Chenin blanc

Order any of these brands from the Grand Pavilion drinks menu. Some are served as a glass, while others are only as a bottle.

Menu itemPriceMenu itemPrice
House Chenin Blanc(R60) R200Fleur du Cap (R90) R295
Babylonstoren(R100) R320Ken Forrester The FMC R1,550
Carinus Chenin 2021R505Opstal R335
Cavalli Chenin FillyR450Remhoogte First LightR260
Ernst Gouws & Co (R95) R295Spier 21 GablesR690

Chardonnay

Grand Pavilion red wine
Grand Pavilion wine menu. Photo: @Grand Pavilion (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The Grand Pavilion menu offers the following Chardonnay brands:

Menu itemPriceMenu itemPrice
Diemersdal UnwoodeR290Journey’s End HaystackR295
Durbanville Hills Collector(R80) R245La Petite FermeR430
Christina van LoverenR435Matthew van HeerdenR880
CreationR520Spier Seaward(R85) R330
Crystallum The AgnesR750Thelema(R155) R485
Glen Carlou R420Quoin Rock R850

Chardonnay/ Pinot Noir

The Grand Pavilion menu offers these two brands under this category:

Menu itemPrice
Haute CabrièreR295
Spier Signature(R75) R240

White blends and other cultivars

Order these brands on the Grand Pavilion drinks menu to explore your wine pallets.

Menu itemPrice
Altydgedacht Gewürztraminer (R120) R370
De Morgenzon Maestro WhiteR570
Idiom ViogniereR520
La Petite Ferme Viognier R370
Leeuwenkuil Reserve WhiteR370
Nitida Coronata Integration R760
Sophie Germanier (V)* (R75) R250
Spier Creative Block 2(R115) R360
Tera Del Capo Pinot GrigioR240

Rose

Rose lovers have the following options in the Grand Pavilion drinks menu:

Menu itemPrice
House Rosé(R75) R250
Bacco PreludeR490
Château d’Esclans Whispering AngelR920
De GrendelR260
Hermanuspietersfontein BloosR280
Nederburg Grenache (R85) R270
Super Single Vineyards SaamloopR320

Pinot noir

Red wine lovers have these options in the Grand Pavilion drinks menu:

Menu itemPrice
House Pinot Noir R320
Ernst Gouws & CoR550
Creation R940
Crystallum Peter MaxR710
De Grendel Heritage Range Op Die Berg R465
Hamilton RusselR1,450
Lourensford DomeR370
Muratie Paul Cannitz(R225) R995
Paul Cluver(R120) R380

Pinotage

Pinotage is South Africa's signature red wine grape, and these are the brands the Grand Pavilion drinks menu offers under this category:

Menu itemPrice
House Pinotage (R85) R310
Diemersdal (R115) R365
Diemersfontein R410
LanzeracR530
Lyngrove Platinum R710
Spier 21 Gables R830
Vriesenhof(R100) R310
Wildekrans R435
Zonnebloem R310

Shiraz

Shiraz is one of the most popular red wines, and these are the options offered by the Grand Pavilion.

Menu itemPriceMenu itemPrice
Cavalli(R100) R320La Petite FermeR530
De Grendel Range R540Lomond Estate Range Syrah(R115) R360
Durbanville Hills R245Quoin RockR1,050
Ernst Gouws & CoR365Ridgeback(R175) R550
Haskell PillarsR850Saronsberg Provenance(R95) R330
Idun EternelleR525Van Loveren ChristinaR650

Merlot

Merlot lovers have the following options on the menu:

Menu itemPriceMenu itemPrice
De Grendel RangeR455Mischa La Familie R370
Durbanville Hills Collectors (R130) R410Remhoogte AspectR485
Haskell Dombeya R360Spier Signature(R80) R260
Hermanuspietersfontein Posmeester R305Steenberg (R195) R610
Idun R385Vergelegen Reserve R660

Cabernet Sauvignon

Classic red wine lovers have the following choices from the Grand Pavilion drinks menu:

Menu itemPriceMenu itemPrice
Ernie Els Big Easy(R110) R340Plaisir de Merle R740
Glen Carlou Gravel Quarry R1,050Rust en Vrede EstateR1,050
Journey’s End V4 R570Springfield Whole berryR495
Kanonkop R1,250Warwick First Lady(R90) R310
Nederburg Winemaster R285ZevenwachtR410

Bordeaux left bank blend styles

These are the brands offered under this category:

Menu itemPrice
House Blend(R80) R300
IDUN Choregraphie Bordeaux BlendR625
Meerlust Rubicon R1,050
Simonsig Tiara R685
Spier Creative Block Red Blend R565

Bordeaux right bank blend styles

The Grand Pavilion offers these three brands under this category:

Menu itemPrice
De Toren Fusion VR1,600
Nederburg Double Barrel ReserveR330
Rupert & Rothchild Classique R505

Rhone style blends

Explore these French red wines offered in the Grand Pavilion drinks menu:

Menu itemPrice
Holden Manz Vernissage (R110) R350
La Motte Pierneef Syrah Viognier R730
Nederburg HH The Motorcycle Marvel(R185) R585
Zonnebloem SMV R330

Cape blends

Enjoy these brands in this category:

Menu itemPrice
Idiom R950
Kanonkop Kadette(R105) R335
Sophie Germanier Cab Sav Merlot Shiraz (V)* R290
Wildekrans Cape Blend Barrel select R1,000

Other red cultivars

Enjoy these brands under this category:

Menu itemPrice
Altydgedacht BarberaR535
Steenberg NebbioloR785
Waterford Estate, the JemR4,500

Dessert

The Grand Pavilion drinks menu offers the following dessert wines:

Menu itemPrice
Klein Constantia Vin de Constance (R250) R2,200
Nederburg WM Noble Late Harvest(R45) R345

Grand Pavilion dress code

There is no set dress code for the Grand Pavilion restaurant. Depending on the dining experience you are going for, you can dress up or down.

How do I email Grand Pavilion?

Make your reservations and Grand Pavilion bookings through any of these contact platforms:

  • Physical address: 277 Beach Road | Sea Point | Cape Town
  • Website
  • Email: info@grandpavilion.co.za
  • Telephone number: 021 206 6360
  • WhatsApp: +27 82 220 5240

The Grand Pavilion menu and prices provide glimpses of the luxurious yet laid-back establishment nestled in the heart of Seapoint in Cape Town. Immerse yourself in the exquisite dining experience with various food and drink options.

