Grand Pavilion menu and prices in Cape Town (updated for 2024)
Are you in Cape Town and looking for a blend of a luxurious yet laid-back dining experience? The Grand Pavilion offers that and more. Situated along the lush shores of the Atlantic Ocean, the majestic views of the monumental beachfront will have you scrolling through the Grand Pavilion menu and prices for an additional dish or drink.
- Grand Pavilion dress code
- How do I email Grand Pavilion?
Grand Pavilion guarantees to take your meal from great to sublime as you soak in the dazzling Sea Point and cascading ocean waves. Meanwhile, check out the Grand Pavilion menu and prices in 2024 for the latest additions and overall price points of the meals and drinks.
Grand Pavilion menu and prices in 2024
The Grand Pavilion offers diversity in experiences. Whether you are after a private dining experience or would like to enjoy the outdoors, these are classy fine dining options to choose from.
Pavilion dining
Soak in the quintessential Cape Town after at the Grand Pavilion's dining area. Enjoy the delectable on the Grand Pavilion Cape Town sea point menu as you take in the calming Cape Town breeze.
Grand Harry's
Experience the opulence of the Grand Dining Hall for an adventurous gastronomical experience. The star of the show is the diversity of the Grand Pavilion menu, which offers a vast selection of meats and fresh seafood.
The Pavilion bar
The Pavilion bar has a beach-style relaxed atmosphere, more like a luxury yacht. It is the perfect escape away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Treat yourself to a cold drink as you ease yourself into the arms of luxury.
Harry's bar
The Harry's bar thrusts you into a vintage haven for a more private experience. Enjoy its ambience and classical music as you sip on your favourite drink.
Grand Pavilion Cape Town menu
These are the food options available on the Grand Pavilion menu. They are available for all the dining locations at the Grand Pavilion.
Starters
Set the tone for your fine dining experience by ordering any of these starters:
|Menu item
|Price
|Menu item
|Price
|Edamame beans
|R75
|West coast mussels
|R120/190
|Tempura prawns
|R180
|Crispy calamari
|R145/245
|Spicy edamame beans
|R95
|House ceviche
|R175
|Oysters
|R180
|Beef Carpaccio
|R125
|Asian oysters
|R200
|Truffle and parmesan gnocchi
|R125/195
Salads
Salad lovers have these options to choose from in the Grand Pavilion menu.
|Menu item
|Price
|Grand Pavilion table salad
|R150
|Parmesan avo salad
|R115
|Caesar salad
|R135
|Burrata salad
|R260
Vegan dishes
The Grand Pavilion also has a decent vegan menu section. It includes the day's pasta, often written on the restaurant's board. These are the other vegan dishes in the Grand Pavilion menu:
|Menu item
|Price
|Garden salad
|R145
|7 Spice tofu steak
|R165
Main dishes
The main dishes section offers the following options:
|Menu item
|Price
|Grilled calamari
|R145 R265
|Mediterranean seafood linguini
|R285
|Creamy seafood linguini
|R285
|Prawn linguini
|R285
|Mozambican style prawn
|R460
|200g fillet
|R350
|400g Sirloin on the bone
|R360
|300g rime ribeye
|R360
|Karoo lamb cutlet
|R370
Sides
These are the accompaniments that come with the main dishes.
|Menu item
|Price
|Baby spinach
|R65
|Garlic mash
|R70
|Salad green
|R60
|Seasonal veg
|R55
|Summer rice
|R45
|Zucchini Fries
|R65
|Charred brocollini
|R60
|Charred roasted butternut
|R60
|Chips
|R55
Sauces
Spruce up your meals with any of these sauces:
|Menu item
|Price
|Truffle infused béarnaise sauce
|R45
|Pepper sauce
|R35
|Truffle-infused mushroom sauce
|R40
|Lemon and herb butter sauce
|R35
|Mozambican-style sauce (mild/hot)
|R40
Desserts
The dessert section has the following options:
|Menu item
|Price
|Dark chocolate fondant
|R145
|Tonka bean-infused creme brulee
|R105
|Panna cotta
|R120
|Cheesecake
|R140
|Dark chocolate torte
|R120
Signature sushi
The Grand Pavilion sushi menu has the following signature options:
|Menu item
|Price
|Menu item
|Price
|Grand Pavilion Snow Dragon roll
|R225
|Seared tuna roll
|R220
|Triangle roll
|R195
|Signature salmon roses
|R195
|Signature 4x4
|R270
|Sashimi salad
|R210 R230
|Fried futomaki roll
|R160
|Tuna tataki
|R165
|Teriyaki rainbow stack
|R158
|Salmon tataki
|R185
|Crunch roll
|R160
|Poke bowl
|R185
Sushi
The other sushi options include:
|Menu item
|Price
|Signature plate
|R460
|Gold plate
|R380
|Gold plate (salmon only)
|R480
|Diamond plate
|R440
|Diamond plate (salmon only)
|R580
|Platinum plate
|R850
Classic sushi
The Grand Pavilion sushi menu also allows ordering any of these classic sushi dishes. This option lets you decide what to include in your classic sushi.
Bam bam roll (wrapped in cucumber)
Order any of the following condiments to make your preferred bam bam roll.
|Menu item
|Price
|Avo
|R95
|Salmon
|R125
|Tuna
|R115
|Tempura prawn
|R125
Roses
The roses are made up of these condiments:
|Menu item
|Price
|Salmon roses
|R160
|Tuna roses
|R140
California rolls
California rolls are made from these condiments:
|Menu item
|Price
|Salmon
|R145
|Tuna
|R135
|Vegetarian
|R105
Rainbow roll
Have you rainbow roll made out of these condiments:
|Menu item
|Price
|Salmon
|R185
|Tuna
|R165
|Prawn
|R155
|Vegetarian
|R140
Fashion sandwiches
Choose to have your fashion sandwich made from any of these condiments:
|Menu item
|Price
|Salmon
|R135
|Tuna
|R125
|Prawn
|R130
|Vegetarian
|R95
Hand rolls
The Grand Pavilion sushi menu has the option to order a handroll made of:
|Menu item
|Price
|Salmon
|R135
|Tuna
|R125
|Prawn
|R130
|Vegetarian
|R90
Nigiri
Order two nigiri made of any of these condiments:
|Menu item
|Price
|Salmon
|R95
|Tuna
|R85
|Prawn
|R90
Sashimi
Order 4 sashimis made of:
|Menu item
|Price
|Salmon
|R190
|Seared tuna
|R180
|Tuna
|R170
Maki
Order 6 makis made of:
|Menu item
|Price
|Salmon
|R115
|Tuna
|R105
|Prawn
|R110
|Cucumber
|R80
|Avocado
|R85
Bean curd nigiri
Order two bean curd nigiri comprising:
|Menu item
|Price
|Spicy Salmon
|R125
|Tuna
|R115
|Prawn
|R120
|Vegetarian
|R90
Grand Pavilion drinks menu
The Grand Pavilion Cape Town drinks menu has a wide range of alcoholic drinks to appeal to different tastes. They include wines, champagnes, whiskeys, gin, rum, vodka, and cocktails.
Whiskey cocktails
|Menu item
|Price
|Rye sours
|R95
|Rooibos and honey Collins
|R105
|Yuzu old fashioned
|R110
|Passion X
|R130
|Kiwitini
|R140
|Yuzu sweet & sour
|R145
Rum cocktails
These are the rum cocktails served on the Grand Pavilion menu:
|Menu item
|Price
|Shaken strawberry daiquiri
|R85
|Shaken pina colada
|R85
|Shipwrecked
|R105
|Blueberry spice island
|R125
Tequila cocktails
Tequila lovers have the following cocktails to choose from:
|Menu item
|Price
|Red pepper sunrise
|R110
|Patronic
|R120
|Raspberry and honey punch
|R135
|Place of dreams
|R145
|Paloma
|R145
|Blood orange and strawberry Tiquito
|R145
|Pomelo margarita
|R185
Gin cocktail
The Grand Pavilion bar section offers the following gin cocktails:
|Menu item
|Price
|Watermelon gin bull
|R75
|Negroni
|R85
|Road trip
|R95
|Cover club
|R110
|The Beverly Hills Bramble
|R110
Vodka cocktail
Grand Pavilion drinks section offers these four vodka cocktails:
|Menu item
|Price
|Pornstar martini
|R95
|The berry on top
|R105
|The grand spice route
|R110
|The cure
|R130
|Rasberry fizzpop
|R145
|The Kerzner
|R150
|Euphoric recall
|R165
Other cocktails
Explore these other cocktails curated at the bar section.
|Menu item
|Price
|The Mule
|R85
|Aperol spritz
|R90
|Strawberry diamond
|R90
|Bellin
|R100
|Breakfast martini
|R110
Mocktail
These mocktails are the perfect substitute for alcoholic drinks.
|Menu item
|Price
|Granadilla lolly
|R65
|Green tea and elderflower martini
|R65
|Pineapple Express
|R65
|Mixed berry spritz
|R75
Gin
The Grand Pavilion drinks menu offers the following gin options:
|Menu item
|Price
|Bombay Sapphire
|R910
|Bombay Bramble
|R990
|Bulldog gin
|R1,090
Tequila
Order any of these tequila options:
|Menu item
|Price
|Espolon Blanco
|R1,450
|Espolon Reposado
|R1,580
|Patron Silver
|R1,800
|Patron Repaosado
|R2,150
|Don Julio Reposado
|R2,500
|Patron Anejo
|R2,650
|Clase Azul Reposado
|R8,000
Rum
Order any of these two rum brands:
|Menu item
|Price
|Bacardi 8 yr
|R850
|Bacardi 10yr
|R1,950
Whiskey
Whiskey lovers have the following brands to choose from.
|Menu item
|Price
|Singleton 12yr
|R1,500
|Teelings small batch
|R1,500
|Dewars 15yr
|R1,650
|Aultmore 12yr
|R2,550
|Craigellachie 13yr
|R3,300
Vodka
The Grand Pavilion drinks menu offers the following vodka options:
|Menu item
|Price
|Skyy Core
|R750
|Skyy Infusions
|R750
|Skyy 90
|R1,300
|Grey Goose
|R1,650
Cognac
Cognac lovers have these three options to choose from:
|Menu item
|Price
|Bisquit Dubouche VS
|R1,400
|D’Usse VSOP
|R2,250
|D’Usse XO
|R8,050
Champagne
Enjoy fresh, light citrus flavours with a fine biscotti. The champagne brands give a petillante crunch on the plate.
|Menu items
|Price
|Menu items
|Price
|Ace Armande de Brignac Gold
|R10,800
|Moët & Chandon Nectar Rosé
|R2,500
|Dom Pérignon Vintage
|R6,500
|MUMM, Demi Sec
|R2,000
|Dom Pérignon Rosé Luminous
|R13,000
|MUMM, Brut
|R2,300
|Louis Roederer Cristal
|R11,500
|MUMM, Brut Rosé
|R2,100
|Moët & Chandon NV
|R1,850
|Veuve Cliquot Rich
|R2,500
|Moët & Chandon Rosé
|R2,200
|Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label
|R2,000
|Moët & Chandon Nectar
|R2,100
|Veuve Cliquot Rosé
|R2,300
Bubbles
The Grand Pavilion drinks menu offers the following bubble brands served in bottles or glasses.
|Menu item
|Price
|Graham Beck Brut
|(R125) R510
|Graham Beck Brut Rosé
|(R125) R510
|Hazendal MCC 23.5 Blanc de Blanc
|R595
|L’Ormarins Private Cuvée
|R1200
|Pongracz Brut
|(R110) R455
|Pongracz Brut Nectar
|R460
|Pongracz Brut Rosé
|(R110) R455
|Simonsig Kaapse Vonkel
|(R125) R520
|Steenberg 1682 Chardonnay Cap Classique NV
|R590
|Simonsig Kaapse Vonkel Rosé
|(R125) R520
|Steenberg 1682 Pinot Noir Cap Classique NV
|R590
Prosecco
The menu offers these two prosecco brands:
|Menu item
|Price
|Martini Prosecco
|(R140) R570
|Martini Rose
|R570
Sauvignon blanc
White wine lovers have the following options to choose from in the Grand Pavilion drinks menu. Some brands are served as a glass, others as a whole bottle:
|Menu item
|Price
|Bruce Jack
|R320
|Constantia Royale
|(R130) R405
|D'Aria Songbird
|R440
|Durbanville Hills
|(R80) R245
|Ghost Corner
|R740
|House Sauvignon Blanc
|(R70) R240
|IDUN Cabriole
|R450
|Iona Sauvignon Blanc
|R420
|Lomond Estate
|R295
|Mischa Estate
|R365
|Spier Seaward
|(R110) R345
|Springfield Life From Stone
|R370
|Steenberg The Black Swan
|(R225) R720
Chenin blanc
Order any of these brands from the Grand Pavilion drinks menu. Some are served as a glass, while others are only as a bottle.
|Menu item
|Price
|Menu item
|Price
|House Chenin Blanc
|(R60) R200
|Fleur du Cap
|(R90) R295
|Babylonstoren
|(R100) R320
|Ken Forrester The FMC
|R1,550
|Carinus Chenin 2021
|R505
|Opstal
|R335
|Cavalli Chenin Filly
|R450
|Remhoogte First Light
|R260
|Ernst Gouws & Co
|(R95) R295
|Spier 21 Gables
|R690
Chardonnay
The Grand Pavilion menu offers the following Chardonnay brands:
|Menu item
|Price
|Menu item
|Price
|Diemersdal Unwoode
|R290
|Journey’s End Haystack
|R295
|Durbanville Hills Collector
|(R80) R245
|La Petite Ferme
|R430
|Christina van Loveren
|R435
|Matthew van Heerden
|R880
|Creation
|R520
|Spier Seaward
|(R85) R330
|Crystallum The Agnes
|R750
|Thelema
|(R155) R485
|Glen Carlou
|R420
|Quoin Rock
|R850
Chardonnay/ Pinot Noir
The Grand Pavilion menu offers these two brands under this category:
|Menu item
|Price
|Haute Cabrière
|R295
|Spier Signature
|(R75) R240
White blends and other cultivars
Order these brands on the Grand Pavilion drinks menu to explore your wine pallets.
|Menu item
|Price
|Altydgedacht Gewürztraminer
|(R120) R370
|De Morgenzon Maestro White
|R570
|Idiom Viogniere
|R520
|La Petite Ferme Viognier
|R370
|Leeuwenkuil Reserve White
|R370
|Nitida Coronata Integration
|R760
|Sophie Germanier (V)*
|(R75) R250
|Spier Creative Block 2
|(R115) R360
|Tera Del Capo Pinot Grigio
|R240
Rose
Rose lovers have the following options in the Grand Pavilion drinks menu:
|Menu item
|Price
|House Rosé
|(R75) R250
|Bacco Prelude
|R490
|Château d’Esclans Whispering Angel
|R920
|De Grendel
|R260
|Hermanuspietersfontein Bloos
|R280
|Nederburg Grenache
|(R85) R270
|Super Single Vineyards Saamloop
|R320
Pinot noir
Red wine lovers have these options in the Grand Pavilion drinks menu:
|Menu item
|Price
|House Pinot Noir
|R320
|Ernst Gouws & Co
|R550
|Creation
|R940
|Crystallum Peter Max
|R710
|De Grendel Heritage Range Op Die Berg
|R465
|Hamilton Russel
|R1,450
|Lourensford Dome
|R370
|Muratie Paul Cannitz
|(R225) R995
|Paul Cluver
|(R120) R380
Pinotage
Pinotage is South Africa's signature red wine grape, and these are the brands the Grand Pavilion drinks menu offers under this category:
|Menu item
|Price
|House Pinotage
|(R85) R310
|Diemersdal
|(R115) R365
|Diemersfontein
|R410
|Lanzerac
|R530
|Lyngrove Platinum
|R710
|Spier 21 Gables
|R830
|Vriesenhof
|(R100) R310
|Wildekrans
|R435
|Zonnebloem
|R310
Shiraz
Shiraz is one of the most popular red wines, and these are the options offered by the Grand Pavilion.
|Menu item
|Price
|Menu item
|Price
|Cavalli
|(R100) R320
|La Petite Ferme
|R530
|De Grendel Range
|R540
|Lomond Estate Range Syrah
|(R115) R360
|Durbanville Hills
|R245
|Quoin Rock
|R1,050
|Ernst Gouws & Co
|R365
|Ridgeback
|(R175) R550
|Haskell Pillars
|R850
|Saronsberg Provenance
|(R95) R330
|Idun Eternelle
|R525
|Van Loveren Christina
|R650
Merlot
Merlot lovers have the following options on the menu:
|Menu item
|Price
|Menu item
|Price
|De Grendel Range
|R455
|Mischa La Familie
|R370
|Durbanville Hills Collectors
|(R130) R410
|Remhoogte Aspect
|R485
|Haskell Dombeya
|R360
|Spier Signature
|(R80) R260
|Hermanuspietersfontein Posmeester
|R305
|Steenberg
|(R195) R610
|Idun
|R385
|Vergelegen Reserve
|R660
Cabernet Sauvignon
Classic red wine lovers have the following choices from the Grand Pavilion drinks menu:
|Menu item
|Price
|Menu item
|Price
|Ernie Els Big Easy
|(R110) R340
|Plaisir de Merle
|R740
|Glen Carlou Gravel Quarry
|R1,050
|Rust en Vrede Estate
|R1,050
|Journey’s End V4
|R570
|Springfield Whole berry
|R495
|Kanonkop
|R1,250
|Warwick First Lady
|(R90) R310
|Nederburg Winemaster
|R285
|Zevenwacht
|R410
Bordeaux left bank blend styles
These are the brands offered under this category:
|Menu item
|Price
|House Blend
|(R80) R300
|IDUN Choregraphie Bordeaux Blend
|R625
|Meerlust Rubicon
|R1,050
|Simonsig Tiara
|R685
|Spier Creative Block Red Blend
|R565
Bordeaux right bank blend styles
The Grand Pavilion offers these three brands under this category:
|Menu item
|Price
|De Toren Fusion V
|R1,600
|Nederburg Double Barrel Reserve
|R330
|Rupert & Rothchild Classique
|R505
Rhone style blends
Explore these French red wines offered in the Grand Pavilion drinks menu:
|Menu item
|Price
|Holden Manz Vernissage
|(R110) R350
|La Motte Pierneef Syrah Viognier
|R730
|Nederburg HH The Motorcycle Marvel
|(R185) R585
|Zonnebloem SMV
|R330
Cape blends
Enjoy these brands in this category:
|Menu item
|Price
|Idiom
|R950
|Kanonkop Kadette
|(R105) R335
|Sophie Germanier Cab Sav Merlot Shiraz (V)*
|R290
|Wildekrans Cape Blend Barrel select
|R1,000
Other red cultivars
Enjoy these brands under this category:
|Menu item
|Price
|Altydgedacht Barbera
|R535
|Steenberg Nebbiolo
|R785
|Waterford Estate, the Jem
|R4,500
Dessert
The Grand Pavilion drinks menu offers the following dessert wines:
|Menu item
|Price
|Klein Constantia Vin de Constance
|(R250) R2,200
|Nederburg WM Noble Late Harvest
|(R45) R345
Grand Pavilion dress code
There is no set dress code for the Grand Pavilion restaurant. Depending on the dining experience you are going for, you can dress up or down.
How do I email Grand Pavilion?
Make your reservations and Grand Pavilion bookings through any of these contact platforms:
- Physical address: 277 Beach Road | Sea Point | Cape Town
- Website
- Email: info@grandpavilion.co.za
- Telephone number: 021 206 6360
- WhatsApp: +27 82 220 5240
The Grand Pavilion menu and prices provide glimpses of the luxurious yet laid-back establishment nestled in the heart of Seapoint in Cape Town. Immerse yourself in the exquisite dining experience with various food and drink options.
