How long does money stay in eWallet FNB (2023)? Here are the details!

One of the easiest ways South Africans send money is through the First National Bank (FNB) of South Africa. It has an eWallet service that enables the transfer of funds to anyone having a legitimate South African mobile phone number. Once you receive money through this method, you can access it differently but under a specific timeline. So, how long does money stay in eWallet FNB? Or, instead, how long does eWallet last? Below is the timeline.

There is a timeline of how long your money stays in the eWallet FNB. Photo: @FNBSA (Modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The FNB eWallet service is well-liked. It provides a quick, simple, and economical way to send money, making it ideal for sending it immediately. However, how long does money stay in eWallet FNB? And what happens if eWallet is not withdrawn? Here are the answers and an overview of the service.

How does eWallet work on FNB?

Through this service, an FNB customer can create and fund an electronic store of value accessible to a designated beneficiary with a legitimate South African cellphone number through FNB ATMs, the FNB App, FNB Cellphone Banking, or Online Banking.

How do I activate FNB eWallet?

One must register on the bank's cellphone banking platform to use the service via mobile banking. Call *120*321# or go to the nearby FNB location.

Dial *120*321# on your phone to send money using mobile banking on this platform. Select 'send money' from the pop-up menu before choosing 'eWallet.

How to link eWallet to FNB account

The steps to take include:

Select the menu in the top left corner of the FNB App after opening it. Pick 'eWallet' from the options. To sign in, enter your Online Banking password. To link the eWallet screen, click 'Continue.' Enter the OTP issued to you and your telephone number to confirm it. After it has been validated, you can transfer money to your bank account.

How long does money stay in FNB eWallet?

The same can be phrased as "How long does FNB cash send take to expire?" No matter the formatting, you have 14 days to request a withdrawal after FNB receives your transfer and notifies you through SMS that money is available in your account.

Within 14 days of receiving the FNB notification, the receiver must follow the procedures to withdraw the funds. So does eWallet expire? Yes, it does.

What happens if the money is not collected from eWallet?

If the recipient fails to withdraw the cash in the given period, the bank will terminate the instruction and refund the funds to the sender's account if you do not activate it and 14 days pass.

The amount of money returned to your account may fluctuate from the original amount transferred if there are any market fluctuations in the currency's value during these 14 days.

How do I retrieve my money from eWallet?

Below are the steps you should take to withdraw funds:

Log in to your eWallet. Click My Account and then Bank Accounts. Click "Add New Account" Follow the prompts and provide your bank account information. You will get two modest deposits you must check to ensure your bank account is legitimate.

How long does eWallet take to expire?

The funds and the PIN expire on different dates. The funds expire after 14 days since the money was deposited into your account. But, how long does eWallet pin last? It expires after 16 hours.

What do I do if my eWallet PIN has expired?

No need to worry if your eWallet pin has expired; simply call *120*277# to obtain a new pin. You will instantly receive a one-time PIN (OTP) and reference number on your mobile. The OTP is valid for 16 hours.

How long does money stay in eWallet FNB? It lasts 14 days since receiving the FNB notification about receiving the funds. The money is automatically sent back to the sender if the receiver does not withdraw the funds within this timeline.

Source: Briefly News