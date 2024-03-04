RocoMamas menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Founded in July 2013, RocoMamas is one of the fastest-growing and trendiest restaurants in South Africa. It has penetrated the fast food market and garnered a loyal following, especially burger enthusiasts. From funky decor to a unique rock 'n roll vibe, the RocoMamas menu is the icing on the cake for a cheesy treat, and these details about the prices in South Africa in 2024 will come in handy when making your order.
Are you looking for a personalised dining experience that caters to your cravings? RocoMamas menu 2024 offers a wide array of options for diverse tastebuds and ages. Go through this article as it debunks it.
How much does a meal cost at RocoMamas?
RocoMamas South Africa's menu comprises starters, main meals, desserts and drinks. These updated details about RocoMamas menu and prices in 2024 also include combos and unique options to try out, how to order and where the branches are situated.
Does RocoMamas have chicken burgers?
The brand has the chicken club burger as one of the burger variants in the RocoMamas menu. These are the other burger options you can choose from and their prices:
|Burger variant
|Price
|Old skool burger
|R65
|Classic cheeseburger
|R85
|Rockstar burger
|R95
|Cheese + Bacon burger
|R99
|Mushroom swizz burger
|R99
|Bacon cheez guac
|R99
|Slacker burger
|R99
|Chilli cheez bomb burger
|R99
|Double cheese
|R99
|Chicken club burger
|R75
|Slawdaddy burger
|R85
|Feta cheese bomb
|R99
|Schnitz & shroom
|R99
Combos
Combo dishes comprise wings and pork ribs. These are the options available and the RocoMamas South Africa prices in 2024.
|Combo dish
|Price
|4 Wings and 250 grams of pork ribs
|R145
|8 wings and 500 grams of pork ribs
|R275
|12 wings and 500 grams of pork ribs
|R295
Pork ribs
The franchise also serves pork ribs. If you are specific about having pork ribs, these are the prices for the different quantities.
|Pork ribs dish
|Price
|1/4 kg pork ribs
|R279
|1/2 kg pork ribs
|R189
|3/4 kg pork ribs
|R279
Chicken wings
The franchise stands out for its tasty chicken wings. These are the RocoMamas prices for chicken wings, depending on their quantities.
|Number of chicken wings
|Price
|4 wings
|R49
|8 wings
|R96
|12 wings
|R142
Bombs
Bombs are among the newest additions to the RocoMamas menu. They come in diverse flavours and are priced as tabulated below.
|Bomb flavour
|Price
|Chilli bombs (3)
|R36
|Feta bombs (3)
|R36
|Jalapeno bombs (3)
|R36
|Mixed bombs (3)
|R36
|Chilli bombs (6)
|R69
|Feta bombs (6)
|R69
|Jalapeno bombs (6)
|R69
|Mixed bombs (6)
|R69
|Chilli bombs (9)
|R99
|Feta bombs (9)
|R99
|Jalapeno bombs (9)
|R99
|Mixed bombs (9)
|R99
Salads and sides
RocoMamas salads are the way to go if you are specific about eating healthy. These are the variants available and their prices.
|Salad
|Price
|Village Greek salad
|R36
|Spicy slaw (with bacon)
|R49
|Spicy slaw
|R39
|Chicken Caesar salad (with bacon)
|R115
|Southern fried chicken strips
|R69
|Hot southern fried chicken strips
|R79
|Rocopops
|R49
|Hot rocopops
|R49
|Village Greek salad (with feta)
|R45
Fries
RocoMamas is known for its diverse ways of preparing fries. These are the variants available and their prices.
|Fries
|Price
|Regular shoestring
|R30
|Large shoestring
|R45
|Fries to share
|R60
|Thick cut fries
|R36
|Regular sweet potato fries
|R35
|Large sweet potato fries
|R50
Turbo-charged cheese fries
Do you love cheesy fries? If so, turbo-charged cheese fries come in two portions and flavours as priced below:
|Cheesy fries
|Price
|Regular cheesy fries
|R45
|Large cheesy fries
|R59
|Regular chilli cheese fries
|R45
|Large chilli cheese fries
|R59
Kid rock
RocoMamas' kid rock section is dedicated to kids under 12 years old. The options and portions are friendly to kids, although anyone can order from the section. Tabulated below is a snippet of the RocoMamas kid rock section.
|Kid rock
|Price
|Kid rock roadster burger (with fries)
|R59
|Kid rock roadster cheeseburger (with fries)
|R65
|Kid rock ribs and fries
|R89
|Kid rock chicken strips and fries
|R49
Full waffles
The RocoMamas menu has a dessert section with sweet treats to satisfy your cravings. The RocoMamas waffles come in these flavours, and these are their prices:
|Waffle flavour
|Price
|Large Nutella waffle
|R86
|Large cookies and scream waffle
|R75
|Large maple and vanilla waffle
|R65
Half waffles
If you are not a sweet tooth, there is an option for you to enjoy a smaller portion of the waffles. These are the options from the half waffles sections:
|Waffles flavour
|Price
|Regular Nutella waffle
|R56
|Regular cookies and scream waffle
|R50
|Regular maple and vanilla waffle
|R45
G-shakes
Besides the main meals, the Rocomamas drinks menu provides the following variants, depending on your preferred flavours and quantities. For instance, the franchise offers milkshakes called g-shakes, which is the milkshake RocoMamas menu in 2024.
|G-shake flavour
|Price
|Oreo g-shake
|R47
|Butter toffee g-shake
|R47
|Espresso g-shake
|R47
|Bubblegum g-shake
|R47
|Strawberry g-shake
|R47
|Blueberry g-shake
|R47
|Belgian chocolate g-shake
|R47
|Peanut butter g-shake
|R47
|Cookie dough g-shake
|R47
|Salted caramel g-shake
|R47
Bos ice tea
The franchise is also known for Bos ice tea. The RocoMamas Bos ice tea comes in three flavours whose prices are tabulated below:
|Bos ice tea
|Price
|Bos ice tea lemon
|R33
|Bos ice tea apple
|R33
|Bos ice tea peach
|R33
Sodas
The franchise also stocks sodas. These are the flavours available and their prices:
|Soda flavour
|Price
|Coca Cola (300 ml)
|R30
|Coca Cola Zero (300 ml)
|R29
|Crome Soda (300 ml)
|R30
|Fanta Orange (300 ml)
|R30
|Sprite (300 ml)
|R30
|Sprite Zero (300 ml)
|R29
Juice
RocoMamas also stocks freshly squeezed juice. These are the three flavours of juice whose prices are tabulated below:
|Juice flavour
|Price
|Apple juice
|R30
|Orange juice
|R30
|Cranberry juice
|R30
Energy drinks
Energy drinks are another option on the menu. Grab any flavour of these energy drinks at your nearest RocoMamas branch in South Africa:
|Energy drink flavours
|Price
|Red bull
|R38
|Red bull sugar free
|R38
|Red bull watermelon
|R38
|Red bull apricot and strawberry
|R38
Water
RocoMamas also stocks water. Get it in these two variants if you are keen on healthier options.
|Water
|Price
|Still water (500 ml)
|R24
|Sparkling water (500 ml)
|R24
Tisers
Try out the RocoMamas tisers. These are the two flavours stocked in 2024:
|Tisers
|Price
|Appletiser
|R40
|Red grapetiser
|R40
RocoMamas specials today prices
Apart from the fast food dishes RocoMamas is known for, the franchise has unique combos with cheesy names. Outlined below are what they consist of and their prices.
|Special combo
|Price
|Explo'zle (RocoMayo, SFC Breast, Bacon, Jalapeño Bomb, Maple Flavoured Syrup, Chilli Mayo, Chilli Fire)
|R79
|Bombliss (RocoMayo, Beef Smash, Cheddar, RocoSalsa, Corn Kernels, Nachos Bomb, Smoked Mayo.)
|R193
|Grenade (RocoMayo, Beef Smash, Emmental Cheese, Caramelised Onion, Feta Bomb
|R99
What is the three-course meal special at RocoMamas?
In 2023, RocoMamas had a 3-course meal special, perfect for dates. It comprised a starter, the main meal and a dessert.
How many RocoMamas are there in South Africa?
As of February 2024, there are 107 RocoMamas branches in the world. Eighty-five outlets are in South Africa, distributed across South Africa's nine provinces. Find the nearest restaurant depending on your location:
How to order from RocoMamas
You can walk into your closest RocoMamas branch. Alternatively, you can order on the RocoMamas app or call for delivery. Ordering online earns you loyalty points redeemable when placing orders on the app.
RocoMamas contact details
For inquiries, contact the franchise through these contact platforms:
- Telephone: 0860 888 772
- X(Twitter)
- TikTok
Is RocoMamas owned by Spur?
In 2015, Spur Corporation bought 51% shares in RocoMamas Franchise Co. The majority stake in the franchise was valued at R27 million.
If you have been longing to try the franchise, these RocoMamas menu prices offer a better idea of what to expect. Its inclusivity caters to diverse crowds with different taste buds and cravings.
