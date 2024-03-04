RocoMamas menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Founded in July 2013, RocoMamas is one of the fastest-growing and trendiest restaurants in South Africa. It has penetrated the fast food market and garnered a loyal following, especially burger enthusiasts. From funky decor to a unique rock 'n roll vibe, the RocoMamas menu is the icing on the cake for a cheesy treat, and these details about the prices in South Africa in 2024 will come in handy when making your order.

Snippets of some of RocoMamas menu items.

Are you looking for a personalised dining experience that caters to your cravings? RocoMamas menu 2024 offers a wide array of options for diverse tastebuds and ages. Go through this article as it debunks it.

How much does a meal cost at RocoMamas?

RocoMamas South Africa's menu comprises starters, main meals, desserts and drinks. These updated details about RocoMamas menu and prices in 2024 also include combos and unique options to try out, how to order and where the branches are situated.

Does RocoMamas have chicken burgers?

RocoMamas burgers and fries.

The brand has the chicken club burger as one of the burger variants in the RocoMamas menu. These are the other burger options you can choose from and their prices:

Burger variant Price Old skool burger R65 Classic cheeseburger R85 Rockstar burger R95 Cheese + Bacon burger R99 Mushroom swizz burger R99 Bacon cheez guac R99 Slacker burger R99 Chilli cheez bomb burger R99 Double cheese R99 Chicken club burger R75 Slawdaddy burger R85 Feta cheese bomb R99 Schnitz & shroom R99

Combos

RocoMamas combo dishes.

Combo dishes comprise wings and pork ribs. These are the options available and the RocoMamas South Africa prices in 2024.

Combo dish Price 4 Wings and 250 grams of pork ribs R145 8 wings and 500 grams of pork ribs R275 12 wings and 500 grams of pork ribs R295

Pork ribs

The franchise also serves pork ribs. If you are specific about having pork ribs, these are the prices for the different quantities.

Pork ribs dish Price 1/4 kg pork ribs R279 1/2 kg pork ribs R189 3/4 kg pork ribs R279

Chicken wings

A portion of RocoMamas chicken wings.

The franchise stands out for its tasty chicken wings. These are the RocoMamas prices for chicken wings, depending on their quantities.

Number of chicken wings Price 4 wings R49 8 wings R96 12 wings R142

Bombs

RocoMamas bombs.

Bombs are among the newest additions to the RocoMamas menu. They come in diverse flavours and are priced as tabulated below.

Bomb flavour Price Chilli bombs (3) R36 Feta bombs (3) R36 Jalapeno bombs (3) R36 Mixed bombs (3) R36 Chilli bombs (6) R69 Feta bombs (6) R69 Jalapeno bombs (6) R69 Mixed bombs (6) R69 Chilli bombs (9) R99 Feta bombs (9) R99 Jalapeno bombs (9) R99 Mixed bombs (9) R99

Salads and sides

Two RocoMamas salad bowls.

RocoMamas salads are the way to go if you are specific about eating healthy. These are the variants available and their prices.

Salad Price Village Greek salad R36 Spicy slaw (with bacon) R49 Spicy slaw R39 Chicken Caesar salad (with bacon) R115 Southern fried chicken strips R69 Hot southern fried chicken strips R79 Rocopops R49 Hot rocopops R49 Village Greek salad (with feta) R45

Fries

RocoMamas is known for its diverse ways of preparing fries. These are the variants available and their prices.

Fries Price Regular shoestring R30 Large shoestring R45 Fries to share R60 Thick cut fries R36 Regular sweet potato fries R35 Large sweet potato fries R50

Turbo-charged cheese fries

Do you love cheesy fries? If so, turbo-charged cheese fries come in two portions and flavours as priced below:

Cheesy fries Price Regular cheesy fries R45 Large cheesy fries R59 Regular chilli cheese fries R45 Large chilli cheese fries R59

Kid rock

RocoMamas' kid rock section is dedicated to kids under 12 years old. The options and portions are friendly to kids, although anyone can order from the section. Tabulated below is a snippet of the RocoMamas kid rock section.

Kid rock Price Kid rock roadster burger (with fries) R59 Kid rock roadster cheeseburger (with fries) R65 Kid rock ribs and fries R89 Kid rock chicken strips and fries R49

Full waffles

RocoMamas dessert options.

The RocoMamas menu has a dessert section with sweet treats to satisfy your cravings. The RocoMamas waffles come in these flavours, and these are their prices:

Waffle flavour Price Large Nutella waffle R86 Large cookies and scream waffle R75 Large maple and vanilla waffle R65

Half waffles

If you are not a sweet tooth, there is an option for you to enjoy a smaller portion of the waffles. These are the options from the half waffles sections:

Waffles flavour Price Regular Nutella waffle R56 Regular cookies and scream waffle R50 Regular maple and vanilla waffle R45

G-shakes

RocoMamas milkshake options.

Besides the main meals, the Rocomamas drinks menu provides the following variants, depending on your preferred flavours and quantities. For instance, the franchise offers milkshakes called g-shakes, which is the milkshake RocoMamas menu in 2024.

G-shake flavour Price Oreo g-shake R47 Butter toffee g-shake R47 Espresso g-shake R47 Bubblegum g-shake R47 Strawberry g-shake R47 Blueberry g-shake R47 Belgian chocolate g-shake R47 Peanut butter g-shake R47 Cookie dough g-shake R47 Salted caramel g-shake R47

Bos ice tea

The franchise is also known for Bos ice tea. The RocoMamas Bos ice tea comes in three flavours whose prices are tabulated below:

Bos ice tea Price Bos ice tea lemon R33 Bos ice tea apple R33 Bos ice tea peach R33

Sodas

The franchise also stocks sodas. These are the flavours available and their prices:

Soda flavour Price Coca Cola (300 ml) R30 Coca Cola Zero (300 ml) R29 Crome Soda (300 ml) R30 Fanta Orange (300 ml) R30 Sprite (300 ml) R30 Sprite Zero (300 ml) R29

Juice

RocoMamas also stocks freshly squeezed juice. These are the three flavours of juice whose prices are tabulated below:

Juice flavour Price Apple juice R30 Orange juice R30 Cranberry juice R30

Energy drinks

Energy drinks are another option on the menu. Grab any flavour of these energy drinks at your nearest RocoMamas branch in South Africa:

Energy drink flavours Price Red bull R38 Red bull sugar free R38 Red bull watermelon R38 Red bull apricot and strawberry R38

Water

RocoMamas also stocks water. Get it in these two variants if you are keen on healthier options.

Water Price Still water (500 ml) R24 Sparkling water (500 ml) R24

Tisers

Try out the RocoMamas tisers. These are the two flavours stocked in 2024:

Tisers Price Appletiser R40 Red grapetiser R40

RocoMamas specials today prices

Apart from the fast food dishes RocoMamas is known for, the franchise has unique combos with cheesy names. Outlined below are what they consist of and their prices.

Special combo Price Explo'zle (RocoMayo, SFC Breast, Bacon, Jalapeño Bomb, Maple Flavoured Syrup, Chilli Mayo, Chilli Fire) R79 Bombliss (RocoMayo, Beef Smash, Cheddar, RocoSalsa, Corn Kernels, Nachos Bomb, Smoked Mayo.) R193 Grenade (RocoMayo, Beef Smash, Emmental Cheese, Caramelised Onion, Feta Bomb R99

What is the three-course meal special at RocoMamas?

RocoMamas triple treat.

In 2023, RocoMamas had a 3-course meal special, perfect for dates. It comprised a starter, the main meal and a dessert.

How many RocoMamas are there in South Africa?

As of February 2024, there are 107 RocoMamas branches in the world. Eighty-five outlets are in South Africa, distributed across South Africa's nine provinces. Find the nearest restaurant depending on your location:

How to order from RocoMamas

You can walk into your closest RocoMamas branch. Alternatively, you can order on the RocoMamas app or call for delivery. Ordering online earns you loyalty points redeemable when placing orders on the app.

For inquiries, contact the franchise through these contact platforms:

Telephone: 0860 888 772

0860 888 772 Facebook

Instagram

X(Twitter)

TikTok

Is RocoMamas owned by Spur?

In 2015, Spur Corporation bought 51% shares in RocoMamas Franchise Co. The majority stake in the franchise was valued at R27 million.

If you have been longing to try the franchise, these RocoMamas menu prices offer a better idea of what to expect. Its inclusivity caters to diverse crowds with different taste buds and cravings.

