Legendary boxer, Dingaan Thobela, will reportedly be laid to rest on Thursday following his tragic passing

The Rose of Soweto was found deceased in his home, and news of his passing sent shockwaves across the country

Tributes continue to pour out for the late boxer as Mzansi celebrates his legacy ahead of his funeral and memorial services

Dingaan Thobela will be laid to rest on Thursday following his memorial service. Images: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, John Gichigi /Allsport

Source: Getty Images

Dingaan Thobela is expected to be laid to rest this week after his untimely passing on 29 April 2024. The legendary boxer will be remembered in a memorial service ahead of his funeral that's expected to host figures in the sports fraternity and several celebrities.

Dingaan Thobela's funeral details revealed

Just over a week since the untimely passing of legendary South African boxer, Dingaan Thobela, the details of his memorial and funeral services have been revealed.

Affectionately known as The Rose of Soweto, Thobela was a world-class boxing champion who competed between 1990 and 2006.

Sadly, on 29 April 2024, Thobela was found deceased in his apartment at the age of 57. According to ZiMoja, the former boxer's family believes he suffered a heart attack.

The publication reported that Thobela will be remembered on Tuesday, 7 May 2024 with a memorial service at the Arena Holdings offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, between 12 and 3 PM.

Several celebs, including Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, are expected to make an appearance to pay their respects.

Moreover, the Rose will be buried at the Heroes Acre at Westpark Cemetery in Randburg on Thursday, 9 May 2024.

Mzansi pays respects to Dingaan Thobela

Netizens were shattered by Dingaan Thobela's passing and sent heartfelt tributes:

Llekamania_ said:

"RIP to the Rose of Soweto."

General_Sport7 reminisced:

"May his strong soul rest in internal peace. Spent a couple of nights and mornings watching his fights live on TV."

sheilamanyorio wrote:

"My deepest condolences."

Fanito20107401 posted:

"Rest in peace, legend."

ARaidani24381 showed love to Dingaan:

"During his time, we all became boxing fans."

Source: Briefly News