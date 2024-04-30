The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, recently paid tribute to the late boxing legend Dingaan Thobela

The Minister shared a tweet on his official Twitter (X) page, sending his condolences to the Dingaan's family and friends

Many netizens and social media users also paid tribute to Mzansi's boxing legend online

Boxing legend Dingaan Thobela passed away at the age of 57. Image: @SuperSportTV/@KasiEconomy

Source: Twitter

The Boxing and sports industry has lost one of its own recently, the legendary Dingaan Thobela, at the age of 57.

Minister Zizi Kodwa pays tribute to the late Dingaan Thobela

South Africa is mourning the death of its legendary boxing champion, Dingaan "Rose of Soweto" Thobela. Thobela died on Monday, 29 April 2024. The star was found dead at his apartment in Mayfair, Johannesburg.

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa paid tribute to the fallen angel and posted a heartfelt message of condolences to his family and friends on his official Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Dingaan ‘The Rose of Soweto’ Thobela was a champion fighter who captured the hearts and soul of the nation. I am deeply saddened by his passing. My thoughts are with the Thobela family and the South African boxing fraternity. #RIPDingaanThobela."

See the post below:

Netizens pay tribute to Dingaan Thobela

Many netizens poured tribute to the late Dingaan "The Rose Of Soweto" Thobela after news of his passing was announced on social media. See some of the comments below:

@NtombiMaduna3 wrote:

"I just found out that bhut Bongani Dingaan Thobela has passed on,and I was trying to confirm with family that it's not true and I just got confirmation."

@JK_ZA said:

"He was a legend!"

@GameTime_SA_ responded:

"The giant has fallen #RIPLegend."

@Nosferatu17 replied:

"This man helped bury my dad and kept him at his premises for free. MHSRIP #RoseOfSoweto."

@General_Sport7 mentioned:

"May his strong soul rest in internal peace. Spent couple of nights and mornings watching his fights live on TV."

@Llekamania_ said:

"RIP to the Rose of Soweto."

Briefly News