Joyous Celebration has announced that one of its members, Eric Pheli Moyo, has passed on

The singer is said to have died from a brief illness, while another report claimed the performer succumbed to a brain bleed after falling

Mzansi sent heartfelt condolences to Moyo's loved ones, while some were left to question his cause of death

Tributes poured in for Joyous Celebration's Eric Pheli Moyo after he sadly lost his life. Images: officialericmoyo

Eric Pheli Moyo, a member of Joyous Celebration, has sadly passed away. The charismatic singer is reported to have succumbed to internal bleeding and collapsed, while the gospel choir revealed that he died from a short illness. Tributes poured in for Moyo from his fans throughout social media.

Joyous Celebration member passes away

It's a sad day in the gospel fraternity after it was announced that Joyous Celebration's lively singer, Eric Pheli Moyo, has tragically lost his life.

The Zimbabwean singer, loved for his impeccable dress sense and fantastic voice, died on Wednesday, 20 December 2023. According to a Twitter (X) statement from his choir, Moyo died from a brief illness:

"Eric Pheli Moyo, a Zimbabwean-born member of the Joyous Celebration, passed away after a brief illness. His untimely passing will leave a deep void in the Joyous family.

His legacy will live on through his music, which touched the hearts of many and made a significant contribution to the gospel music genre."

In a separate post by SundayNewsZimba, the user revealed that Moyo allegedly bled from his brain after collapsing on stage during a JC performance:

Mzansi pays tribute to Eric Pheli Moyo

Netizens are shattered after hearing about Eric Moyo's death and honoured him with heartfelt messages.

Previously, Mzansi remembered late JC member, Siyasanga Kobese as well as YoTV presenter, Akhumzi Jizele years after they tragically died in a car accident in 2018.

_peterfute said:

"This year has totally refused to end in peace! #RIPEric"

mkhulisi_b reflected:

"I will always remember his performance of 'No More Night.' One of the best to ever come out of Zim."

Fortune_xoly was shattered:

"Yoh, what a horrible festive season."

Meanwhile, Moyo's death raised suspicions among netizens about what may have led to his demise:

NhlanhlaMashi16 said:

"Vaccinated, I presume."

SokhelaMdladla was convinced:

"Now I believe the Covid jab theory."

Ms_Masey wrote:

"These vaccines are really at work."

Zimbabwean fans mourn Zahara

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a clip where a group of Zahara's fans from Zimbabwe mourned the singer, saying she was an inspiration:

"She was so inspirational. The way she sang her songs had a lot of meaning."

Zahara sadly lost her life after suffering liver complications and spending weeks in the hospital.

