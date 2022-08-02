Andile Gaelesiwe recently took to social media to honour her friends, Joyous Celebration singer Siyasanga Kobese and kids TV presenter Akhumzi Jezile

Siyasanga Kobese and Akhumzi Jezile passed years ago in a tragic car accident, and the loss continues to weigh heavy on Andile Gaelesiwe and other entertainment peers' hearts

Netizens had words of comfort after Andile Gaelesiwe wrote a sweet message dedicated to Akhumzi Jezile and Siyasanga Kobese

South African TV presenter Andile Gaelesiwe took the time to remember her late friends, Akhumzi Jezile and Siyasanga Kobese.

Andile Gaelesiwe and Musa Mthombeni continue to remember their friends Akhumzi Jezile and Siyasanda Kobese years after their tragic passing in a car accident. Instagram/Andile1/drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Akhumzi Jezile and Siyasanga Kobese were well known in the South African music industry when they passed away after a car accident in 2018. Siyasanga Kobese was a joyous celebration singer, and Akhumzi Jezile was a beloved YoTv presenter.

Andile Gaelesiwe and Musa Mthombeni remember Akhumzi Jezile and Siyasanga Kobese's lives 4 years later

Andile is a beloved presenter best known for her show Khumbul'ekhaya. The presenter lost her friends in the South African entertainment industry to a car accident that took five lives, reports TimesLIVE.

Andile took to Instagram to remember her friends four years later. The post shows the three friends happy and smiling together, and she captioned the picture:

"Missing these two today."

Andile has maintained a relationship with Akhumzi's mother, who got a tattoo of her late son. Andile shared the tribute tattoo on Instagram.

Former YoTV presenter, Musa Mthombeni was Akhumzi's best friend. Musa shared a post in April keeping his memory alive as he wrote something Akhumzi used to say:

"Gone but never forgotten."

Andile Gaelesiwe's followers share condolences after latest Akhumzi Jezile and Siyasanda Gcobese tribute

Andile's followers soon flooded the comments on Andile's recent post with sweet comments about Akhumzi Jezile and Siyasanga Kobese.

@margeory_letswalo commented:

"Gone too soon ❤️"

@letshegomotlogeloa commented:

"Aw Andile

@slientuli commented:

"Askies sisi❤️"

@boitumelolougin commented:

"Sending you ❤️a big hug and some love ❤️"

@monibabalwa commented:

"Omani ❤️"

