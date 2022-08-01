South African actress Lerato Zah Moloi opened up in honour of her late legendary mother, Candy Moloi

Candy Moloi was a beloved South African actress who passed away in 2020, leaving a hole in many people's lives, including her daughter Lerato Moloi

Lerato Moloi shared some touching words and a sweet video in honour of her mother, Candy Moloi, which left many feeling emotional with her

Lerato Moloi showed her love for her late mother, Candy Moloi. Lerato Moloi shared the front memories that she holds dear after her mother's passing.

Candy Moloi passed away in 2020, and her daughter Lerato Moloi honoured her memory on the day she passed two years later. Image: Instgram/lerato_zaah

Lerato Moloi commemorated two years since her mother, Candy Moloi, died after battling cancer. Candy was a beloved South African actress who left a hole in the entertainment industry.

Lerato Moloi still reeling from losing Candy Moloi

According to ZAlebs, Lerato Moloi had an emotional day on the anniversary of her mother's passing. Lerato shared some cherished memories of her and her mother, whom she endearingly refers to as Mama candy. She said:

" The time is just after 18h00. My beautiful Mama Candy transitioned to the other side… it’s been two years but it still hurts like it happened a few minutes ago. I don’t think it’ll ever stop hurting but I’ve learnt to live with this numbing pain."

Lerato shared a video of her favourite memories with her mum edited to Joshua Kadison's beautiful in my eyes, a track that she says "was her favourite". Lerato says that her mother taught her the song word for word and that she would play the song every day. Lerato treasure the memories she has with her mother thanks to the song as she concluded:

"My love for you knows no bounds nor end, my Queen."

Supporters comfort Lerato Moloi after emotional tribute to Candy Moloi

Many netizens reacted to Lerato's tribute to her mother. Many had words of comfort and encouragement. Fellow actor Moshe Ndidki commented:

"Love and hugs to you sthandwa, mothers are just something else, she’s watching over you, and on days like these her hugs are a little tighter."

@fumaninshilubana commented:

"❤️Love and lots of love."

@luvsbu commented:

"Mama Candy, I will never forget her. My first interaction with her was so beautiful. Sending you love and hugs, beautiful lady. She is with you all the time ♥️"

@azinhcan_02 commented:

"Sending you big hugs❤️❤️ She's watching over you now".

@tshepisoo_t commented:

"❤️Sis."

@miss_boitilicious commented:

"The respect your mom gave us at my work when she came for her checkups, it was out of this world, one of a kind gone but not forgotten. Virtual hugs and kisses to you, Rato ❤️❤️❤️rest in power, Vho Makhadzi"

@mpho_tinte commented:

"Sending you warm hugs. You gained an angel ❤️"

