Controversial media personality Ntsiki Mazwai had her sister Thandiswa Mazwai as the latest guest on her show

The legendary singer Thandiswa Mazwai shared the news on her Instagram page

She told her followers to watch the show as they touched on different topics that even led to them shedding a few tears

Ntsiki and Thandiswa Mazwai recently had an interview on Ntsiki's popular podcast, the Unpopular Opinion with Ntsiki Mazwai.

Thandiswa Mazwai announced that she had an interview with her sister Ntsiki Mazwai's podcast, 'Unpopular Opinion With Ntsiki'. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and @thandiswamazwai.

Source: Instagram

The Bongo Maffin band member told her fans and followers not to miss the emotional and entertaining interview she had with her controversial baby sister Ntsiki Mazwai.

According to The Daily Sun, Thandiswa Mazwai, also known as King Tha, headed to her Instagram page to encourage peeps to tune in. She revealed that the interesting show was filled with laughter and some tears. She wrote:

"Beautiful day filming my sister's video podcast called Unpopular Opinion. She was interviewing me, so there we loads of laughs and some tears. See it on YouTube."

The Thongo Lam hitmaker also congratulated her sister on the successful show. Ntsiki jumped into the comments section of her big sister's post and told her she loved her. She wrote:

"Love you mtakaMa "

Mzansi flocked to King Tha's timeline to share that they loved that the two sisters supported each other.

@africanblackasa said:

"I need to get around here for some love❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@monosetsi wrote:

"This is guaranteed great content. Going over there."

@solomzii added:

"Now this I will go and watch ."

@hlumzizi commented:

"yhooo, I can't wait to watch it…and so so loving the podcast, been watching from the beginning…siyabonga ."

