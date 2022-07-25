The Queen actress Connie Ferguson shared a picture of her mother, Margaret Masilo, in memory of her passing

Connie Ferguson is a beloved South African actress, and many have supported her through hard times. Connie Ferguson's mother, Margaret Masilo, passed away nine years ago.

Connie Ferguson's mother Margaret Masilo passed away nine years ago, and the South African actress wrote a sweet message on her mom's death anniversary. Image: Instagram/@connieferguson

Connie Ferguson took the time to speak about her mother, Margaret Masilo, on the day that marks nine years since she died on 25 July. In 2022, Connie Ferguson took to her social media to express her love for her late mother, Margaret Masilo.

Connie Ferguson marks 9 years since mother Margaret Masilo's death

Connie Ferguson posted a beautiful picture of her mother on Instagram as she does annually on the day Margaret Masilo passed away, 25 July 2013. In the caption Connie wrote that she will always be thankful that her mother was there to teach and love her in life. She wrote:

"The Queen of my heart! always!❤️I can’t believe it’s nine years already! I’ll never stop being grateful for all the love and the lessons. Love you for eternity Moms."

Connie Ferguson's fans wish Margaret Masilo a good rest

Connie Ferguson's followers commented on the post with well wishes. Many wished for Connie Ferguson's mother to rest in peace.

@kenneth.pienaar commented:

"Nice and lovely."

@vickykente commented:

"May her soul rest in power. As beautiful as ever in this picture."

@zinhlembense commented:

"I miss my mom everyday and it's been 15 years but still ngisazama ukwamuleka."

@buhlezulu_

"Rest in perfect peace.❤️As beautiful as ever on this pic. "

