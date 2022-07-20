Popular public figure Vanessa Padi got herself a new ride, and she was happy to show off her new baby

The gorgeous Vanessa Padi let her followers in on an emotional day when she fetched her adorable Mini Cooper

Celebrities and followers who are familiar with Vanessa Padi's content congratulated her on such a big milestone

Lifestyle content and influencer Vanessa Padi celebrated her brand new Min Cooper purchase. Vanessa shared her gratitude and excitement about the new ride on her Instagram.

One influencer, Vanessa Padi got emotional when she saw her new car ready at the BMW dealership. Image/ Instagram/@vanessa.padi

Vanessa Padi, gave thanks to God as she shared the pictures of herself collecting her cream white Mini Cooper. Vanessa Padi look stunning in the pictures where she wore an outfit that matched the colour of her new car.

Influencer tears up while in BMW dealership

Getting the car was emotional for Vanessa, as her post on Instagram showed that she cried tears of joy over her milestone. Vanessa looked ecstatic standing next to her new ride as she was once again smiling for the rest of the snaps.

Vanessa is a popular influencer and youtube creator with a quarter of a million followers on Instagram, and naturally, her car purchase caught much attention. The young lady's followers and celebrities showered her with congratulations and compliments.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy commented:

" Congratulations baby- she’s just as gorgeous as you are."

Actress Candice Modiselle commented:

"Mama!!Congratulations! To God be the glory!✨"

Reality star Mpumi Mophatlane commented:

"Congratulations babe! ❤️"

@landzygama wrote:

"A long time coming! Congratulations chomi I’m so proud of you "

@yoliswa_mqoco commented:

"OMG suits you so much"

@troylibazi commented:

" This is awesome and congratulations "

