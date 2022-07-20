A gorgeous young lady has publicly shown her gratitude for the precious gift she's been blessed with, a gift she's been praying for tirelessly

The mother shared in one of her social media pages the journey she solemnly took as she always wanted to be a mom to a girl child

The lady's experience of answered prayers touched the online community as her comments section got flooded with warm massages

A beautiful mom is celebrating her baby's birthday in style, thankful for the precious gift she'd prayed for. Image: @mrsmelodymaggs

Source: Instagram

A young lady who feels blessed is super grateful for her baby girl. In showing gratitude, she arranged a posh birthday party for her one-year-old daughter.

Being Mom to this little angle means everything to this lady and she just can't hide how favoured she feels as she openly shared her journey to conceive her child. On her Instagram page, she wrote:

"I remember when I journaled and asked God that I would love to be pregnant with a baby girl in September 2020, and little did I know, what I was praying for was already granted (October 2020). I have always dreamt of being a girl mom and I’m living my dream. This little girl is my heart living outside my body."

The beautiful mom, @mrsmelodymags, shared their beautiful pictures on Instagram as she literally cannot believe that the baby is all hers.

This attracted warm comments from other ladies admiring their beauty and also wishing the little girl a happy one. Others were touched by her journey and dream of becoming a mom.

Modiseranko said:

"This is so heartfelt and beautiful. Happy birthday Zia girl...."

Andile Manguni Omuhle wrote:

Happy birthday to your baby girl, Boss Mum, your hair is everything under the sun."

Mankosijozana Added:

"Your hair, we sharing a birthday no babygirl... happy haps."

Mrs.Nothando commented:

"Happy birthday to your pretty princess."

Source: Briefly News