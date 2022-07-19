A video of a sweet young girl comparing herself to her mother has left many gushing over her innocence

Facebook user Sicelo Bongane Lesotho shared the video, claiming that it will be "the best thing you'll ever see on your timeline today”

People could not get enough of the clip and took to the comment section to comment on the pure joy the baby girl felt

The innocence of a child will humble you. Seeing the excitement on a baby girl’s face when she realised she looks just like her mom melted many hearts.

A sweet baby girl was amazed at how much she looks like her mother, and the video has left people gushing. Image: Facebook / Sicelo Bongane Lesotho

Source: Facebook

If you do not have kids and believe you have experienced true love… you have not. The love of a child is like no other and will give you a purpose you never knew you were searching for or needed.

Facebook user Sicelo Bongane Lesotho shared a video showing a little girl pointing out to her mother all the parts of their face that look exactly the same. Seeing the pure joy at this moment had the user feeling ALL the feels!

“This might be the best thing you'll ever see on your timeline today ❤️”

Hearts melt as they watch the little princess bond with her momma

Ugh, is there anything cuter than a child loving up on their fam?! Seeing the girl get so excited about being the same as her mother had people gushing in the comment section.

Take a look:

Jack Mojapelo said:

“That's the sweetest thing I have ever seen!”

Siyabonga Ntshekazi said:

“When your daughter is your mother...”

Mosiuwa Epic Deep Mositi said:

“These one's their age increases by a multiple of 2, she sounds like a teenager already.”

Strafford Herman said:

“Lol, please give this baby a hug from me, she so cute and funny!”

