It was an emotional moment for a young lady as doting parents treated her to a pleasant surprise on her 25th birthday

The lady went wild with excitement as she was presented with her first car, an Audi whip, in a cute video

Social media users showered encomiums on the celebrant's parents as they sent well wishes to her

A young lady became the latest car owner in town on her 25th birthday, thanks to her thoughtful parents.

This is as they surprised her with a brand new Audi car gift to mark her new age in style.

The lady got a car birthday gift. Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

The beautiful moment the lady was handed her new car was captured in a video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram.

In the clip, the celebrant on glasses stepped out of an apartment and burst into loud screams on seeing the decorated whip.

She wasted no time in getting into the car after being handed the key.

The clip was recorded by the celebrant's sibling as wordings on it read, "My parents surprised my sister with her first car for her 25th birthday."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@alfredo_reborn01 said:

"Naso e suppose be if we nor ft make mama and papa proud make them still make us proud if at all."

@benbills007 said:

"You as the bf,ain’t got nothing to worry about,this one no go dey bill you too much because her parents got her covered."

@tour_lanny said:

"Everybody parent na parent of the year,with or without gifting us a car...no pressure our parents."

@big_feez said:

"Our parents self get this kind heart ooo na sapa no let them showcase am we must charge the story."

@courage_seyi said:

"My own parent dey call me to send money for my birthday celebration anyways I love them like dt."

@enii___ola said:

"God provide for our parent , every parent would love to do this for their children if they have the privilege to."

Picture of lady taking delivery of new car at night in the middle of nowhere has people screaming “sketchy”

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that everyone loves a good snap with their new car wrapped in a big bow, but this one had peeps tripping. It was clearly dark, the woman did not seem happy, and it looked as if they were in the middle of nowhere... other than the big red bow, nothing was normal about this handover.

Getting a new car is a big deal, and people love to celebrate by sharing pictures of themselves and taking ownership of their new wheels on social media.

