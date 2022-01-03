TikTok sets trends, most being for songs accompanied by some dance moves. One of the songs that blew up in 2021 on this platform was Tay Money’s Bussin. As a result of its fame, most of its fans have grown curious about the artist behind its making. So who is Tay Money? Here is everything you should know about this hit-maker.

Tay Money is one of the rising stars in the music industry. She has already gained international fame with her hit Bussin that went viral on TikTok. However, besides Bussin, the artist has released numerous tracks. Join us as we explore her music career and bio.

Tay Money’s profile summary

Full name: Taylor Noelle Watson

Taylor Noelle Watson Date of birth: 6th April 1993

6th April 1993 Place of birth: Tyler, Texas

Tyler, Texas Tay Money’s age: 28 years in 2021

28 years in 2021 Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Profession: Rapper, former hair stylist

Rapper, former hair stylist Genre: Rap, Pop, Rock

Rap, Pop, Rock Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Weight: 110 pounds

110 pounds Eye color: Brown

Brown Hair color: Changes every 10 minutes

Changes every 10 minutes Ex-boyfriend: Cole Bennett from Lyrical Lemonade

Cole Bennett from Lyrical Lemonade YouTube: TAYMONEY

TAYMONEY Instagram: taymoneyduh

taymoneyduh Twitter: taymoneyduh

Tay Money’s bio

She is best known for releasing bangers like Bussin that have gone viral on TikTok. Following this fame, most people have grown curious to more about her. Here is everything you should know about this star.

What is Tay Money’s real name?

She was born on 6th April 1993 in Tyler, Texas, as Taylor Noelle Watson and is 28 years old in 2021.

Where is Tay Money from?

She was born in Tyler, Texas, and she was raised in Athens, Texas. She went to school there and enjoyed playing sports. She started playing softball at three years old and basketball when she turned six.

How tall is Tay Money?

Tay Money’s height is 5 feet 6 inches, roughly 1.68 m.

Career

Initially, Noelle worked at a beauty parlor as a hairdresser and hairstylist. This was after relocating to Dallas, Texas, in 2015. She even obtained a license in cosmetology to help cement her work.

She made her music debut in 2017 after releasing the single Lewis and Clark. She only went viral a year later after releasing the street anthem Trapper’s Delight. It was one of the tracks in her debut EP titled DUH!

Following the success of the EP, mainly the banger Trapper’s Delight, the beauty continued getting busy in the studio and the following year, she released her debut mixtape, Hurricane Tay.

One of the tracks in the Hurricane Tay mixtape entitled Bussin was well received by fans, especially on TikTok, which increased her stardom. The banger even peaked at number 41 on the U.S. Viral 50 of 2020.

Additionally, it made her rank in the 10 North Texas Hip-Hop Artists to Watch list in 2020, by D Magazine. Tay Money’s Bussin has over 13 million views on YouTube as of December 2021.

Since her stardom, Noelle has been working relentlessly to give her fans more music. In December 2020, she released the album Blockedt, which included a remixed version of her hit Bussin.

Tay Money’s songs

Other popular hits include Bussin 2.0 featuring Saweetie, High School, Ride Around, IMAX, 2k, Hell Yeah, Bih Like Me, New Bae, Souffle Tay, She Won’t, Na Na, and Brat. She released all these before signing with a record deal.

Luckily, her hard work did not go unnoticed, and so in 2021, she got to sign a record deal with Interscope/Geffen Records. Soon after, she released the single Asthma Pump. Due to her track record of releasing hit after hit, fans already speculate that she is making more of her excellent music in the studio.

Besides music, Noelle has also appeared in a 2021 episode of the reality TV show Siesta Key. Similarly, she has a website from where you can access her merchandise. Tay Money’s website goes by her name.

Tay Money's net worth

We cannot give an exact figure of her income. However, based on her thriving career, we can tell that Tay Money’s net worth is well over $1 million.

Is Tay Money dating?

At the moment, she is believed to be either single or doing a great job keeping her love life under wraps. However, back in 2019, she was romantically tied to the founder of Lyrical Lemonade, Cole Bennett. Lyrical Lemonade is a famous music promotion and event coordination company.

What is Tay Money’s Instagram?

Her handle is @taymoneyduh. You will enjoy flipping through her pictures and learning of her upcoming projects on this platform. For bookings, the beauty has left an email in her bio.

Taylor Noelle Watson, better known as Tay Money, is a rising musician from Texas who is best known for hits such as Bussin, Na Na, and Lewis & Clark. The hardworking beauty has released numerous tracks since her debut and continues to drop bangers even after signing with Interscope/Geffen Records. Fans cannot wait to see what the future holds for this star.

