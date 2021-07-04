Angela Yee age, parents, height, husband, kids, net worth
Angela Yee is one of the most radiant radio personalities in America. She is best known for co-hosting The Breakfast Club with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God. However, as a radio host, her role is not just to interview public figures and dig up their dirt. She also concentrates on educating her followers through various platforms like her podcast and YouTube channel. For these and other reasons, this beauty has become a favorite amongst most people.
One of the most renowned American radio queens is Angela Yee. Unlike other radio personalities, her aim is not to spread gossip but instead to send educative messages. Here is everything you should know about this public figure.
Angela Yee profile summary
- Date of birth: 3rd January 1976
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Angela Yee age: 45 years
- Education: Poly Prep and Wesleyan University (Degree in English)
- Profession: Radio Personality
- Show: The Breakfast Club
- Station: Power 105.1
- Time slot: 6 – 10 a.m.
- Salary: $3 million (annually)
- Net worth: $6 million
- LinkedIn: AngelaYee
- Instagram: angelayee
- YouTube: Angela Yee
- Angela Yee podcast: aylipservice
Angela Yee biography
Yee was born on 3rd January 1976 in Brooklyn, New York. However, when she turned five, her family relocated to South Orange, New Jersey. How old is Angela Yee? She is currently 45 years old.
What is Angela Yee's ethnicity? This question is prevalent because Angela Yee's parents are from different ethnic groups. She was born to a Chinese father and Afro-Montserratian and is of mixed ethnicity. The Brooklyn native attended Poly Prep in Brooklyn and then Wesleyan University, where she graduated with a BA in English.
Career
Growing up, Yee always had a passion for writing, which might explain why she chose to study English at the University. However, it quickly dawned on her that her forte were music and marketing.
She, therefore, did a complete 180 and decided to test the marketing waters by working for Wu-Tang Management immediately after her graduation. She also worked for Eminem and Paul Rosenberg's clothing company Shady Limited.
In 2005, she got a co-hosting role in Sirius Radio's show, Cipha Sounds Effect. She took over as the host in 2008 and rebranded it to Shade 45 Morning Show, Starring Angela Yee. Down the line, the show was renamed The Morning After with Angela Yee.
Between July and December of 2008, Angela hosted a daily show at Ripe Digital Entertainment named the Angela Yee Rumor Report. She would give fans the latest updates in the entertainment world.
In 2010 she was offered to host The Breakfast Club radio show on Power 105.1. Since then, Angela has been hosting the show with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God. They were in August of 2020 inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame. In 2013, she also started hosting Weekends With The Breakfast Club, a syndicated show in over 50 markets.
Other works
She has managed Jay Electronica, GZA, and 360. She helped Jay Electronica sign a record label with Jay-Z's label Roc Nation. In 2017, she teamed up with Simon Schuster/Atria Books to start a book club entitled Kickin' It From the Stoop.
Still, in the same year, she collaborated with Styles from The Lox to open a juice bar in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, entitled Juices For Life BK. She also has a book club. Angela Yee's Book Club aims to encourage her followers to read more.
The beauty also has a podcast called Lip Service, where she talks about sex and relationships with Stephanie Santiago. Yee is also in VH1's new reality series The Gossip Game.
Awards and honours
In 2018, she was named the first-ever ambassador for the New York Public Library System. Two years later, she was given a chance to host the Giving Gracefully Awards to honour philanthropy among Olympic athletes and celebrities. She has been awarded:
- The 2020 MIW Airblazer Award
- 2019/2020 Gracie Awards for National Radio Host/Personality
- 2014 WEEN Mission Award
- Vice-Chancellor's Achievement Award for the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI).
In 2018, the New York City mayor Bill de Blasio declared the 28th August Angela Yee Day.
Angela Yee net worth
The talented radio personality earns $3 million every year. So how much is Angela Yee worth? It is $6 million. Her fans also tend to pry on her co-hosts net worth. For example, they tend to ask about Charlamagne's and DJ Envy's net worth. So what is DJ Envy's net worth? It is estimated to be $7 million, while Charlamagne's is $10 million.
Who is Angela Yee in a relationship with?
In 2019, Angela revealed that she was seeing someone. However, she said that she wanted that part of her life under wraps until her wedding day. It seems that fans will only know of Angela Yee's husband when she walks down the aisle.
In the past, the beauty has been known to be romantically involved with Vado. It was once rumoured that Gucci Mane was Angel Yee's boyfriend, but she brushed off this off during an interview.
Online Presence
Angela is active on various social media platforms. Angela Yee Instagram handle goes by her name angelayee. She has a fanbase of 1.6 m followers and uses this platform to update her fans on her works. You will also find her using this platform to discuss serious issues such as maternal health and healthy living.
The internet personality also has a YouTube channel which she created back in 7th July 2008. It has 68.9K followers. She uses this platform to discuss societal matters with renowned personalities.
Angela Yee is a radio personality best known for hosting The Breakfast Club show for more than a decade. She is a jack of all trades, and her contributions have made her bag numerous awards. Her career is at its peak, and Briefly.co.za wishes her nothing but the best.
READ ALSO: Sarah Kaynee's age, boyfriend, memes, merch, net worth, and more
Briefly.co.za shared a post about Sarah Kaynee. She is a popular content creator who is also known for being Dang Matt Smith's girlfriend.
Her YouTube content is pretty unique because she makes reaction videos to memes of famous cartoons like SpongeBob Squarepants. Find out more about her here!
Source: Briefly.co.za