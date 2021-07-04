Angela Yee age, parents, height, husband, kids, net worth

Angela Yee is one of the most radiant radio personalities in America. She is best known for co-hosting The Breakfast Club with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God. However, as a radio host, her role is not just to interview public figures and dig up their dirt. She also concentrates on educating her followers through various platforms like her podcast and YouTube channel. For these and other reasons, this beauty has become a favorite amongst most people.

Angela Yee is one America's most radiant female radio personalities. She hosts The Breakfast Club show alongside Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy. Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO

Source: Getty Images

One of the most renowned American radio queens is Angela Yee. Unlike other radio personalities, her aim is not to spread gossip but instead to send educative messages. Here is everything you should know about this public figure.

Angela Yee profile summary

Date of birth: 3rd January 1976

3rd January 1976 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Angela Yee age: 45 years

45 years Education: Poly Prep and Wesleyan University (Degree in English)

Poly Prep and Wesleyan University (Degree in English) Profession: Radio Personality

Radio Personality Show: The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club Station: Power 105.1

Power 105.1 Time slot: 6 – 10 a.m.

6 – 10 a.m. Salary: $3 million (annually)

$3 million (annually) Net worth: $6 million

$6 million LinkedIn: AngelaYee

AngelaYee Instagram: angelayee

angelayee YouTube: Angela Yee

Angela Yee Angela Yee podcast: aylipservice

Angela Yee biography

Angela Yee is best known as a radio personality. However, she is a woman of many hats as she is also an entrepreneur, writer, and host of a podcast. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Yee was born on 3rd January 1976 in Brooklyn, New York. However, when she turned five, her family relocated to South Orange, New Jersey. How old is Angela Yee? She is currently 45 years old.

What is Angela Yee's ethnicity? This question is prevalent because Angela Yee's parents are from different ethnic groups. She was born to a Chinese father and Afro-Montserratian and is of mixed ethnicity. The Brooklyn native attended Poly Prep in Brooklyn and then Wesleyan University, where she graduated with a BA in English.

Career

Growing up, Yee always had a passion for writing, which might explain why she chose to study English at the University. However, it quickly dawned on her that her forte were music and marketing.

Angela Yee initially wanted to be a writer. However, she decided to switch careers after determining her strong suits were in music and marketing. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for NMAAM

Source: Getty Images

She, therefore, did a complete 180 and decided to test the marketing waters by working for Wu-Tang Management immediately after her graduation. She also worked for Eminem and Paul Rosenberg's clothing company Shady Limited.

In 2005, she got a co-hosting role in Sirius Radio's show, Cipha Sounds Effect. She took over as the host in 2008 and rebranded it to Shade 45 Morning Show, Starring Angela Yee. Down the line, the show was renamed The Morning After with Angela Yee.

Between July and December of 2008, Angela hosted a daily show at Ripe Digital Entertainment named the Angela Yee Rumor Report. She would give fans the latest updates in the entertainment world.

In 2010 she was offered to host The Breakfast Club radio show on Power 105.1. Since then, Angela has been hosting the show with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God. They were in August of 2020 inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame. In 2013, she also started hosting Weekends With The Breakfast Club, a syndicated show in over 50 markets.

Other works

Angela Yee also has a book club entitled Kickin' It From the Stoop which she formed with Simon Schuster/Atria Books. Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

She has managed Jay Electronica, GZA, and 360. She helped Jay Electronica sign a record label with Jay-Z's label Roc Nation. In 2017, she teamed up with Simon Schuster/Atria Books to start a book club entitled Kickin' It From the Stoop.

Still, in the same year, she collaborated with Styles from The Lox to open a juice bar in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, entitled Juices For Life BK. She also has a book club. Angela Yee's Book Club aims to encourage her followers to read more.

The beauty also has a podcast called Lip Service, where she talks about sex and relationships with Stephanie Santiago. Yee is also in VH1's new reality series The Gossip Game.

Awards and honours

Angela Yee has won several awards due to her incredible works. She has won the 2019 and 2020 Gracie Awards for National Radio Host/Personality. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Gracie Award Luncheon

Source: Getty Images

In 2018, she was named the first-ever ambassador for the New York Public Library System. Two years later, she was given a chance to host the Giving Gracefully Awards to honour philanthropy among Olympic athletes and celebrities. She has been awarded:

The 2020 MIW Airblazer Award

2019/2020 Gracie Awards for National Radio Host/Personality

2014 WEEN Mission Award

Vice-Chancellor's Achievement Award for the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI).

In 2018, the New York City mayor Bill de Blasio declared the 28th August Angela Yee Day.

Angela Yee net worth

Angela Yee has a successful career as a radio host, YouTuber, writer, and entrepreneur, explaining her awards and decent net worth. Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images for Women in Media Foundation.

Source: Getty Images

The talented radio personality earns $3 million every year. So how much is Angela Yee worth? It is $6 million. Her fans also tend to pry on her co-hosts net worth. For example, they tend to ask about Charlamagne's and DJ Envy's net worth. So what is DJ Envy's net worth? It is estimated to be $7 million, while Charlamagne's is $10 million.

Who is Angela Yee in a relationship with?

In 2019, Angela revealed that she was seeing someone. However, she said that she wanted that part of her life under wraps until her wedding day. It seems that fans will only know of Angela Yee's husband when she walks down the aisle.

In the past, the beauty has been known to be romantically involved with Vado. It was once rumoured that Gucci Mane was Angel Yee's boyfriend, but she brushed off this off during an interview.

Online Presence

Angela Yee is pretty active on social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram , and LinkedIn. She uses this platforms to connect with her fans and share updates in her life. Photo: @angelayee

Source: Instagram

Angela is active on various social media platforms. Angela Yee Instagram handle goes by her name angelayee. She has a fanbase of 1.6 m followers and uses this platform to update her fans on her works. You will also find her using this platform to discuss serious issues such as maternal health and healthy living.

The internet personality also has a YouTube channel which she created back in 7th July 2008. It has 68.9K followers. She uses this platform to discuss societal matters with renowned personalities.

Angela Yee is a radio personality best known for hosting The Breakfast Club show for more than a decade. She is a jack of all trades, and her contributions have made her bag numerous awards. Her career is at its peak, and Briefly.co.za wishes her nothing but the best.

READ ALSO: Sarah Kaynee's age, boyfriend, memes, merch, net worth, and more

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Sarah Kaynee. She is a popular content creator who is also known for being Dang Matt Smith's girlfriend.

Her YouTube content is pretty unique because she makes reaction videos to memes of famous cartoons like SpongeBob Squarepants. Find out more about her here!

Source: Briefly.co.za