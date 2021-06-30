Sarah Kaynee has created a name for herself in the YouTube content industry. She rose to fame through her self-titled channel. Her interesting challenges and reactions have helped her gain fans worldwide, with over 728 thousand subscribers for her channel. She is also popular for being Dang Matt Smith's girlfriend. Join us as we discover more about her!

Sarah Kaynee is an American YouTube star who is famous for being Dang Matt Smith's girlfriend. Photo: @sarahkaynee



Despite being in a relationship with a celebrity, she has carved a successful path of her own. But exactly who is Sarah Kaynee? The girl is young, beautiful and ambitious! The article below will look at her birthday, age, star sign, YouTube career, boyfriend, net worth, and profile.

Sarah Kaynee profile

Name: Sarah Kaynee

Sarah Kaynee Date of birth: June 7, 1999

June 7, 1999 Sarah Kaynee age: 22 as of 2021

22 as of 2021 Country of birth: Unites States of America

Unites States of America Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Gender: Female

Female Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Heterosexual

Heterosexual Language: English

English Occupation: YouTube star

YouTube star Sarah Kaynee net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Sarah Kaynee Twitter:

Sarah Kaynee Instagram: @sarahkaynee

@sarahkaynee TikTok: @sarahkaynee

Sarah Kaynee biography

What zodiac sign is Sarah Kaynee? She was born on July 7, 1999, in the USA. Not much of her childhood and upbringing is in the open. Her star sign is Gemini, and she is of American nationality. This year the gorgeous go getter will be celebrating her 22nd birthday.

Sarah Kaynee Boyfriend

Sarah and Kaynee have been dating for a while now and have done several videos together. Photo: @sarahkaynee



Are DangMattSmith and Sarah Kaynee still dating?

The youthful internet sensation is dating Dang Matt Smith, who is also a YouTuber. Their occupation is not the only thing they have in common since they share the same birthday. However, details of how the couple met and their love story are not known.

Who is Kaynee's boyfriend in 2021? Rumour has it that they broke up and that she is single, but about a month ago, the American youTube personality uploaded a video titled 'Reacting to My Boyfriend's TikToks' of her reaction to Dang Matt Smith's TikToks. The pair has also done several videos together, and they seem really happy.

Does DangMattSmith have a kid?

Dang is an American YouTube personality who publishes humorous and entertaining videos on his channel. He is currently popular for his Chatroulette and Omegle comedy video series, and his YouTube channel now has over 13 million subscribers. He is not married and does not have any children.

Sarah Kaynee YouTube career

Her YouTube channel currently has over 728 thousand subscribers, with her most popular video having 3.4 million views. Photo: @sarahkaynee



The YouTube star started her channel on April 5, 2019. So far, she has over 728k subscribers and gathering more than 77 million views in total. Since the start of her channel, she has uploaded 559 videos. Her most popular video is a reaction video titled Funniest kids Answers ft DangMattSmith, which she did with her boyfriend. In the video, which was uploaded on August 29, they also announced that they were officially dating.

Sarah Kaynee memes

Some of her other popular videos include a series of her reactions to memes. Most of these memes are usually related to the American cartoon series SpongeBob Squarepants. Her most popular meme reaction video is titled Funny SpongeBob memes 3, which has over 344 thousand views.

How much does Sarah Kaynee make?

Her fans often ask this question. Her YouTube Channel gets 4.96 million views in a month and about 165.3 views a day. Monetized YouTube channels earn from $3 to $7 per thousand views. With this data, it can be predicted that the channel generates $19,840 in ad revenue a month and $297,530 a year. She is estimated to have a net worth of about $1.5 million.

It is not an easy industry to be in but Sarah Kaynee has managed to become a household name on YouTube for her creative and funny videos. She deserves all the success she has gotten so far. We wish her all the best in her endeavours.

