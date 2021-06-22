Get the untold story about Ray McCauley. He is a prominent South African religious leader, Senior Pastor of Rhema Bible Church, President of the International Federation of Christian Churches (IFCC), co-chair of the National Interfaith Council of South Africa (NICSA), author and former champion bodybuilder. This article has more concerning his net worth, family, age and much more.

How old is Ray McCauley? He was born on October 1, 1949, in Johannesburg, South Africa. As of 2021, he is 71 years of age. While he was young, he had a keen interest in bodybuilding. Ray McCauley 1974 is the year he participated in the Mr Universe bodybuilding championships held in London where he merged position three. He is a former Mr South Africa and was once a nightclub bouncer before he ventured into ministry.

Ray McCauley Ministry

Between 1978 and 1979, Ray and his first wife developed an interest in ministry and decided to enrol in a bible college. They settled for Rhema Bible Training Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Once they were through with their studies, they decided to go back to South Africa to establish their church but still under the Rhema Ministries. Together with his wife, he started Rhema South Africa that only 13 people attended in the beginning.

Rhema Church Randburg

Despite having a low membership, they did not give up. On the contrary, as time went by, the membership grew, prompting them to look for a bigger space at Rosebank, Johannesburg. Still, the membership increased, and they had to look for even bigger space, and that is when they moved to a warehouse in Randburg's Jan Smuts Avenue before settling to their current premises.

The church moved to the newly built 5,000-seat auditorium in Johannesburg, Randburg, in 1985. The auditorium was subsequently upgraded to over 7,5000 seats to accommodate the church's exponential growth.

Rhema live stream

Rhema church service times are every Sunday at 8 am, 10:30 am, and 6 pm on Facebook Live, YouTube Live, or live stream from the church website at www.rhema.co.za. The church also conducts a daily praise and worship session at 9 pm on Instagram @rhema_sa, a daily Live prayer session at 9 am still on Instagram. The church has well-laid programmes to accommodate everyone depending on the different times of the day.

Ray McCauley wife

His first wife was Lyndie, whom he divorced in 2000. The divorce caused a large crowd of congregants to depart from the church. Is Ray McCauley still married? Immediately after the divorce, Ray became romantically involved with a two-time divorcee, Zelda Ireland. Their relationship blossomed, and they tied the knot in July 2001. Later in January 2010, they divorced for two years, after which they remarried in November 2013 at a ceremony described as low-key and modest.

Ray McCauley son

The pastor is happy and honoured to have a son, Josh McCauley, who followed in his footsteps and established Redemption Church. Josh is happily married to Tara, and they both grew up physically and spiritually in Rhema Bible Church, Randburg, South Africa. Born in a family where the parents are pastors, Joshua has been in the church for as long as he can remember, and in his formative years, he was moulded by involvement in his parent's church. The couple is blessed with three kids: two handsome and energetic young boys, Jonathan and Joel, and a beautiful baby girl, Hannah.

Ray McCauley Books

Our God Is An Awesome God

Walk-In Faith

Making Your World Different

The Secret Place

Expect More

Bottom Line

Choose This Day

Live Long, Die Young

Power & Passion, Holy Ghost Fire, and Purpose Powered People

Destined To Win

Ray McCauley net worth

What is Ray McCauley worth? This is the question many keep asking because of his lavish lifestyle. Pastor Ray McCauley is guesstimated to be worth $28 million, making it to the list of the wealthiest pastors in South Africa. He derives most of his wealth from the church where he ministers.

Frequently asked questions

Below are the questions people are asking about Ray and Rhema Church. The questions revolve around the church and how it came to be. Learn more here!

How many members does Rhema Bible Church have?

When they established the church, it only had 13 members. Today the church has a 45,000 strong congregation, making it the single largest church congregation in Southern Africa. Towards the end of the apartheid era, McCauley and his associates were involved in numerous critical events that helped with the peaceful transition to a democratic nation in 1994.

What does the Rhema Church believe?

It is a divinely inspired impression upon your soul, a flash of thought or a creative idea from God. It is conceived in your Spirit but birthed into your natural understanding by divine illumination. A true Rhema carries with it a deep inner assurance and witness of the Spirit.

The above article about Ray McCauley has everything you would love to know about him and the church. The Rhema church South Africa founder is a celebrated religious leader in South Africa and beyond. Briefly.co.za wishes him the very best in his ministries.

