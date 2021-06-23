Fani Titi age, wife, education, Investec, LinkedIn, contacts, salary, worth

Fani Titi has grown to become a household name in the business industry in South Africa. He is the founder of Kagiso Media Limited and has been the head of ten different companies. His able and fierce leadership has mainly been the reason for his success. Join us as we discover Fani Titi's biography and much more.

He is currently the Chairman for Tsiya Group Ltd., Chairman for MRC Media Pty Ltd., and the CEO of Investec Plc. So who is the man behind the business and exactly who is Fani Titi? The article below looks at his age, education, wife, Investec, LinkedIn, salary, net worth and profile.

Fani Titi's profile

Name: Fani Titi

Fani Titi Fani Titi birthday: June 25, 1962

June 25, 1962 Fani Titi age: 59 as of 2021

59 as of 2021 Country of birth: South Africa

South Africa Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Gender: Male

Male Ethnicity: Black

Black Sexuality: Heterosexual

Heterosexual Religion: Christian

Christian Nationality: South African

South African Education: The University of Fort Hare, University of California, Wits Business School

The University of Fort Hare, University of California, Wits Business School Net worth: $10 million

$10 million Occupation: Businessman

Businessman Facebook: @fanititi

Fani Titi biography

Investec CEO Fani Titi is unique since he does not know his exact date of birth. In an interview with 702's Bruce Whitfield, he said, 'I was born on a farm in the 60s at the height of Apartheid oppression.'

This, however, did not stop him from thinking of a clever and creative way of choosing his birthday. In his own words, he tells his story:

'My parents were not educated, so I adopted June 25, 1962. I love the number five, so I squared it to get 25. Then I squared 25 to get 625. That's where I got 62. So that's my birthday.'

Where did Fani Titi get his education?

The Mzansi mogul did not have an easy education life, especially since he grew up during the dark days of apartheid in South Africa. At the age of 12, he was about to drop out of school and become a labourer. 'At the age of 12, when I was in what is now grade six, I was supposed to go into the farm labour system permanently,' says Titi.

Fortunately, his family relocated to Qwa Qwa, where he was able to get on with his education. When asked about these turn of events, he said, 'That was a change in direction that changed my fate. Otherwise, I would still be on a farm, probably driving a tractor. I escaped a particular fate, but I took from the experience lessons that were imprinted on my mind. I hated poverty because I had lived in abject poverty.'

According to Fani Titi's LinkedIn, he currently has a BSc (cum laude) and a BSc (cum laude) in Mathematics from the University of Fort Hare. He also graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with an MA degree in Mathematics and is an alumnus of Wits Business School.

Fani Titi's career

Fani Titi's Investec career has lasted for 19 years. He was a member of the Investec Bank Limited Board for five years, from 2002 to 2007. He then became the Board Chairman in July 2007, serving for four years up to 2011.

From 2011 to 2014, he was promoted to the Non-executive Chairman of Investec Limited and Investec Plc. He has also been a board member of the Investec Asset management. In addition, he became the Investec Bank plc Board Chairman from 2014 to 2018.

He is currently the Group's CEO, a post he has been serving for two years and nine months.

The Mzansi magnate has also served various positions in other companies, including being the Chairman of Tsiya Group Ltd and MRC Media Pty Ltd. Also, he is an Investment Committee member at The Khulasande Capital Partnership. He is also a Board Member of five companies, including Remco Inc.

He has held various titles, including the Non-executive Chairman at AECI Ltd., Member of Private Investment Group at Kagiso Tiso Holdings Ltd, Chairman for Tiso Group Ltd., the Chief Executive Officer at Kagiso Media Ltd., and Non-executive Chairman at Kumba Iron Ore Ltd.

Fani Titi net worth

How much does Fani Titi earn? In 2020, Fani Titi's salary was £2,144,000 in total compensation as executive Director and CEO at Investec Plc. He stands strong with an estimated net worth of $10 million, which he has earned as a successful businessman.

Fani Titi contact details

The South African magnate can be accessed via his professional contacts.

Fani Titi email address: tsiyagroup.co.za, investec.co.za, titi.co.za

tsiyagroup.co.za, investec.co.za, titi.co.za Facebook: @fanititi

Peter Paul Ngwenya Fani Titi controversy

The Investec CEO recently found himself in the spotlight after being involved in a debacle with fellow businessman and long time friend Paul Ngwenya. Ngwenya was fined R24000 or 12 months imprisonment for his use of the K-word towards his friend. According to reports, Ngweya was accused of calling Titi a k***r and a 'Bantustan boss' in a text message.

Fani Titi is an inspiration to all the young and upcoming entrepreneurs. His story is the case of 'from rags to riches' and through his hard work and perseverance, he has risen to the top. We wish him all the best in his endeavours.

