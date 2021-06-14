Denis Onyango is a renowned goalkeeper whose stardom crosses the borders of his native country Uganda. He is a favourite among football fans in South Africa because he plays for Mamelodi Sundowns. His skills and contribution to all the teams he has played for have made him rank high on the footballers' map. Fans have nothing but high hopes for his career.

Denis Onyango is a famous professional footballer who is loved for his outstanding skills on the field. Keep reading as we unveil his life off the field.

Denis Onyango's profile summary

Full name: Denis Masinde Onyango

Denis Masinde Onyango Date of birth: 15th May 1985

15th May 1985 Place of birth: Kampala, Uganda

Kampala, Uganda Denis Onyango's age: 36 years

36 years Nationality: Ugandan

Ugandan Occupation: Professional football player

Professional football player Team: Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Height: 6' 1"

6' 1" Weight: 194 lbs

194 lbs Parents: Gabriel and Nakato Musoke Olive Onyango

Gabriel and Nakato Musoke Olive Onyango Siblings: Lillian Nabwire, Ivan Mudambo, and Hellen Ajambo

Lillian Nabwire, Ivan Mudambo, and Hellen Ajambo Wife: Barbara Namubiru

Bio

Fans have asked numerous questions about this athlete to understand his biography better. Let us look at some of them.

How old is Denis Onyango?

He was born on 15th May 1985 in Kampala, Uganda, as Denis Masinde Onyango. Denis Onyango parents are Gabriel and Nakato Musoke Olive Onyango. He is currently 36 years old.

Where does Denis Onyango come from?

This question is pretty popular because his father hails from Masaba sub-county in Kenya and his mother from Mpala village in Uganda. He hails from Uganda, his birthplace.

Which tribe is Denis Onyango?

The name Onyango comes from the Luo Bantu speaking tribe, and so he is believed to be from the Luo tribe.

Are Brian Onyango and Denis Onyango related?

Brian and Denis are believed to be related because they have the same surname and are both professional footballers playing for the same team. These are merely coincidences. Masinde's siblings are Lillian Nabwire, Ivan Mudambo, and Hellen Ajambo.

Where did Denis Onyango go to school?

He attended a primary school in Nsambya. He wanted to attend St. Peters College, Tororo, for his secondary education, but his folks refused because it was expensive and a bit far, so he ended up attending Kitante Hill School.

How tall is Denis Onyango?

Denis Onyango height is 6 feet and one inch (6' 1"). He weighs approximately 194 pounds.

Career

Denis showed an interest in football at an early age. He would play in Sharing FC playground in Nsambya. During one of his games, he caught the attention of a football coach who began taking him to competitions.

Ntanda College was impressed by his football skills, and they took him. After school, he joined Sharing FC, but Villa FC soon bought him. While still playing for Villa FC, Masinde got an invitation to play with the under 23 national team.

Soon after, his then coach at Villa FC, Milutin Micho Sredojevic, moved to St. George FC in Ethiopia, and he asked Masinde to join him. He did follow his mentor and played for St.George FC for two years.

After that, he joined other notable teams, including SuperSport United, Black Aces, Bidvest Wits, and his current team Mamelodi Sundowns. His current position is that of a goalkeeper.

Denis Onyango's highlights

Masinde has had several standout moments in his career. One remains his contribution to the Uganda national team, where he led The Cranes to the Gabon 2017 and Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals.

Another highlight was when he was named Uganda Cranes captain in April 2017 after succeeding the former striker Geoffrey Massa. Another highlight is when he led Mamelodi Sundowns to their first Total CAF Champions League title in 2016 and scooping the CAF Africa player award in the same year.

Who is the captain of Uganda Cranes?

In early April 2021, Masinde announced his retirement from international football via an Instagram post. It took the football world by storm, and fans could not get over the 'Denis Onyango retires' news.

He revealed that he had written an official notice of retirement letter from The Cranes to the Ugandan Football Federation (FUFA) president, Moses Magogo. His retirement led to so many rumours.

Some Ugandans thought his decision was driven by the recent toxicity between the FUFA and Cranes players. However, Masinde shut down these rumours, stating that he felt it was high time to give the new guys an opportunity and spend more time with his family.

What is Denis Onyango's salary in rands?

Unfortunately, Masinde has not revealed his salary. However, we do know of his current market value. It stands at €750, roughly 12,771.33 ZAR.

Is Denis Onyango married?

By flipping through Masinde's Instagram, you will notice that he has posted a few pictures of his better half, Barbara Namubiru. But, unfortunately, she appears to enjoy leading a private life, making it hard to access details such as Denis Onyango wife age.

It leads us to the other question, which is of Denis Onyango children. He has four boys, whom he frequently posts on this platform. He appears to be a hands-on dad who enjoys spending quality time with his boys.

Denis Onyango's house

The athlete is believed to have a couple of houses. In 2018, he gave his fans a sneak of his flamboyant four-bedroom home in Uganda overlooking the Kabaka's farm. It screams nothing but luxury. Fans can only imagine what his other mansions look like.

Denis Onyango's cars

Masinde has a fleet of cars, which are primarily SUVs, such as the Jeep SRT 8. President Yoweri Museveni recently awarded him a brand new Mitsubishi Pajero SUV.

Denis Onyango is a talented footballer who currently plays for Mamelodi Sundowns. The father of four recently retired from international football but not before making his name a household football name.

